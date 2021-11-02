A beautiful and minimal macOS theme for Hyper — with light and dark modes, plus customizable vibrancy.
If you are switching from another Hyper theme you may need to relaunch the app for Hypest to fully theme the window.
hyper i hyper-hypest
~/.hyper.js in your text editor (
cmd +
, in Hyper)
hyper-hypest to the
plugins array
There are a few options that can be passed as optional configuration to modify
the theme. To pass the options you can add a
hypest object to the
config in
~/.hyper.js.
Note: you may need to restart Hyper when setting or switching between the
values for the
darkmode,
vibrancy and
hideControls properties.
Set
darkmode to
true to use the dark version of the theme.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Default is false
darkmode: true
}
...
}
Set
vibrancy to
false to disable the window vibrancy effect in either theme.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Default is true
vibrancy: false,
}
...
}
To have the window appear more transparent when vibrancy is enabled, set
vibrancyLevel to a value between
0 and
0.5. To have the window appear more opaque, increase
vibrancyLevel to a value between
0.7 and
1.0.
For both light and dark versions, the default vibrancy level is
0.6.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Default value is 0.6
vibrancyLevel: 0.6
}
...
}
Set
borders to
true if you prefer your tabs with some more contrast.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Default is false
borders: true
}
...
}
Set
hideControls to
true to remove the window controls and just show tabs.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Default is false
hideControls: true
}
...
}
Pass a supported named color with
accentColor to use it for the cursor color,
selection color and the search styling (if using the
hyper-search plugin).
It's also used for activity in
hyper-tabs-enhanced and
hyper-statusline.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Default is 'blue'
// Use one of 'black', 'red', 'green', 'yellow', 'blue', 'magenta', 'cyan' or 'white'
accentColor: 'cyan'
}
...
}
Hypest has it's own set of colors defined by the theme but you can override them
by adding a
colors object and setting all or some of the supported color
properties. These custom colors will also be inherited by
accentColor.
config: {
...
hypest: {
// Supported colors are 'black', 'red', 'green', 'yellow', 'blue', 'magenta', 'cyan' and 'white'
// Custom colors must be specified as 6 character hexadecimals
colors: {
blue: '#0067FF'
}
}
...
}
There is a known issue in the Xterm.js engine where selection colors appear to
render as opaque blocks with invisible text if the
background has transparency.
There is a known issue on the Hyper
repository and an open issue
on the Xterm.js repo but unfortunately no fixes for the issue as it stands.
If you're just looking to solve pasted text selection for zsh shells there is a workaround for that at least, left in a comment on the Hyper issue. Run the following command to disable the background color of pasted content to make pasted text visible:
echo 'unset zle_bracketed_paste' >> ~/.zshrc
The only way to entirely work around the issue for now is to use the non-vibrant theme in Hypest by setting vibrancy to false in your Hypest configuration.