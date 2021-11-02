Hypest for Hyper

A beautiful and minimal macOS theme for Hyper — with light and dark modes, plus customizable vibrancy.

Installation

If you are switching from another Hyper theme you may need to relaunch the app for Hypest to fully theme the window.

From Hyper

hyper i hyper-hypest

Manually

Open ~/.hyper.js in your text editor ( cmd + , in Hyper) Add hyper-hypest to the plugins array

Configuration

There are a few options that can be passed as optional configuration to modify the theme. To pass the options you can add a hypest object to the config in ~/.hyper.js .

Note: you may need to restart Hyper when setting or switching between the values for the darkmode , vibrancy and hideControls properties.

Dark Mode

Set darkmode to true to use the dark version of the theme.

config : { ... hypest: { darkmode : true } ... }

Vibrancy

Set vibrancy to false to disable the window vibrancy effect in either theme.

config : { ... hypest: { vibrancy : false , } ... }

Vibrancy level

To have the window appear more transparent when vibrancy is enabled, set vibrancyLevel to a value between 0 and 0.5 . To have the window appear more opaque, increase vibrancyLevel to a value between 0.7 and 1.0 .

For both light and dark versions, the default vibrancy level is 0.6 .

config : { ... hypest: { vibrancyLevel : 0.6 } ... }

Borders

Set borders to true if you prefer your tabs with some more contrast.

config : { ... hypest: { borders : true } ... }

Remove window controls

Set hideControls to true to remove the window controls and just show tabs.

config : { ... hypest: { hideControls : true } ... }

Accent color

Pass a supported named color with accentColor to use it for the cursor color, selection color and the search styling (if using the hyper-search plugin). It's also used for activity in hyper-tabs-enhanced and hyper-statusline .

config : { ... hypest: { accentColor : 'cyan' } ... }

Custom theme colors

Hypest has it's own set of colors defined by the theme but you can override them by adding a colors object and setting all or some of the supported color properties. These custom colors will also be inherited by accentColor .

config : { ... hypest: { colors : { blue : '#0067FF' } } ... }

Known issues

Issues with selection colors when vibrancy is enabled

There is a known issue in the Xterm.js engine where selection colors appear to render as opaque blocks with invisible text if the background has transparency. There is a known issue on the Hyper repository and an open issue on the Xterm.js repo but unfortunately no fixes for the issue as it stands.

If you're just looking to solve pasted text selection for zsh shells there is a workaround for that at least, left in a comment on the Hyper issue. Run the following command to disable the background color of pasted content to make pasted text visible:

echo 'unset zle_bracketed_paste' >> ~/.zshrc

The only way to entirely work around the issue for now is to use the non-vibrant theme in Hypest by setting vibrancy to false in your Hypest configuration.