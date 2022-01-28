uWebSockets.js
HyperExpress aims to be a simple yet perfomant HTTP & Websocket Server. Combined with the power of uWebsockets.js, a Node.js binding of uSockets written in C++, HyperExpress allows developers to unlock higher throughput for their web applications with their existing hardware. This can allow many web applications to become much more performant on optimized data serving endpoints without having to scale hardware.
Some of the prominent features implemented are:
HyperExpress requires Node.js version 14+ and can be installed using Node Package Manager (
npm).
npm i hyper-express
While there may be other uWebsockets.js based packages available, HyperExpress differentiates itself in the following ways:
Below benchmark results were derived using the autocannon HTTP benchmarking utility. The benchmark source code is included in this repository in the benchmarks folder.
This command simulates a high stress situation where 2500 unique visitors visit your website at the same time and their browsers on average make 4 pipelined requests per TCP connection sustained for 30 seconds.
autocannon -c 2500 -d 30 -p 4 http://HOST:PORT/benchmark
v16.0.0
Note! uWebsockets.js and HyperExpress were bottlenecked by the network speed of the Vultr instance. While, Fastify and Express were bottlenecked by high CPU usage resulting in a much lower throughput with relatively higher latency numbers. For average use cases, all webservers below can serve requests at lower than 50ms latency.
|Version
|Requests/s
|Latency
|Throughput/s
|uWebsockets.js
|20.0.0
|197,223
|441 ms
|106 Mb/s
|HyperExpress
|5.7.0
|195,413
|411 ms
|106 Mb/s
|nanoexpress
|5.1.1
|196,828
|421 ms
|106 Mb/s
|Fastify
|3.22.0
|42,332
|571 ms
|26 Mb/s
|Express
|4.17.1
|5,922
|1860 ms
|3.9 Mb/s
To run HyperExpress functionality tests locally on your machine, you must follow the steps below.
npm install in the root of the HyperExpress repository.
npm install in the
/tests directory.
/tests/index.js file to perform tests.