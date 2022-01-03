A dark theme for Hyper.
All instructions can be found at draculatheme.com/hyper.
If you have issues Vim and Hyper theme colour mismatch. Open
.vimrc or
init.vim adding these lines before the line with
colorscheme dracula
let g:dracula_colorterm = 0
let g:dracula_italic = 0
Or issues macOS Big Sur broke italics in Vim
let &t_ZH="\e[3m"
let &t_ZR="\e[23m"
g:dracula_italic = 1
This theme is maintained by the following person(s) and a bunch of awesome contributors.
|Dang Van Thanh
|Zeno Rocha
|Haeseong Je
|Beau Allison
|Brandonptucker
|xmatheus