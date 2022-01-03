Dracula for Hyper

A dark theme for Hyper.

Install

All instructions can be found at draculatheme.com/hyper.

Tips

The screenshot shown is a combination of the following additional software:

Vim and Hyper

If you have issues Vim and Hyper theme colour mismatch. Open .vimrc or init.vim adding these lines before the line with colorscheme dracula

let g: dracula_colorterm = 0 let g: dracula_italic = 0

Or issues macOS Big Sur broke italics in Vim

let & t_ZH="\e[3m" let & t_ZR="\e[23m" g: dracula_italic = 1

Team

This theme is maintained by the following person(s) and a bunch of awesome contributors.

Dang Van Thanh Zeno Rocha Haeseong Je Beau Allison Brandonptucker xmatheus

License

MIT License