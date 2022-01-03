openbase logo
hyper-dracula

by dracula
0.2.1 (see all)

🧛🏻‍♂️ Dark theme for Hyper

Readme

Dracula for Hyper

A dark theme for Hyper.

Screenshot

Install

All instructions can be found at draculatheme.com/hyper.

Tips

The screenshot shown is a combination of the following additional software:

Vim and Hyper

If you have issues Vim and Hyper theme colour mismatch. Open .vimrc or init.vim adding these lines before the line with colorscheme dracula

let g:dracula_colorterm = 0
let g:dracula_italic = 0

Or issues macOS Big Sur broke italics in Vim

let &t_ZH="\e[3m"
let &t_ZR="\e[23m"
g:dracula_italic = 1

Team

This theme is maintained by the following person(s) and a bunch of awesome contributors.

Dang Van ThanhZeno RochaHaeseong JeBeau AllisonBrandonptuckerxmatheus
Dang Van ThanhZeno RochaHaeseong JeBeau AllisonBrandonptuckerxmatheus

License

MIT License

