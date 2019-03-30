openbase logo
hc

hyper-cat

by Aaron Hardy
4.0.0 (see all)

Turn your Hyper terminal into nyan cat while typing.

Readme

Turn your Hyper terminal into nyan cat while typing. Audio included!

Screen Capture

To install, edit ~/.hyper.js and add hyper-cat to plugins:

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: [
    "hyper-cat"
  ]
  ...
};

You may then need to reload your terminal.

Configuration

Configuration can by applied by editing ~/.hyper.js as follows:

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
    hyperCat: {
      // The number of pixels the cat and rainbow should jump up and down.
      staggerHeight: 2, 
      // The max opacity of the rainbow.
      rainbowMaxAlpha: 1, 
      // When nyan audio shall be enabled:
      //   true will always play nyan audio
      //   false will never play nyan audio
      //   "whileTyping" will play nyan audio while typing
      audioEnabled: "whileTyping", 
      // When nyan video shall be enabled:
      //   true will always play nyan video
      //   false will never play nyan video
      //   "whileTyping" will play nyan video while typing
      videoEnabled: "whileTyping"
    }
    ...
  }
}

