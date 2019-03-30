Turn your Hyper terminal into nyan cat while typing. Audio included!
To install, edit
~/.hyper.js and add
hyper-cat to
plugins:
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
"hyper-cat"
]
...
};
You may then need to reload your terminal.
Configuration can by applied by editing
~/.hyper.js as follows:
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperCat: {
// The number of pixels the cat and rainbow should jump up and down.
staggerHeight: 2,
// The max opacity of the rainbow.
rainbowMaxAlpha: 1,
// When nyan audio shall be enabled:
// true will always play nyan audio
// false will never play nyan audio
// "whileTyping" will play nyan audio while typing
audioEnabled: "whileTyping",
// When nyan video shall be enabled:
// true will always play nyan video
// false will never play nyan video
// "whileTyping" will play nyan video while typing
videoEnabled: "whileTyping"
}
...
}
}