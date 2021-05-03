Straightforward HTML parser for JavaScript. Live Demo.
npm install hyntax
const { tokenize, constructTree } = require('hyntax')
const util = require('util')
const inputHTML = `
<html>
<body>
<input type="text" placeholder="Don't type">
<button>Don't press</button>
</body>
</html>
`
const { tokens } = tokenize(inputHTML)
const { ast } = constructTree(tokens)
console.log(JSON.stringify(tokens, null, 2))
console.log(util.inspect(ast, { showHidden: false, depth: null }))
Hyntax is written in JavaScript but has integrated TypeScript typings to help you navigate around its data structures. There is also Types Reference which covers most common types.
Use
StreamTokenizer and
StreamTreeConstructor classes to parse HTML chunk by chunk while it's still being loaded from the network or read from the disk.
const { StreamTokenizer, StreamTreeConstructor } = require('hyntax')
const http = require('http')
const util = require('util')
http.get('http://info.cern.ch', (res) => {
const streamTokenizer = new StreamTokenizer()
const streamTreeConstructor = new StreamTreeConstructor()
let resultTokens = []
let resultAst
res.pipe(streamTokenizer).pipe(streamTreeConstructor)
streamTokenizer
.on('data', (tokens) => {
resultTokens = resultTokens.concat(tokens)
})
.on('end', () => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(resultTokens, null, 2))
})
streamTreeConstructor
.on('data', (ast) => {
resultAst = ast
})
.on('end', () => {
console.log(util.inspect(resultAst, { showHidden: false, depth: null }))
})
}).on('error', (err) => {
throw err;
})
Here are all kinds of tokens which Hyntax will extract out of HTML string.
Each token conforms to Tokenizer.Token interface.
Resulting syntax tree will have at least one top-level Document Node with optional children nodes nested within.
{
nodeType: TreeConstructor.NodeTypes.Document,
content: {
children: [
{
nodeType: TreeConstructor.NodeTypes.AnyNodeType,
content: {…}
},
{
nodeType: TreeConstructor.NodeTypes.AnyNodeType,
content: {…}
}
]
}
}
Content of each node is specific to node's type, all of them are described in AST Node Types reference.
Hyntax has its tokenizer as a separate module. You can use generated tokens on their own or pass them further to a tree constructor to build an AST.
tokenize(html: String): Tokenizer.Result
html
After you've got an array of tokens, you can pass them into tree constructor to build an AST.
constructTree(tokens: Tokenizer.AnyToken[]): TreeConstructor.Result
tokens
interface Result {
state: Tokenizer.State
tokens: Tokenizer.AnyToken[]
}
state
tokens
interface Result {
state: State
ast: AST
}
state
ast
Generic Token, other interfaces use it to create a specific Token type.
interface Token<T extends TokenTypes.AnyTokenType> {
type: T
content: string
startPosition: number
endPosition: number
}
type
content
startPosition
endPosition
Shortcut type of all possible tokens.
type AnyTokenType =
| Text
| OpenTagStart
| AttributeKey
| AttributeAssigment
| AttributeValueWrapperStart
| AttributeValue
| AttributeValueWrapperEnd
| OpenTagEnd
| CloseTag
| OpenTagStartScript
| ScriptTagContent
| OpenTagEndScript
| CloseTagScript
| OpenTagStartStyle
| StyleTagContent
| OpenTagEndStyle
| CloseTagStyle
| DoctypeStart
| DoctypeEnd
| DoctypeAttributeWrapperStart
| DoctypeAttribute
| DoctypeAttributeWrapperEnd
| CommentStart
| CommentContent
| CommentEnd
Shortcut to reference any possible token.
type AnyToken = Token<TokenTypes.AnyTokenType>
Just an alias to DocumentNode. AST always has one top-level DocumentNode. See AST Node Types
type AST = TreeConstructor.DocumentNode
There are 7 possible types of Node. Each type has a specific content.
type DocumentNode = Node<NodeTypes.Document, NodeContents.Document>
type DoctypeNode = Node<NodeTypes.Doctype, NodeContents.Doctype>
type TextNode = Node<NodeTypes.Text, NodeContents.Text>
type TagNode = Node<NodeTypes.Tag, NodeContents.Tag>
type CommentNode = Node<NodeTypes.Comment, NodeContents.Comment>
type ScriptNode = Node<NodeTypes.Script, NodeContents.Script>
type StyleNode = Node<NodeTypes.Style, NodeContents.Style>
Interfaces for each content type:
Generic Node, other interfaces use it to create specific Nodes by providing type of Node and type of the content inside the Node.
interface Node<T extends NodeTypes.AnyNodeType, C extends NodeContents.AnyNodeContent> {
nodeType: T
content: C
}
Shortcut type of all possible Node types.
type AnyNodeType =
| Document
| Doctype
| Tag
| Text
| Comment
| Script
| Style
Shortcut type of all possible types of content inside a Node.
type AnyNodeContent =
| Document
| Doctype
| Text
| Tag
| Comment
| Script
| Style
interface Document {
children: AnyNode[]
}
interface Doctype {
start: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.DoctypeStart>
attributes?: DoctypeAttribute[]
end: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.DoctypeEnd>
}
interface Text {
value: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.Text>
}
interface Tag {
name: string
selfClosing: boolean
openStart: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.OpenTagStart>
attributes?: TagAttribute[]
openEnd: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.OpenTagEnd>
children?: AnyNode[]
close?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.CloseTag>
}
interface Comment {
start: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.CommentStart>
value: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.CommentContent>
end: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.CommentEnd>
}
interface Script {
openStart: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.OpenTagStartScript>
attributes?: TagAttribute[]
openEnd: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.OpenTagEndScript>
value: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.ScriptTagContent>
close: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.CloseTagScript>
}
interface Style {
openStart: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.OpenTagStartStyle>,
attributes?: TagAttribute[],
openEnd: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.OpenTagEndStyle>,
value: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.StyleTagContent>,
close: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.CloseTagStyle>
}
interface DoctypeAttribute {
startWrapper?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.DoctypeAttributeWrapperStart>,
value: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.DoctypeAttribute>,
endWrapper?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.DoctypeAttributeWrapperEnd>
}
interface TagAttribute {
key?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.AttributeKey>,
startWrapper?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.AttributeValueWrapperStart>,
value?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.AttributeValue>,
endWrapper?: Tokenizer.Token<Tokenizer.TokenTypes.AttributeValueWrapperEnd>
}