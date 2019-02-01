Hydux

A light-weight Elm-like alternative for Redux ecosystem, inspired by Hyperapp and Elmish.

Features

Install

yarn add hydux

React-hooks like dependency injection for state/actionsNew!

This is an experimental dependency injection API for actions inspired by react-hooks, totally downward compatible, with this we don't need curring to inject state and actions or manually markup types for the return value any more!

yarn add hydux@^v0.5.8

import { inject } from 'hydux' export default { init: () => ({ count: 1 }), actions: { down() { let { state, actions, setState, Cmd } = inject<State, Actions>() setState({ count: state.count - 1 }) Cmd.addSub(_ => _.log( 'down -1' )) actions.up() }, up() { let { state, actions } = inject<State, Actions>() return { count: state.count + 1 } }, log(msg) { console .log(msg) } }, view: ( state, actions ) => { return ( <div> <h1>{state.count}< /h1> <button onclick={actions.down}>–</ button> <button onclick={actions.up}>+< /button> </ div> ) } }

Quick Example

Let's say we got a counter, like this.

export default { init : () => ({ count : 1 }), actions : { down : () => state => ({ count : state.count - 1 }), up : () => state => ({ count : state.count + 1 }) }, view : ( state: State, actions: Actions ) => < div > < h1 > {state.count} </ h1 > < button onclick = {actions.down} > – </ button > < button onclick = {actions.up} > + </ button > </ div > }

Then we can compose it in Elm way, you can easily reuse your components.

import _app from 'hydux' import withUltradom, { h, React } from 'hydux/lib/enhancers/ultradom-render' import Counter from './counter' let app = withUltradom()(_app) const actions = { counter1 : Counter.actions, counter2 : Counter.actions, } const state = { counter1 : Counter.init(), counter2 : Counter.init(), } const view = ( state: State, actions : Actions, ) => < main > < h1 > Counter1: </ h1 > {Counter.view(state.counter1, actions.counter1)} < h1 > Counter2: </ h1 > {Counter.view(state.counter2, actions.counter2)} </ main > export default app({ init : () => state, actions, view, })

Init with Command

You can init the state of your app via plain object, or with side effects, like fetch remote data.

import * as Hydux from 'hydux' const { Cmd } = Hydux export function init ( ) { return { state: { count: 1 , }, cmd: Cmd.ofSub( _ => fetch( 'https://your.server/init/count' ) .then( res => res.json()) .then( count => _.setCount(count)) ) } } export const actions = { setCount: n => (state, actions) => { return { count: n } } }

If we want to init a child component with init command, we need to map it to the sub level via lambda function, just like type lifting in Elm.

import { React } from 'hydux-react' import * as Hydux from 'hydux' import * as Counter from 'Counter' const Cmd = Hydux.Cmd export const init = () => { const counter1 = Counter.init() const counter2 = Counter.init() return { state: { counter1: counter1.state, counter2: counter2.state, }, cmd: Cmd.batch( Cmd.map( ( _: Actions ) => _.counter1, counter1.cmd), Cmd.map( ( _: Actions ) => _.counter2, counter2.cmd), Cmd.ofSub( _ => ) ) } } export const actions = { counter1: Counter.actions, counter2: Counter.actions, } export const view = ( state: State, actions: Actions ) => ( <main> <h1>Counter1:< /h1> {Counter.view(state.counter1, actions.counter1)} <h1>Counter2:</ h1> {Counter.view(state.counter2, actions.counter2)} < /main> ) export type Actions = typeof actions export type State = ReturnType<typeof init>['state']

This might be too much boilerplate code, but hey, we provide a type-friendly helper function! See:

const subComps = Hydux.combine({ counter1: [Counter, Counter.init()], counter2: [Counter, Counter.init()], }) export const init2 = () => { return { state: { ...subComps.state, }, cmd: Cmd.batch( subComps.cmd, ) } } export const actions = { ...subComps.actions, } export const view = ( state: State, actions: Actions ) => ( <main> <h1>Counter1:< /h1> {subComps.render('counter1', state, actions)} / / euqal to: / / {subComps.views.counter1(state.counter1, actions.counter1)} / / .render('<key>', ...) won't not work with custom views that not match `(state, actions) => any` or `(props) => any` signature / / So we still need `.views.counter1(...args)` in this case. <h1>Counter2:</ h1> {subComps.render( 'counter2' , state, actions)} < /main> )

Actions with Command

This library also implemented a Elm-like side effects manager, you can simple return a record with state, cmd in your action e.g.

import app, { Cmd } from 'hydux' function upLater ( n ) { return new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(n + 10 ), 1000 )) } app({ init: () => ({ count: 1 }), actions: { down: () => state => ({ count: state.count - 1 }), up: () => state => ({ count: state.count + 1 }), upN: n => state => ({ count: state.count + n }), upLater: n => ( state, actions ) => ({ state, cmd: Cmd.ofPromise( upLater , n , actions.upN , console .error ) }), upLater2: n => ( state, actions ) => Cmd.ofPromise( upLater , n , actions.upN , console .error ), }, view: () => { } , })

Parent-Child Components Communication

In Elm, we can intercept child component's message in parent component, because child's update function is called in parent's update function. But how can we do this in hydux?

import * as assert from 'assert' import * as Hydux from '../index' import Counter from './counter' const { Cmd } = Hydux export function init ( ) { return { state : { counter1 : Counter.init(), counter2 : Counter.init(), } } } const actions = { counter2 : counter.actions, counter1 : counter.actions } Hydux.overrideAction( actions, _ => _.counter1.upN, (n: number) => ( action, ps : State, pa, ) => { const { state, cmd } = action(n + 1 ) assert.equal(state.count, ps.counter1.count + n + 1 , 'call child action work' ) return { state, cmd : Cmd.batch( cmd, Cmd.ofFn( () => pa.counter2.up() ) ) } } ) type State = ReturnType< typeof init>[ 'state' ] type Actions = typeof actions let ctx = Hydux.app<State, Actions>({ init : () => initState, actions, view : noop, onRender : noop })

Documentation

Ecosystem

Libraries

Samples

samples-antd: Admin sample in hydux.

Counter App

git clone https://github.com/hydux/hydux.git cd hydux yarn cd examples/counter yarn npm start

Now open http://localhost:8080 and hack!

Why

After trying Fable + Elmish for several month, I need to write a small web App in my company, for many reasons I cannot choose some fancy stuff like Fable + Elmish, simply speaking, I need to use the mainstream JS stack but don't want to bear Redux's cumbersome, complex toolchain, etc anymore.

After some digging around, hyperapp looks really good to me, but I quickly find out it doesn't work with React, and many libraries don't work with the newest API. So I create this to support **different** vdom libraries, like React(official support), ultradom(built-in), Preact, inferno or what ever you want, just need to write a simple enhancer!

Also, to avoid breaking change, we have **built-in** support for HMR, logger, persist, Redux Devtools, you know you want it!

License

MIT