hydrated-ws

by David Charbonnier
1.2.6 (see all)

The toolbox for websockets clients, reconnecting websockets, channels muxing websockets, authentication, json-rpc over websockets

Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hydrated WebSocket is a collection of lightweight (no dependencies) and simple components to build complex communication path over Websocket on the server and the browser.

All components are seen from the outside world like a WebSocket allowing you to integrate is on any existing project.

Examples

Waterfall

The waterfall is a simple compatible WebSocket with automatic reconnect support

The retry policy ermit a full customisation of the reconnection and a default exponential truncated backoff policy is provides by default.

const ws = new Waterfall("wss://server", null, {
    connectionTimeout: 2000,
    retryPolicy: exponentialTruncatedBackoff(100, Number.MAX_VALUE)
});

Pipe

The Pipe allow you to multiplex string channels, add a pipe on a Websocket on both side and receive only the messages transmitted into this pipe.

const ws = new WebSocket("wss://server");
const  channelA = new Pipe(ws, "A");
const  channelB = new Pipe(ws, "B");

Dam

Has you can split your WebSockets in different Pipes it become useful to be able to control an open or closed status, faking a connection. You can for example create a pipe to communicate and an other to authenticate and change the communication status according to the authentication status.

const ws = new WebSocket("wss://server");
const  authenticatedWebSocketr = new Dam(ws);
onLogin(() => authenticatedWebSocketr.status = "OPEN");
onLogout(() => authenticatedWebSocketr.status = "CLOSED");

Tank

Checking if a socket is open to be able to send your message, delaying those messages for when the WebSocket is open is a repetitive task. Wrap your socket in a Tank and you can use send at anytime, if the socket is closed, the messages will be buffered and has soon has the websocket open they will be flushed in order.

const ws = new Tank(new WebSocket("wss://server"));
ws.send("I've send this message before the opening of the websocket");

Cable

Doing an RPC over a websocket should be trivial, the Cable provide a convenient way to register methods and to call them on both side of the connection.

// Client 1
const cable = new Cable(ws);
cable.register("ping", async () => {
   return "pong";
 });
 cable.notify("hello", {name:"client 1"});

 // Client 2
 const cable = new Cable(ws);
 cable.register("hello", async ({name:string}) => {
   console.log(`${name} said hello`);
  });
 try {
   const res = await cable.request("ping");
   assert.equal(res,"pong");
 } catch(e) {
   if(e.code === Cable.SERVER_ERROR) {
     console.log("Implementation error on the server");
   }
   throw e;
 }

Advanced

A combination that use 5 components to create an authentication channel with rpc, a data channel (that can be used by any library expecting a regular websocket) and a robust websocket

const ws = new Waterfall("wss://server", null, {
    connectionTimeout: 2000,
    retryPolicy: exponentialTruncatedBackoff(100, Number.MAX_VALUE)
});
const authChannel = new Cable(new Tank(new Pipe(ws, AUTH_CHANNEL)));
const authFilter = new Dam(ws);
const shareDbChannel = new Tank(new Pipe(authFilter, SHAREDB_CHANNEL));
const db = new ShareDb(shareDbChannel);

try {
    const result = await authChannel.request("login", TOKEN);
    if(result.success) {
        authFilter.status = "OPEN";
    }
} catch {
    // the auth failed
}

Roadmap

  • Browser (WebSocket API compatible)
  • Nodejs with ws (WebSocket API compatible)
  • Waterfall - Reconnect (exponential truncated backoff by default, fully configurable)
  • Pipe - Multiplexing, based on a string prefix
  • Dam - Simulate open / close based on your logic, open a pipe after he authentication on an other one for example
  • Tank - No need to monitor the state of the communication the sent messages with be flushed when it open
  • Cable - Json rpc2 transport
  • Split the project in different modules with yarn workspace and lerna
  • Fizz - Wrap your WebSocket interface for more fun with once, on, Promises
  • Bottling - A json stream with filtering
  • Wormhole - Client to client connection
  • Proxy
  • 100% test coverage
  • Your idea here, send an issue, provide a PR

FAQ

Aurelia bundler

The bundler will complain about many packages with a message "Unable to load package metadata", the solution is to ignore the ws package in the task build :

function writeBundles() {
  return buildCLI.dest({
    onRequiringModule: moduleId =>
      moduleId === "ws"
        ? "define(['ws'] , function () {return undefined;});"
        : void 0
  });
}

Webpack

Webpack complain about the ws implementation of WebSocket, the errors are : Can't resolve 'net' and Can't resolve 'tls'.

The solution consist in ignoring the ws module that can't be used in a browser (and not required), the polyfill will detect the browser implementation of the WebSocket and use it. To ignore the module, add a rule to your webpack config file :

{test: /[\/\\]node_modules[\/\\]ws[\/\\].+\.js$/, use: 'null-loader'},

Can't resolve 'ws'

If you're using this module on the client side webpack will warn you with this message when you pack the module, if you're using this module on the server side you need to install ws

