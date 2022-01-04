hydrated WebSocket is a collection of lightweight (no dependencies) and simple components to build complex communication path over Websocket on the server and the browser.

All components are seen from the outside world like a WebSocket allowing you to integrate is on any existing project.

Examples

Waterfall

The waterfall is a simple compatible WebSocket with automatic reconnect support

The retry policy ermit a full customisation of the reconnection and a default exponential truncated backoff policy is provides by default.

const ws = new Waterfall( "wss://server" , null , { connectionTimeout: 2000 , retryPolicy: exponentialTruncatedBackoff( 100 , Number .MAX_VALUE) });

Pipe

The Pipe allow you to multiplex string channels, add a pipe on a Websocket on both side and receive only the messages transmitted into this pipe.

const ws = new WebSocket( "wss://server" ); const channelA = new Pipe(ws, "A" ); const channelB = new Pipe(ws, "B" );

Dam

Has you can split your WebSockets in different Pipes it become useful to be able to control an open or closed status, faking a connection. You can for example create a pipe to communicate and an other to authenticate and change the communication status according to the authentication status.

const ws = new WebSocket( "wss://server" ); const authenticatedWebSocketr = new Dam(ws); onLogin( () => authenticatedWebSocketr.status = "OPEN" ); onLogout( () => authenticatedWebSocketr.status = "CLOSED" );

Tank

Checking if a socket is open to be able to send your message, delaying those messages for when the WebSocket is open is a repetitive task. Wrap your socket in a Tank and you can use send at anytime, if the socket is closed, the messages will be buffered and has soon has the websocket open they will be flushed in order.

const ws = new Tank( new WebSocket( "wss://server" )); ws.send( "I've send this message before the opening of the websocket" );

Cable

Doing an RPC over a websocket should be trivial, the Cable provide a convenient way to register methods and to call them on both side of the connection.

const cable = new Cable(ws); cable.register( "ping" , async () => { return "pong" ; }); cable.notify( "hello" , {name: "client 1" }); const cable = new Cable(ws); cable.register( "hello" , async ({name: string }) => { console .log( ` ${name} said hello` ); }); try { const res = await cable.request( "ping" ); assert.equal(res, "pong" ); } catch (e) { if (e.code === Cable.SERVER_ERROR) { console .log( "Implementation error on the server" ); } throw e; }

Advanced

A combination that use 5 components to create an authentication channel with rpc, a data channel (that can be used by any library expecting a regular websocket) and a robust websocket

const ws = new Waterfall( "wss://server" , null , { connectionTimeout: 2000 , retryPolicy: exponentialTruncatedBackoff( 100 , Number .MAX_VALUE) }); const authChannel = new Cable( new Tank( new Pipe(ws, AUTH_CHANNEL))); const authFilter = new Dam(ws); const shareDbChannel = new Tank( new Pipe(authFilter, SHAREDB_CHANNEL)); const db = new ShareDb(shareDbChannel); try { const result = await authChannel.request( "login" , TOKEN); if (result.success) { authFilter.status = "OPEN" ; } } catch { }

Roadmap

Browser (WebSocket API compatible)

Browser (WebSocket API compatible) Nodejs with ws (WebSocket API compatible)

Nodejs with ws (WebSocket API compatible) Waterfall - Reconnect (exponential truncated backoff by default, fully configurable)

Waterfall - Reconnect (exponential truncated backoff by default, fully configurable) Pipe - Multiplexing, based on a string prefix

Pipe - Multiplexing, based on a string prefix Dam - Simulate open / close based on your logic, open a pipe after he authentication on an other one for example

Dam - Simulate open / close based on your logic, open a pipe after he authentication on an other one for example Tank - No need to monitor the state of the communication the sent messages with be flushed when it open

Tank - No need to monitor the state of the communication the sent messages with be flushed when it open Cable - Json rpc2 transport

Cable - Json rpc2 transport Split the project in different modules with yarn workspace and lerna

Split the project in different modules with yarn workspace and lerna Fizz - Wrap your WebSocket interface for more fun with once , on , Promises

Fizz - Wrap your WebSocket interface for more fun with , , Bottling - A json stream with filtering

Bottling - A json stream with filtering Wormhole - Client to client connection

Wormhole - Client to client connection Proxy

Proxy 100% test coverage

100% test coverage Your idea here, send an issue, provide a PR

FAQ

Aurelia bundler

The bundler will complain about many packages with a message "Unable to load package metadata", the solution is to ignore the ws package in the task build :

function writeBundles ( ) { return buildCLI.dest({ onRequiringModule : moduleId => moduleId === "ws" ? "define(['ws'] , function () {return undefined;});" : void 0 }); }

Webpack

Webpack complain about the ws implementation of WebSocket, the errors are : Can't resolve 'net' and Can't resolve 'tls' .

The solution consist in ignoring the ws module that can't be used in a browser (and not required), the polyfill will detect the browser implementation of the WebSocket and use it. To ignore the module, add a rule to your webpack config file :

{test: /[\/\\]node_modules[\/\\]ws[\/\\].+\.js$/, use: 'null-loader'},

Can't resolve 'ws'