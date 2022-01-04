hydrated WebSocket is a collection of lightweight (no dependencies) and simple components to build complex communication path over Websocket on the server and the browser.
All components are seen from the outside world like a WebSocket allowing you to integrate is on any existing project.
The waterfall is a simple compatible WebSocket with automatic reconnect support
The retry policy ermit a full customisation of the reconnection and a default exponential truncated backoff policy is provides by default.
const ws = new Waterfall("wss://server", null, {
connectionTimeout: 2000,
retryPolicy: exponentialTruncatedBackoff(100, Number.MAX_VALUE)
});
The Pipe allow you to multiplex string channels, add a pipe on a Websocket on both side and receive only the messages transmitted into this pipe.
const ws = new WebSocket("wss://server");
const channelA = new Pipe(ws, "A");
const channelB = new Pipe(ws, "B");
Has you can split your WebSockets in different Pipes it become useful to be able to control an open or closed status, faking a connection. You can for example create a pipe to communicate and an other to authenticate and change the communication status according to the authentication status.
const ws = new WebSocket("wss://server");
const authenticatedWebSocketr = new Dam(ws);
onLogin(() => authenticatedWebSocketr.status = "OPEN");
onLogout(() => authenticatedWebSocketr.status = "CLOSED");
Checking if a socket is open to be able to send your message, delaying
those messages for when the WebSocket is open is a repetitive task.
Wrap your socket in a Tank and you can use
send at anytime, if
the socket is closed, the messages will be buffered and has soon has the
websocket open they will be flushed in order.
const ws = new Tank(new WebSocket("wss://server"));
ws.send("I've send this message before the opening of the websocket");
Doing an RPC over a websocket should be trivial, the Cable provide a convenient way to register methods and to call them on both side of the connection.
// Client 1
const cable = new Cable(ws);
cable.register("ping", async () => {
return "pong";
});
cable.notify("hello", {name:"client 1"});
// Client 2
const cable = new Cable(ws);
cable.register("hello", async ({name:string}) => {
console.log(`${name} said hello`);
});
try {
const res = await cable.request("ping");
assert.equal(res,"pong");
} catch(e) {
if(e.code === Cable.SERVER_ERROR) {
console.log("Implementation error on the server");
}
throw e;
}
A combination that use 5 components to create an authentication channel with rpc, a data channel (that can be used by any library expecting a regular websocket) and a robust websocket
const ws = new Waterfall("wss://server", null, {
connectionTimeout: 2000,
retryPolicy: exponentialTruncatedBackoff(100, Number.MAX_VALUE)
});
const authChannel = new Cable(new Tank(new Pipe(ws, AUTH_CHANNEL)));
const authFilter = new Dam(ws);
const shareDbChannel = new Tank(new Pipe(authFilter, SHAREDB_CHANNEL));
const db = new ShareDb(shareDbChannel);
try {
const result = await authChannel.request("login", TOKEN);
if(result.success) {
authFilter.status = "OPEN";
}
} catch {
// the auth failed
}
The bundler will complain about many packages with a message "Unable to load package metadata", the solution is to ignore the ws package in the task build :
function writeBundles() {
return buildCLI.dest({
onRequiringModule: moduleId =>
moduleId === "ws"
? "define(['ws'] , function () {return undefined;});"
: void 0
});
}
Webpack complain about the
ws implementation of WebSocket, the errors
are :
Can't resolve 'net' and
Can't resolve 'tls'.
The solution consist in ignoring the ws module that can't be used in a browser (and not required), the polyfill will detect the browser implementation of the WebSocket and use it. To ignore the module, add a rule to your webpack config file :
{test: /[\/\\]node_modules[\/\\]ws[\/\\].+\.js$/, use: 'null-loader'},
If you're using this module on the client side webpack will warn you
with this message when you pack the module, if you're using this module
on the server side you need to install
ws