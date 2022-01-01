Video synth engine for hydra.

Currently experimental / in-progress.

This is the main logic of hydra packaged as a javascript module, intended for use within javascript projects. If you are looking to get started with hydra quickly, visit the web editor or the main repo. To use hydra within atom, follow the instructions at https://github.com/ojack/hydra-examples.

To include in a webpage (bundled version):

Include the bundled version of this library in your html file:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hydra-synth" > </ script > < script > var hydra = new Hydra({ detectAudio: false }) osc( 4 , 0.1 , 1.2 ).out() </ script >

You can see and remix a live example here: https://glitch.com/edit/#!/hydra-webpage

To use as a module:

Download the module:

npm install --save hydra-synth

Include in your app:

const Hydra = require ( 'hydra-synth' ) const hydra = new Hydra({ detectAudio : false }) osc( 4 , 0.1 , 1.2 ).out()

The rest of this README is about configuring hydra-synth. For broader hydra documentation and usage, see getting started, interactive function documentation, and Hydra Book (by Naoto Hieda).

const hydra = new Hydra([opts])

create a new hydra instance

If opts is specified, the default options (shown below) will be overridden.

{ canvas : null , width : height: autoLoop: true , makeGlobal : true , detectAudio : true , numSources : 4 , numOutputs : 4 , extendTransforms : [] precision : null pb = null , }

Custom render loop

You can use your own render loop for triggering hydra updates, instead of the automatic looping. To use, set autoLoop to false, and call

hydra.tick(dt)

where dt is the time elapsed in milliseconds since the last update

To develop:

npm run dev

Sets up an example using hydra-synth that is automatically updated when source files are updated. It is possible to write test code by editing /example/index.js or by writing hydra code into the developer console.

Non-global mode [in progress]

If makeGlobal is set to false, buffers and functions can be accessed via the synth property of the hydra instance.

const h = new Hydra({ makeGlobal : false , detectAudio : false }).synth h.osc().rotate().out()

In non-global mode, it is important to start all hydra functions, buffers, and variables by referencing the instance of hydra synth you are currently using.e.g.

const h = new Hydra({ makeGlobal : false , detectAudio : false }).synth h.osc().diff(h.shape()).out() h.gradient().out(h.o1) h.render()

This also makes it possible to use more than one hydra canvas at once:

const h = new Hydra({ makeGlobal : false , detectAudio : false }).synth h.osc().diff(h.shape()).out() h.gradient().out(h.o1) h.render() const h2 = new Hydra({ makeGlobal : false , detectAudio : false }).synth h2.shape( 4 ).diff(h2.osc( 2 , 0.1 , 1.2 )).out()

See https://glitch.com/edit/#!/multi-hydra for a working example of multiple hydra canvases, created by Naoto Hieda.