The Angular CLI is a command-line interface tool that you use to initialize, develop, scaffold,
and maintain Angular applications directly from a command shell.
Get started with Angular CLI, learn the fundamentals and explore advanced topics on our documentation website.
Install the Angular CLI globally:
npm install -g @angular/cli
Create workspace:
ng new [PROJECT NAME]
Run the application:
cd [PROJECT NAME]
ng serve
Angular is cross-platform, fast, scalable, has incredible tooling, and is loved by millions.
Learn about the latest improvements.
Check out our upgrade guide to find out the best way to upgrade your project.
Read through our contributing guidelines to learn about our submission process, coding rules and more.
Want to report a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then check out one of our issues labeled as help wanted or good first issue.
Help us keep Angular open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct.
Read through our developer guide to learn about how to build and test the Angular CLI locally.
Join the conversation and help the community.
This is a monorepo which contains many tools and packages:
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Angular CLI
@angular/cli
|Architect CLI
@angular-devkit/architect-cli
|Schematics CLI
@angular-devkit/schematics-cli
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Architect
@angular-devkit/architect
|Build Angular
@angular-devkit/build-angular
|Build Webpack
@angular-devkit/build-webpack
|Core
@angular-devkit/core
|Schematics
@angular-devkit/schematics
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Angular PWA Schematics
@angular/pwa
|Angular Schematics
@schematics/angular
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Links
|Webpack Angular Plugin
@ngtools/webpack
