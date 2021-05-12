Hydra-Express is a light-weight library for building NodeJS and ExpressJS based distributed computing applications. It was announced at EmpireNode 2016.
Hydra offers features such as service discovery, distributed messaging, message load balancing, logging, presence, and health monitoring.
Using Hapi, Koa, Sails.js, Restify or Restana then checkout the Hydra Integration Project.
We're building a dedicated documentation site for hydra at: https://www.hydramicroservice.com Our older docs are still available at: Full documentation
Interested in running Hydra-express on AWS using Docker containers and Swarm mode? See: https://github.com/cjus/hydra-and-aws-in-docker-swarm
Are you using or planning on using Hydra on your project? Join us on Slack for more direct support. https://fwsp-hydra.slack.com To join, email cjus34@gmail.com with your desired username and email address (for invite).
There are many projects on NPM which contain the name
hydra. The following are official projects related to the Hydra - microservice library.