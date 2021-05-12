Hydra-Express is a light-weight library for building NodeJS and ExpressJS based distributed computing applications. It was announced at EmpireNode 2016.

Hydra offers features such as service discovery, distributed messaging, message load balancing, logging, presence, and health monitoring.

Using Hapi, Koa, Sails.js, Restify or Restana then checkout the Hydra Integration Project.

Documentation

We're building a dedicated documentation site for hydra at: https://www.hydramicroservice.com Our older docs are still available at: Full documentation

Interested in running Hydra-express on AWS using Docker containers and Swarm mode? See: https://github.com/cjus/hydra-and-aws-in-docker-swarm

Related projects

There are many projects on NPM which contain the name hydra . The following are official projects related to the Hydra - microservice library.

Hydra: hydra core project for use with Non-ExpressJS apps

Hydra-Express: hydra for ExpressJS developers

Hydra-Integration: Integrating third-party Node.js web frameworks with Hydra

Hydra-Router: A service-aware socket and HTTP API router

Hydra-cli: a hydra commandline client for interacting with Hydra-enabled applications

Hydra Generator: A Yeoman generator for quickly building hydra-based projects

Hydra-plugin-rpc: Create and consume remote procedure calls in hydra with ease

Hydra-Cluster: A compute cluster based on Hydra

UMF: Universal Message Format, a messaging specification for routable messages

