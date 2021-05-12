Hydra is a NodeJS package which facilitates building distributed applications such as Microservices.
Hydra offers features such as service discovery, distributed messaging, message load balancing, logging, presence, and health monitoring. It was announced at EmpireNode 2016.
Install the latest stable version via
npm install hydra --save
See our quick start guide and sample projects
If you're just getting started with Node Microservices and you have ExpressJS experience you should first look at our HydraExpress project.
If you want a lighter-weight Express integration or you're using Hapi, Koa, Sails.js, Restify or Restana then checkout the Hydra Integration Project.
Visit our dedicated documentation site for hydra at: https://www.hydramicroservice.com
Hydra works great on AWS using Docker containers and Swarm mode, see: https://www.hydramicroservice.com/docs/docker/docker.html
