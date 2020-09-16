Hybrid Crypto JS is a hybrid (RSA+AES) encryption and decryption toolkit for JavaScript. Hybrid Crypto JS combines RSA and AES encryption algorithms, making it possible to encrypt and decrypt large messages efficiently. This cross-platform library is based on Forge. Hybrid Crypto JS can be used in browsers, Node.js, or React Native.
Getting started
Features
npm install hybrid-crypto-js
Node.js
var RSA = require('hybrid-crypto-js').RSA;
var Crypt = require('hybrid-crypto-js').Crypt;
React Native
import { Crypt, RSA } from 'hybrid-crypto-js';
Web
Download minified hybrid-crypto.min.js file here.
<script type="text/javascript" src="hybrid-crypto.min.js"></script>
// Basic initialization
var crypt = new Crypt();
var rsa = new RSA();
// Increase amount of entropy
var entropy = 'Random string, integer or float';
var crypt = new Crypt({ entropy: entropy });
var rsa = new RSA({ entropy: entropy });
// Select default message digest
var crypt = new Crypt({ md: 'sha512' });
// Select AES or RSA standard
var crypt = new Crypt({
// Default AES standard is AES-CBC. Options are:
// AES-ECB, AES-CBC, AES-CFB, AES-OFB, AES-CTR, AES-GCM, 3DES-ECB, 3DES-CBC, DES-ECB, DES-CBC
aesStandard: 'AES-CBC',
// Default RSA standard is RSA-OAEP. Options are:
// RSA-OAEP, RSAES-PKCS1-V1_5
rsaStandard: 'RSA-OAEP',
});
// Alternate AES keysize (some AES algorithms requires specific key size)
var crypt = new Crypt({
aesKeySize: 192, // Defaults to 256
});
Hybrid Crypto JS provides basic encryption function that also supports multiple RSA keys, with or without signature. An encrypted message is a JSON formatted string.
var message = 'Hello world!';
// Encryption with one public RSA key
var encrypted = crypt.encrypt(publicKey, message);
// Function also supports encryption with multiple RSA public keys
var encrypted = crypt.encrypt([publicKey1, publicKey2, publicKey3], message);
// Encryption with signature
var encrypted = crypt.encrypt(publicKey, message, signature);
Pretty-printed sample output
{
"v": "hybrid-crypto-js_0.1.2", // Current package version
"iv": "CmtyaZTyzoAp1mTNUTztic0v1...", // Initialization vector
"keys": { // Encrypted AES keys by RSA fingerprints
"85:3d:10:e1:56...": "bHaTF9...",
"d3:48:6a:e9:13...": "t9eds3..."
},
"cipher": "+iwVFsC2dECBQvwcm9DND..." // Actual encrypted message
"signature": "sdL93kfdm12feds3C2..." // Signature (optional)
}
Decrypting message with Hybrid Crypto JS is as easy as encrypting. Decrypt function can decrypt any message which has been encrypted with key pair's public key. The decrypted message is a JSON object containing a message and an optional signature.
var encrypted = '{"v":"hybrid-crypto-js_0.1.0","iv":"CmtyaZTyzoAp1mTN...';
// Decrypt encryped message with private RSA key
var decrypted = crypt.decrypt(privateKey, encrypted);
// Get decrypted message
var message = decrypted.message;
Sample output
{
message: "Hello world!", // Actual decrypted message
signature: "sdL93kfdm12feds3C2..." // Signature (optional)
}
Hybrid Crypto JS provides simple message signing. The encrypted message can be signed with the issuer's private key.
var message = 'Hello world!';
// Create a signature with ISSUER's private RSA key
var signature = crypt.signature(issuerPrivateKey, message);
// Encrypt message with RECEIVERS public RSA key and attach the signature
var encrypted = crypt.encrypt(receiverPublicKey, message, signature);
// Select default message digest
var crypt = new Crypt({
md: 'sha512', // Options: sha1, sha256, sha384, sha512, and md5
});
The message receiver needs to have a message issuer's public RSA key in order to verify the message issuer.
// Encrypted message with signature
var encrypted = '{"v":"hybri... ..."signature":"sdL93kfd...';
// Decrypt message with own (RECEIVER) private key
var decrypted = crypt.decrypt(receiverPrivateKey, encrypted);
// Verify message with ISSUER's public key
var verified = crypt.verify(
issuerPublicKey,
decrypted.signature,
decrypted.message,
);
Verification function returns true or false depending on whether the verification was successful.
Hybrid Crypto JS RSA key generation function is based in Forge key pair generation function. As a difference, Hybrid Crypto JS returns key pair in PEM format.
// Initialize RSA-class
var rsa = new RSA();
// Generate RSA key pair, default key size is 4096 bit
rsa.generateKeyPair(function(keyPair) {
// Callback function receives new key pair as a first argument
var publicKey = keyPair.publicKey;
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey;
});
// ... or:
rsa.generateKeyPairAsync().then(keyPair => {
var publicKey = keyPair.publicKey;
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey;
});
// Generate 1024 bit RSA key pair
rsa.generateKeyPair(function(keyPair) {
// Callback function receives new 1024 bit key pair as a first argument
var publicKey = keyPair.publicKey;
var privateKey = keyPair.privateKey;
}, 1024); // Key size
// RSA can be also initialized with options
var rsa = new RSA({
keySize: 4096,
});