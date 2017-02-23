Test your UI by comparing old and new screenshots.
You made some change to your app and you want to know if you broke the UI. You could either:
Or you could let Huxley automate this for you.
npm install -g huxley
Selenium Server is used to automate the recorded browser actions. Don't have it yet? Try the node wrapper.
(Grunt/Gulp task, if you ever need it).
The whole demo lives here.
Here's a small app component. Source code here. We're going to use Huxley to make sure the component works every time we make a change to our code. (In reality, you'd set up a test page and bring in your UI script & css.)
We're going to type some text into that input field and toggle the button. Create a
Huxleyfile.json alongside the component file you just made:
[
{
"name": "type",
"screenSize": [750, 500],
"url": "http://localhost:8000/test_page.html"
},
{
"name": "toggle button",
"url": "http://localhost:8000/test_page.html"
}
]
A huxleyfile contains an array of tasks, each of which has a
name, a
url and browser
screenSize (optional, defaults to 1200x795).
Start a local server. Try
python -m SimpleHTTPServer (if you're on Python 3.x:
python -m http.server) or use this package (at port 8000). Then, start selenium (just type
selenium in the command line if you got the node wrapper already).
hux --record to start the recording. By now, a browser window should have popped up. Every time you press
enter, Huxley records a screenshot of the current browser screen.
enter once to take the initial view of the component.
enter again.
q, followed by
enter, to quit the recording session.
You just finished recording your first task! For the second one, take a screenshot, click the button, take a second screenshot, click the button again, then take a final screenshot, followed by
q
enter.
There should be a
Huxleyfolder created beside your
Huxleyfile.json. All your browser and command line interactions are recorded there. Check them into version control.
Let's intentionally introduce some error. In
test_page.html, change
$(this).toggleClass('btn-primary'); to
$(this).toggleClass('bla').
Here's where the magic happens: try
hux in the command line =).
Enjoy!
All your questions answered in the wiki.