The reference implementation is written in Haxe.
HSLuv uses Nix package manager. If you want to build without Nix,
see
default.nix for dependencies and command line instructions.
Linux, Windows 10 (WSL), macOS:
./run.sh <COMMAND> <TARGET>
A Docker wrapper is available for Windows 10 (native), or anyone who finds it more convenient:
HSLUV_RUNTIME=docker ./run.sh <COMMAND> <TARGET>
The necessary mathematical equations are solved in Maxima.
See
/math directory for the equations and run the following to verify the solutions:
./run.sh build maximaOutput
To run full test suite:
./run.sh build test
To build JavaScript distributions (Node.js and browser):
./run.sh build nodePackageDist
./run.sh build browserDist
To build website:
./run.sh build website
To build website and start localhost server:
./run.sh run server
The snapshot file is stored for regression testing. If a backwards-incompatible change is made, a new snapshot file can be generated as follows:
./run.sh build snapshotJson
The format of the file is as follows:
{
"#000000": {
rgb: [ 0, 0, 0 ],
xyz: [ 0, 0, 0 ],
luv: [ 0, 0, 0 ],
lch: [ 0, 0, 0 ],
hsluv: [ 0, 0, 0 ],
hpluv: [ 0, 0, 0 ]
},
...
}
For publishing packages and website you will need access to our shared credentials.
./run.sh run publishPypi
./run.sh run publishPypiTest # for publishing to https://test.pypi.org/
./run.sh run publishNpmJs
./run.sh run publishNpmSass
./run.sh run publishLua
./run.sh run publishWebsite
./run.sh run publishRuby
./run.sh run publishNuget
./scripts/publish-maven.sh
Following semantic versioning, the major version must be incremented whenever the color math changes. These changes can be tested for with snapshot files.