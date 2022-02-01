Vasily Shelkov ● Dorset ● 45 Rating s ● 46 Review s ● February 1, 2021 Performant Easy to Use Highly Customizable Poor Documentation This is such a timesaver! it's an easy way to build hooks which run code before it has to be seen by someone else. Far quicker feedback than on a CI pipeline. You can run pretty much any command but I wouldn't recommend any slow running commands otherwise it might just end up being quite painful. It reduced code review from being 50% of the time blocked by some small linting or code styling error to near enough 0% of the time. In fact the only time I've seen an issue has been when the developer didn't setup their project correctly or deliberately bypassed husky because they didn't think it was important. The one improvement that the library could make is some suggestions and use-case examples in its documentation. For example, I know quite often this is paired up with a package called lint-staged to help only check the code that's changed as part of your work instead of the whole project. 2

Marceli Wac ● United Kingdom ● 11 Rating s ● 11 Review s ● 5 months ago Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable It's hard to maintain a codebase that adheres to a set code style and patterns, even when using dedicated packages that enforce these rules such as ESLint or Prettier, mainly because an occasional commit can get past the CI configuration (that is, if one is even in place) and introduce problems in the shared codebase. Husky is a great tool that can help you ensure that the code you commit satisfies the necessary standards. It integrates well with monorepos and linters and brings additional level of maturity to the projects by preventing substandard code from making it into production (as is the use case in my team). One thing I wish was slightly better was ensuring that files which are changed by the linter (ran in commit via husky's hook) would be re-added automatically to the commit I am making, but it's nothing that cannot be handled manually with a short script. 0

jatin269 ● 75 Rating s ● 84 Review s ● January 19, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers This is the best tool I have in my team, as a senior dev I had to review code every time other dev committed some piece, but common mistakes in everyone's code were the same, be it linting or be it proper test coverage. Now that we have this took whenever any dev commits it is mandatory for all my code to have checks and it Help me as a code and others as well, our time reviewing mistakes and other errors have gone significantly low. For anyone who has llinterscript and TDD approach, I would recommend using this tool as a big compulsion in their environment. 0

Rohit ● Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala, India ● 35 Rating s ● 35 Review s ● I am a second year computer science student. 6 months ago My relation with husky was first hate then love. The first time I saw husky was on one of my friend's project where I joined to collaborate with him. After writing a heck of a lot of code I tried to push my code to his repo ( proud of myself) and got a husky error saying that my code was not properly formatted and I was like from when dose GitHub care about code formating, after a few attempts to push I was furious and ended up fixing the formatting errors. Since then I read up on husky and gave it a try. It was really a good experience soo good of an experience that I went ahead and created a template repo to use husky in all my upcoming projects. Husky plugs into GitHub hooks and runs some validation logic to decide whether to permit the push ( or commit ). This is a simple but powerful functionality, you can run anything from eslint to a full-on deployment system with the husky. I really recommend it to new devs who are just getting to the field as it will help you get into the proper mindset. 1