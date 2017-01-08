A lightweight spellchecker written in Javascript, it can be used in Node.JS and in the browser. It has been build to be pre-parse Hunspell dictionary to JSON.
$ npm install hunspell-spellchecker
Initialize a spellchecker instance:
var Spellchecker = require("hunspell-spellchecker");
var spellchecker = new Spellchecker();
Parse and serialize a dictionary
// Parse an hunspell dictionary that can be serialized as JSON
var DICT = spellchecker.parse({
aff: fs.readFileSync("./en_EN.aff");
dic: fs.readFileSync("./en_EN.dic")
});
Load a serialized dictionary
// Load a dictionary
spellchecker.use(DICT);
Check a word:
// Check a word
var isRight = spellchecker.check("tll");