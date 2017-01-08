Hunspell Spellchecker in Javascript

A lightweight spellchecker written in Javascript, it can be used in Node.JS and in the browser. It has been build to be pre-parse Hunspell dictionary to JSON.

Installation

npm install hunspell-spellchecker

API

Initialize a spellchecker instance:

var Spellchecker = require ( "hunspell-spellchecker" ); var spellchecker = new Spellchecker();

Parse and serialize a dictionary

var DICT = spellchecker.parse({ aff : fs.readFileSync( "./en_EN.aff" ); dic: fs.readFileSync( "./en_EN.dic" ) });

Load a serialized dictionary

spellchecker.use(DICT);

Check a word: