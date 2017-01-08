openbase logo
hunspell-spellchecker

by GitbookIO
1.0.2 (see all)

Parse and use Hunspell dictionaries in Javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61.2K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Hunspell Spellchecker in Javascript

Build Status NPM version

A lightweight spellchecker written in Javascript, it can be used in Node.JS and in the browser. It has been build to be pre-parse Hunspell dictionary to JSON.

Installation

$ npm install hunspell-spellchecker

API

Initialize a spellchecker instance:

var Spellchecker = require("hunspell-spellchecker");

var spellchecker = new Spellchecker();

Parse and serialize a dictionary

// Parse an hunspell dictionary that can be serialized as JSON
var DICT = spellchecker.parse({
    aff: fs.readFileSync("./en_EN.aff");
    dic: fs.readFileSync("./en_EN.dic")
});

Load a serialized dictionary

// Load a dictionary
spellchecker.use(DICT);

Check a word:

// Check a word
var isRight = spellchecker.check("tll");

