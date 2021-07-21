Hunspell-asm is isomorphic javascript binding to hunspell spellchecker based on WebAssembly hunspell binary. This module aims to provide thin, lightweight interface to hunspell without requiring native modules.
npm install hunspell-asm
Hunspell-asm relies on wasm binary of hunspell, which need to be initialized first.
import { loadModule } from 'hunspell-asm';
const hunspellFactory = await loadModule();
loadModule loads wasm binary, initialize it, and returns factory function to create instance of hunspell.
loadModule({ timeout?: number }): Promise<HunspellFactory>
It allows to specify timeout to wait until wasm binary compliation & load.
Wasm binary uses different memory spaces allocated for its own and cannot access plain javascript object / or files directly.
HunspellFactory provides few interfaces to interop file contents into hunspell.
mountBuffer(contents: ArrayBufferView, fileName?: string): string : Mount contents of file.
unmount(mountedFilePath: string) : Unmount path if it's exists in memory. If it's bufferFile created by
mountBuffer, unmount will remove those file object in wasm memory as well.
All of
virtual paths for mounted filesystem uses unix separator regardless of platform.
Once you mounted dic / aff files you can create hunspell spellchecker instance via
HunspellFactory::create. Each path for files are mounted path and should not be actual path or server endpoint.
create(affPath: string, dictPath: string): Hunspell
Hunspell exposes minimal interfaces to spellchecker.
spell(word: string): boolean : Check spelling for word. False for misspelled, True otherwise.
suggest(word: string): Array<string> : Get suggestion list for misspelled word. Empty if word is not misspelled or no suggestions.
dispose(): void : Destroy current instance of hunspell. It is important to note created instance of hunspell will not be destroyed automatically.
There are simple examples for each environments using different apis. In each example directory do
npm install && npm start.
Hunspell exposes few interfaces allow to add words, or dictionaries in existing dictionary in runtime. This is runtime behavior, so it doesn't persist over once instance is disposed.
addWord(word: string): void : add single word to current dictionary.
removeWord(word: string): void : remove single word from current dictionary.
addWordWithAffix(word: string, affix: string): void: add word with example word having affix flag to be applied. Second param
affix is example word, should exists in current dictionary with its own affix flag. Newly added word will have same affix rule as example word.
addDictionary(dictPath): boolean : Load addtional dictionary into existing hunspell instance. This cannot load additional affi
x. If function returns false, it means internal slot hunspell manages are full and can't add additional dictionaries.
Few npm scripts are supported for build / test code.
build: Transpiles code to ES5 commonjs to
dist.
test: Run
hunspell /
hunspell-asm test both. Does not require
build before execute test.
test:hunspell: Run integration test for actual hunspell wasm binary, using hunspell's test case as-is.
test:hunspell-asm: Run unit test against
hunspell-asm interface
lint: Run lint over all codebases
lint:staged: Run lint only for staged changes. This'll be executed automatically with precommit hook.
commit: Commit wizard to write commit message