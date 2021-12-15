openbase logo
hummus-recipe

by John Huang
2.0.1 (see all)

A powerful PDF tool for NodeJS based on HummusJS.

Readme

Hummus Recipe

All Contributors

This is an easy recipe for HummusJS with a high level class.

I hope this repo will bring more attentions from the community to help HummusJS to grow faster.

Feel free to open issues to help us!

Features

  • Javascript with C++ library.
  • High performance creation, modification and parsing of PDF files and streams.
  • Easy to create and modify PDF files.
  • Reusable components.
  • Support Basic HTML elements to text

npm i hummus-recipe --save

Coordinate System

In order to make things easier, I use Left-Top as center [0,0] instead of Left-Bottom. You may write and edit the pdf like you write things on papers from the left top corner. It is similar to the Html Canvas

pdfDoc
    .text('start from here', 0, 0)
    .text('next line', 0, 20)
    .text('some other texts', 100, 100)
    ...

Create a new PDF

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('new', 'output.pdf',{
    version: 1.6,
    author: 'John Doe',
    title: 'Hummus Recipe',
    subject: 'A brand new PDF'
});

pdfDoc
    .createPage('letter-size')
    .endPage()
    .endPDF();

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('new', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
    // 1st Page
    .createPage('letter-size')
    .circle('center', 100, 30, { stroke: '#3b7721', fill: '#eee000' })
    .polygon([ [50, 250], [100, 200], [512, 200], [562, 250], [512, 300], [100, 300], [50, 250] ], {
        color: [153, 143, 32],
        stroke: [0, 0, 140],
        fill: [153, 143, 32],
        lineWidth: 5
    })
    .rectangle(240, 400, 50, 50, {
        stroke: '#3b7721',
        fill: '#eee000',
        lineWidth: 6,
        opacity: 0.3
    })
    .moveTo(200, 600)
    .lineTo('center', 650)
    .lineTo(412, 600)
    .text('Welcome to Hummus-Recipe', 'center', 250, {
        color: '#066099',
        fontSize: 30,
        bold: true,
        font: 'Helvatica',
        align: 'center center',
        opacity: 0.8,
        rotation: 180
    })
    .text('some text box', 450, 400, {
        color: '#066099',
        fontSize: 20,
        font: 'Courier New',
        strikeOut: true,
        highlight: {
            color: [255, 0, 0]
        },
        textBox: {
            width: 150,
            lineHeight: 16,
            padding: [5, 15],
            style: {
                lineWidth: 1,
                stroke: '#00ff00',
                fill: '#ff0000',
                dash: [20, 20],
                opacity: 0.1
            }
        }
    })
    .comment('Feel free to open issues to help us!', 'center', 100)
    .endPage()
    // 2nd page
    .createPage('A4', 90)
    .circle(150, 150, 300)
    .endPage()
    // end and save
    .endPDF(()=>{ /* done! */ });

Modify an existing PDF

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
    // edit 1st page
    .editPage(1)
    .text('Add some texts to an existing pdf file', 150, 300)
    .rectangle(20, 20, 40, 100)
    .comment('Add 1st comment annotaion', 200, 300)
    .image('/path/to/image.jpg', 20, 100, {width: 300, keepAspectRatio: true})
    .endPage()
    // edit 2nd page
    .editPage(2)
    .comment('Add 2nd comment annotaion', 200, 100)
    .endPage()
    // end and save
    .endPDF();

Page Info

const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
console.log(pdfDoc.metadata);

const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
recipe
    .structure('pdf-structure.txt')
    .endPDF(done);

Append PDF

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
const longPDF = '/longPDF.pdf';
pdfDoc
    // just page 10
    .appendPage(longPDF, 10)
    // page 4 and page 6
    .appendPage(longPDF, [4, 6])
    // page 1-3 and 6-20
    .appendPage(longPDF, [[1, 3], [6, 20]])
    // all pages
    .appendPage(longPDF)
    .endPDF();

Insert PDF

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');

pdfDoc
    // insert page3 from longPDF to current page 2
    .insertPage(2, '/longPDF.pdf', 3)
    .endPDF();

Overlay PDF

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');

pdfDoc
    .overlay('/overlayPDF.pdf')
    .endPDF();

Split PDF

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf');
const outputDir = path.join(__dirname, 'output');

pdfDoc
    .split(outputDir, 'prefix')
    .endPDF();

Encryption

const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');

pdfDoc
    .encrypt({
        userPassword: '123',
        ownerPassword: '123',
        userProtectionFlag: 4
    })
    .endPDF();

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

thebenlamm
thebenlamm
💻		Matthias Nagel
Matthias Nagel
💻		Pavlo Blazhchuk
Pavlo Blazhchuk
💻		shaehn
shaehn
💻		John Huang
John Huang
💻		Andrej Sýkora
Andrej Sýkora
💻		soeyi
soeyi
💻
Dan Halliday
Dan Halliday
💻		Nikhil Pai
Nikhil Pai
💻		Erik Berreßem
Erik Berreßem
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

