This is an easy recipe for HummusJS with a high level class.
I hope this repo will bring more attentions from the community to help HummusJS to grow faster.
Feel free to open issues to help us!
npm i hummus-recipe --save
In order to make things easier, I use
Left-Top as center
[0,0] instead of
Left-Bottom.
You may write and edit the pdf like you write things on papers from the left top corner.
It is similar to the Html Canvas
pdfDoc
.text('start from here', 0, 0)
.text('next line', 0, 20)
.text('some other texts', 100, 100)
...
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('new', 'output.pdf',{
version: 1.6,
author: 'John Doe',
title: 'Hummus Recipe',
subject: 'A brand new PDF'
});
pdfDoc
.createPage('letter-size')
.endPage()
.endPDF();
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('new', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
// 1st Page
.createPage('letter-size')
.circle('center', 100, 30, { stroke: '#3b7721', fill: '#eee000' })
.polygon([ [50, 250], [100, 200], [512, 200], [562, 250], [512, 300], [100, 300], [50, 250] ], {
color: [153, 143, 32],
stroke: [0, 0, 140],
fill: [153, 143, 32],
lineWidth: 5
})
.rectangle(240, 400, 50, 50, {
stroke: '#3b7721',
fill: '#eee000',
lineWidth: 6,
opacity: 0.3
})
.moveTo(200, 600)
.lineTo('center', 650)
.lineTo(412, 600)
.text('Welcome to Hummus-Recipe', 'center', 250, {
color: '#066099',
fontSize: 30,
bold: true,
font: 'Helvatica',
align: 'center center',
opacity: 0.8,
rotation: 180
})
.text('some text box', 450, 400, {
color: '#066099',
fontSize: 20,
font: 'Courier New',
strikeOut: true,
highlight: {
color: [255, 0, 0]
},
textBox: {
width: 150,
lineHeight: 16,
padding: [5, 15],
style: {
lineWidth: 1,
stroke: '#00ff00',
fill: '#ff0000',
dash: [20, 20],
opacity: 0.1
}
}
})
.comment('Feel free to open issues to help us!', 'center', 100)
.endPage()
// 2nd page
.createPage('A4', 90)
.circle(150, 150, 300)
.endPage()
// end and save
.endPDF(()=>{ /* done! */ });
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
// edit 1st page
.editPage(1)
.text('Add some texts to an existing pdf file', 150, 300)
.rectangle(20, 20, 40, 100)
.comment('Add 1st comment annotaion', 200, 300)
.image('/path/to/image.jpg', 20, 100, {width: 300, keepAspectRatio: true})
.endPage()
// edit 2nd page
.editPage(2)
.comment('Add 2nd comment annotaion', 200, 100)
.endPage()
// end and save
.endPDF();
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
console.log(pdfDoc.metadata);
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
recipe
.structure('pdf-structure.txt')
.endPDF(done);
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
const longPDF = '/longPDF.pdf';
pdfDoc
// just page 10
.appendPage(longPDF, 10)
// page 4 and page 6
.appendPage(longPDF, [4, 6])
// page 1-3 and 6-20
.appendPage(longPDF, [[1, 3], [6, 20]])
// all pages
.appendPage(longPDF)
.endPDF();
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
// insert page3 from longPDF to current page 2
.insertPage(2, '/longPDF.pdf', 3)
.endPDF();
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
.overlay('/overlayPDF.pdf')
.endPDF();
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf');
const outputDir = path.join(__dirname, 'output');
pdfDoc
.split(outputDir, 'prefix')
.endPDF();
const HummusRecipe = require('hummus-recipe');
const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe('input.pdf', 'output.pdf');
pdfDoc
.encrypt({
userPassword: '123',
ownerPassword: '123',
userProtectionFlag: 4
})
.endPDF();
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
thebenlamm
💻
Matthias Nagel
💻
Pavlo Blazhchuk
💻
shaehn
💻
John Huang
💻
Andrej Sýkora
💻
soeyi
💻
Dan Halliday
💻
Nikhil Pai
💻
Erik Berreßem
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!