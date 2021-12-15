Hummus Recipe

This is an easy recipe for HummusJS with a high level class.

I hope this repo will bring more attentions from the community to help HummusJS to grow faster.

Feel free to open issues to help us!

Features

Javascript with C++ library.

High performance creation, modification and parsing of PDF files and streams.

Easy to create and modify PDF files.

Reusable components.

Support Basic HTML elements to text

Documentation

Instructions

GetStarted

npm i hummus-recipe --save

Coordinate System

In order to make things easier, I use Left-Top as center [0,0] instead of Left-Bottom . You may write and edit the pdf like you write things on papers from the left top corner. It is similar to the Html Canvas

pdfDoc .text( 'start from here' , 0 , 0 ) .text( 'next line' , 0 , 20 ) .text( 'some other texts' , 100 , 100 ) ...

Create a new PDF

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'new' , 'output.pdf' ,{ version : 1.6 , author : 'John Doe' , title : 'Hummus Recipe' , subject : 'A brand new PDF' }); pdfDoc .createPage( 'letter-size' ) .endPage() .endPDF();

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'new' , 'output.pdf' ); pdfDoc .createPage( 'letter-size' ) .circle( 'center' , 100 , 30 , { stroke : '#3b7721' , fill : '#eee000' }) .polygon([ [ 50 , 250 ], [ 100 , 200 ], [ 512 , 200 ], [ 562 , 250 ], [ 512 , 300 ], [ 100 , 300 ], [ 50 , 250 ] ], { color : [ 153 , 143 , 32 ], stroke : [ 0 , 0 , 140 ], fill : [ 153 , 143 , 32 ], lineWidth : 5 }) .rectangle( 240 , 400 , 50 , 50 , { stroke : '#3b7721' , fill : '#eee000' , lineWidth : 6 , opacity : 0.3 }) .moveTo( 200 , 600 ) .lineTo( 'center' , 650 ) .lineTo( 412 , 600 ) .text( 'Welcome to Hummus-Recipe' , 'center' , 250 , { color : '#066099' , fontSize : 30 , bold : true , font : 'Helvatica' , align : 'center center' , opacity : 0.8 , rotation : 180 }) .text( 'some text box' , 450 , 400 , { color : '#066099' , fontSize : 20 , font : 'Courier New' , strikeOut : true , highlight : { color : [ 255 , 0 , 0 ] }, textBox : { width : 150 , lineHeight : 16 , padding : [ 5 , 15 ], style : { lineWidth : 1 , stroke : '#00ff00' , fill : '#ff0000' , dash : [ 20 , 20 ], opacity : 0.1 } } }) .comment( 'Feel free to open issues to help us!' , 'center' , 100 ) .endPage() .createPage( 'A4' , 90 ) .circle( 150 , 150 , 300 ) .endPage() .endPDF( () => { });

Modify an existing PDF

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); pdfDoc .editPage( 1 ) .text( 'Add some texts to an existing pdf file' , 150 , 300 ) .rectangle( 20 , 20 , 40 , 100 ) .comment( 'Add 1st comment annotaion' , 200 , 300 ) .image( '/path/to/image.jpg' , 20 , 100 , { width : 300 , keepAspectRatio : true }) .endPage() .editPage( 2 ) .comment( 'Add 2nd comment annotaion' , 200 , 100 ) .endPage() .endPDF();

Page Info

const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); console .log(pdfDoc.metadata);

Print the pdf structure

const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); recipe .structure( 'pdf-structure.txt' ) .endPDF(done);

Append PDF

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); const longPDF = '/longPDF.pdf' ; pdfDoc .appendPage(longPDF, 10 ) .appendPage(longPDF, [ 4 , 6 ]) .appendPage(longPDF, [[ 1 , 3 ], [ 6 , 20 ]]) .appendPage(longPDF) .endPDF();

Insert PDF

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); pdfDoc .insertPage( 2 , '/longPDF.pdf' , 3 ) .endPDF();

Overlay PDF

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); pdfDoc .overlay( '/overlayPDF.pdf' ) .endPDF();

Split PDF

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' ); const outputDir = path.join(__dirname, 'output' ); pdfDoc .split(outputDir, 'prefix' ) .endPDF();

Encryption

const HummusRecipe = require ( 'hummus-recipe' ); const pdfDoc = new HummusRecipe( 'input.pdf' , 'output.pdf' ); pdfDoc .encrypt({ userPassword : '123' , ownerPassword : '123' , userProtectionFlag : 4 }) .endPDF();

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!