hum

hummus

by gal kahana
1.0.110 (see all)

Node.js module for high performance creation, modification and parsing of PDF files and streams

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.2K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

HummusJS

NPM version Build Status Build status Donate

Update 9/11/2019 Ending Support:
Hi All, after 6 years I decided to finish supporting HummusJS. You may still use the code as is, with the provided license, however I will not be providing answers, solutions, responses etc.
I'd like to thank everyone who used HummusJS and wish you all the best going forward with your projects.
Gal.

Welcome to HummusJS.
A Fast NodeJS Module for Creating, Parsing an Manipulating PDF Files and Streams.
Documentation is available here.
Project site is here.

If you are looking for a C++ Library go here.

