An easy way to download ebooks from your humblebundle account

Installation

To run the tool, you can either install NodeJS and use npm to install it, or install Docker and run it as a docker container.

NPM

To install it via npm, run:

npm install -g humblebundle-ebook-downloader

You can now use the tool by running the humblebundle-ebook-downloader command.

Docker

To run the tool via Docker, run:

docker run -v $(PWD)/download:/download --rm -it dmarby/humblebundle-ebook-downloader -d /download --auth-token "auth_string_here"

This will download the books to the download folder in your current work directory.

Note that you need to get your auth token from the authentication cookie in your browser after logging in to the humblebundle website (_simpleauth_sess) when using Docker, as the option to interactively log in isn't available. When using the tool installed via npm, it will launch a browser and let you log in interactively instead.

Usage

humblebundle-ebook-downloader -- help Usage: humblebundle-ebook-downloader [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -d, --download-folder <downloader_folder> Download folder (default: download) -l, --download-limit <download_limit> Parallel download limit (default: 1) -f, --format <format> What format to download the ebook in (all, cbz, epub, mobi, pdf, pdf_hd) (default: epub) --auth-token <auth-token> Optional: If you want to run headless, you can specify your authentication cookie from your browser (_simpleauth_sess) -a, --all Download all bundles --debug Enable debug logging -h, --help output usage information

