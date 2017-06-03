Produces a simple, valid humans.txt to be parsed by web crawlers. Adheres to the specification provided by Humanstxt.org. Requires Node 4+. Installed through NPM with:
npm install humans-generator --save-dev
Simply require the module and execute it with some configuration. It can take for each information a String, an Array, an Object or any combinaison of the 3.
The standard propose your those fields:
var humans = require('humans-generator');
humans({
team: [{
"Original developer": "Hayden Bleasel",
Twitter: "@haydenbleasel"
},
{
Maintainer: "Alexis Paques",
Github: "@AlexisTM"
}],
thanks: [
'Node',
'Gulp'
],
site:
{
'Standards': 'HTML5, CSS3',
'Components': 'jQuery, Normalize.css',
'Softwares': 'Atom, SublimeText'
},
note: 'Built with love by Hayden Bleasel.'
}, function (error, humans) {
if(error) console.log(error);
else console.log(humans.join('\n'));
});
Outputs the following file:
_ _ _ _
| | | |_ _ _ __ ___ __ _ _ __ ___ | |___ _| |_
| |_| | | | | '_ ` _ \ / _` | '_ \/ __|| __\ \/ / __|
| _ | |_| | | | | | | (_| | | | \__ \| |_ > <| |_
|_| |_|\__,_|_| |_| |_|\__,_|_| |_|___(_)__/_/\_\\__|
/* TEAM */
Original developer: Hayden Bleasel
Twitter: @haydenbleasel
Maintainer: Alexis Paques
Github: @AlexisTM
/* THANKS */
Node
Gulp
/* SITE */
Standards: HTML5, CSS3
Components: jQuery, Normalize.css
Softwares: Atom, SublimeText
/* NOTE */
Built with love by Hayden Bleasel.
If you need an ES5 build for legacy purposes, just require the ES5 file:
var humans = require('humans-generator/es5');
To build the ES5 version:
npm install -g babel-cli
babel --presets es2015 index.js --out-file es5.js