Humans Generator

Produces a simple, valid humans.txt to be parsed by web crawlers. Adheres to the specification provided by Humanstxt.org. Requires Node 4+. Installed through NPM with:

npm install humans-generator --save-dev

Simply require the module and execute it with some configuration. It can take for each information a String, an Array, an Object or any combinaison of the 3.

The standard propose your those fields:

header: The ASCII art, default is Humans.txt

Team: Shoutouts to your squad.

Thanks: People you'd like to thank.

Site: Technical specifications about your site.

Note: Things you'd like to mention.

var humans = require ( 'humans-generator' ); humans({ team : [{ "Original developer" : "Hayden Bleasel" , Twitter : "@haydenbleasel" }, { Maintainer : "Alexis Paques" , Github : "@AlexisTM" }], thanks : [ 'Node' , 'Gulp' ], site : { 'Standards' : 'HTML5, CSS3' , 'Components' : 'jQuery, Normalize.css' , 'Softwares' : 'Atom, SublimeText' }, note : 'Built with love by Hayden Bleasel.' }, function ( error, humans ) { if (error) console .log(error); else console .log(humans.join( '

' )); });

Outputs the following file:

_ _ _ _ | | | |_ _ _ __ ___ __ _ _ __ ___ | |___ _| |_ | |_| | | | | '_ ` _ \ / _` | '_ \ / __|| __ \ \ / / __| | _ | |_| | | | | | | (_| | | | \ _ _ \ | |_ > <| |_ |_| |_| \ _ _,_|_| |_| |_| \ _ _,_|_| |_|___(_)__/_/ \ _ \ \ __| /* TEAM */ Original developer: Hayden Bleasel Twitter: @haydenbleasel Maintainer: Alexis Paques Github: @AlexisTM /* THANKS */ Node Gulp /* SITE */ Standards: HTML5, CSS3 Components: jQuery, Normalize.css Softwares: Atom, SublimeText /* NOTE */ Built with love by Hayden Bleasel.

If you need an ES5 build for legacy purposes, just require the ES5 file:

var humans = require ( 'humans-generator/es5' );

To build the ES5 version: