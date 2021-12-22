humanparser

Parse a human name string into salutation, first name, middle name, last name, suffix.

Install

npm install humanparser

Usage

const human = require ( 'humanparser' );

parse human name

const fullName = 'Mr. William R. Hearst, III' ; const attrs = human.parseName(fullName); console .log(attrs); { salutation : 'Mr.' , firstName : 'William' , suffix : 'III' , lastName : 'Hearst' , middleName : 'R.' , fullName : 'Mr. William R. Hearst, III' }

get fullest name in string

const name = 'John & Peggy Sue' ; const fullName = human.getFullestName(name); { fullName: 'Peggy Sue' }

parse address