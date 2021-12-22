Parse a human name string into salutation, first name, middle name, last name, suffix.
npm install humanparser
const human = require('humanparser');
const fullName = 'Mr. William R. Hearst, III';
const attrs = human.parseName(fullName);
console.log(attrs);
//produces the following output
{
salutation: 'Mr.',
firstName: 'William',
suffix: 'III',
lastName: 'Hearst',
middleName: 'R.',
fullName: 'Mr. William R. Hearst, III'
}
const name = 'John & Peggy Sue';
const fullName = human.getFullestName(name);
//produces the following output
{
fullName: 'Peggy Sue'
}
const address = '123 Happy Street, Honolulu, HI 65780';
const parsed = human.parseAddress(address);
//produces the following output
{
address: '123 Happy Street',
city: 'Honolulu',
state: 'HI',
zip: '65780',
fullAddress: '123 Happy Street, Honolulu, HI 65780'
}