A simple utility library for making the web more humane.
Humanize Plus is available via node package manager.
npm install humanize-plus
Or download the minified version or the full version.
In your web page:
<script src="public/humanize.min.js"></script>
<script>
var capitalized = Humanize.capitalize("ten tiny ducklings.")
// "Ten tiny ducklings."
</script>
In your node package.json:
"dependencies": {
"humanize-plus": "^1.7.0"
}
Formats a number to a human-readable string. Localize by overriding the precision, thousand and decimal arguments.
Humanize.formatNumber(123456789, 2)
// "123,456,789.00"
Converts an integer to a string containing commas every three digits.
Humanize.intComma(123456789)
// "123,456,789"
Alias for
intComma
Converts a large integer to a friendly text representation. This method is now a thin wrapper around compactInteger
Humanize.intword(num, ch, de) === Humanize.compactInteger(num, de)
Humanize.intword(123456789, 'nopnopnopnop', 1)
// "123.5M"
Humanize.intword(123456789, 'this is a nop', 3)
// "123.457M"
Humanize.intword(10, 'still a nop', 1)
// "10"
Converts an integer into its most compact representation. Decimal precision is ignored for all integers, n, such that abs(n) < 1000.
Humanize.compactInteger(123456789, 1)
// "123.5M"
// Switch to scientific notation for trillons, because no one knows those abbreviations.
Humanize.compactInteger(-7832186132456328967, 4)
// "-7.8322x10^18"
Humanize.compactInteger(-100, 2)
// "-100"
Bounds a value from above. Modified values have customizable ending strings ('+' by default)
Humanize.boundedNumber(110, 100)
// "100+"
Humanize.boundedNumber(50, 100)
// "50"
Alias for
boundedNumber
Converts an integer to its ordinal as a string.
Humanize.ordinal(22)
// "22nd"
Interprets numbers as occurences. Also accepts an optional array/map of overrides.
for (i=0; i<5; i++) {
Humanize.times(i, {"4": "too many"});
// Bonus!
if (i === 1) {
Humanize.times(1.1);
}
}
// never
// once
// 1.1 times
// twice
// 3 times
// too many times
Matches a pace (value and interval) with a logical time frame. Very useful for slow paces.
second = 1000
week = 6.048e8
decade = 3.156e11
Humanize.pace(1.5, second, "heartbeat")
// Approximately 2 heartbeats per second
Humanize.pace(4, week)
// Approximately 4 times per week
Humanize.pace(1, decade, "life crisis")
// Less than 1 life crisis per week
Formats the value like a 'human-readable' file size (i.e. '13 KB', '4.1 MB', '102 bytes', etc).
Humanize.fileSize(1024 * 20)
// "20 Kb"
Humanize.fileSize(1024 * 2000)
// "1.95 Mb"
Humanize.fileSize(Math.pow(1000, 4))
// "931.32 Gb"
Alias for
fileSize
Returns the plural version of a given word if the value is not 1. The default suffix is 's'.
Humanize.pluralize(1, "duck")
// "duck"
Humanize.pluralize(3, "duck")
// "ducks"
Humanize.pluralize(3, "duck", "duckies")
// "duckies"
Truncates a string if it is longer than the specified number of characters. Truncated strings will end with a translatable ellipsis sequence ("…").
Humanize.truncate('long text is good for you')
// "long text is good for you"
Humanize.truncate('long text is good for you', 19)
// "long text is goo..."
Humanize.truncate('long text is good for you', 19, '... etc')
// "long text is... etc"
Truncates a string after a certain number of words.
Humanize.truncateWords('long text is good for you', 5)
// "long text is good for ..."
Alias for
truncateWords
Flexible conversion of
<br/> tags to newlines and vice versa.
// Use your imagination
Capitalizes the first letter in a string, optionally downcasing the tail.
Humanize.capitalize("some boring string")
// "Some boring string"
Humanize.capitalize("wHoOaA!")
// "WHoOaA!"
Humanize.capitalize("wHoOaA!", true)
// "Whooaa!"
Captializes the first letter of every word in a string.
Humanize.capitalizeAll("some boring string")
// "Some Boring String"
Intelligently capitalizes eligible words in a string and normalizes internal whitespace.
Humanize.titleCase("some of a boring string")
// "Some of a Boring String"
Humanize.titleCase("cool the iTunes cake, O'Malley!")
// "Cool the iTunes Cake, O'Malley!"
Alias for
titleCase
Converts a list of items to a human readable string with an optional limit.
items = ['apple', 'orange', 'banana', 'pear', 'pineapple']
Humanize.oxford(items)
// "apple, orange, banana, pear, and pineapple"
Humanize.oxford(items, 3)
// "apple, orange, banana, and 2 others"
// Pluralizes properly too!
Humanize.oxford(items, 4)
// "apple, orange, banana, pear, and 1 other"
Humanize.oxford(items, 3, "and some other fruits")
// "apple, orange, banana, and some other fruits"
Describes how many times an item appears in a list
catPics = [
'https://media2.giphy.com/media/JIX9t2j0ZTN9S/giphy.gif',
'https://media3.giphy.com/media/uzglgIsyY1Cgg/giphy.gif'
]
dogPics = []
"Cats " + Humanize.frequency(catPics, "typed on keyboards")
// "Cats typed on keyboards 3 times"
"Dogs " + Humanize.frequency(docPics, "typed on keyboards")
// "Dogs never typed on keyboards"
Fixes binary rounding issues (eg. (0.615).toFixed(2) === "0.61").
Humanize.toFixed(0.615, 2)
// "0.62"
Ensures precision value is a positive integer.
Humanize.normalizePrecision(-232.231)
// 232
npm run test
