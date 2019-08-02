openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

humanize-plus

by HubSpot
1.8.2 (see all)

A simple utility library for making the web more humane. #hubspot-open-source

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.5K

GitHub Stars

884

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Humanize Plus

npm version build status npm downloads

A simple utility library for making the web more humane.

Getting Started

Humanize Plus is available via node package manager.

npm install humanize-plus

Or download the minified version or the full version.

In your web page:

<script src="public/humanize.min.js"></script>
<script>
var capitalized = Humanize.capitalize("ten tiny ducklings.")
// "Ten tiny ducklings."
</script>

In your node package.json:

"dependencies": {
  "humanize-plus": "^1.7.0"
}

For recent changes, see the changelog.

API Methods

Numbers

formatNumber

Formats a number to a human-readable string. Localize by overriding the precision, thousand and decimal arguments.

Humanize.formatNumber(123456789, 2)
// "123,456,789.00"
intComma

Converts an integer to a string containing commas every three digits.

Humanize.intComma(123456789)
// "123,456,789"
intcomma - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for intComma

intword - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Converts a large integer to a friendly text representation. This method is now a thin wrapper around compactInteger

Humanize.intword(num, ch, de) === Humanize.compactInteger(num, de)

Humanize.intword(123456789, 'nopnopnopnop', 1)
// "123.5M"

Humanize.intword(123456789, 'this is a nop', 3)
// "123.457M"

Humanize.intword(10, 'still a nop', 1)
// "10"
compactInteger

Converts an integer into its most compact representation. Decimal precision is ignored for all integers, n, such that abs(n) < 1000.

Humanize.compactInteger(123456789, 1)
// "123.5M"

// Switch to scientific notation for trillons, because no one knows those abbreviations.
Humanize.compactInteger(-7832186132456328967, 4)
// "-7.8322x10^18"

Humanize.compactInteger(-100, 2)
// "-100"
boundedNumber

Bounds a value from above. Modified values have customizable ending strings ('+' by default)

Humanize.boundedNumber(110, 100)
// "100+"

Humanize.boundedNumber(50, 100)
// "50"
truncatenumber - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for boundedNumber

ordinal

Converts an integer to its ordinal as a string.

Humanize.ordinal(22)
// "22nd"
times

Interprets numbers as occurences. Also accepts an optional array/map of overrides.

for (i=0; i<5; i++) {
  Humanize.times(i, {"4": "too many"});
  // Bonus!
  if (i === 1) {
    Humanize.times(1.1);
  }
}
// never
// once
// 1.1 times
// twice
// 3 times
// too many times
pace

Matches a pace (value and interval) with a logical time frame. Very useful for slow paces.

second = 1000
week = 6.048e8
decade = 3.156e11

Humanize.pace(1.5, second, "heartbeat")
// Approximately 2 heartbeats per second

Humanize.pace(4, week)
// Approximately 4 times per week

Humanize.pace(1, decade, "life crisis")
// Less than 1 life crisis per week
fileSize

Formats the value like a 'human-readable' file size (i.e. '13 KB', '4.1 MB', '102 bytes', etc).

Humanize.fileSize(1024 * 20)
// "20 Kb"

Humanize.fileSize(1024 * 2000)
// "1.95 Mb"

Humanize.fileSize(Math.pow(1000, 4))
// "931.32 Gb"
filesize - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for fileSize

pluralize

Returns the plural version of a given word if the value is not 1. The default suffix is 's'.

Humanize.pluralize(1, "duck")
// "duck"

Humanize.pluralize(3, "duck")
// "ducks"

Humanize.pluralize(3, "duck", "duckies")
// "duckies"

Strings

truncate

Truncates a string if it is longer than the specified number of characters. Truncated strings will end with a translatable ellipsis sequence ("…").

Humanize.truncate('long text is good for you')
// "long text is good for you"

Humanize.truncate('long text is good for you', 19)
// "long text is goo..."

Humanize.truncate('long text is good for you', 19, '... etc')
// "long text is... etc"
truncateWords

Truncates a string after a certain number of words.

Humanize.truncateWords('long text is good for you', 5)
// "long text is good for ..."
truncatewords - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for truncateWords

nl2br and br2nl

Flexible conversion of <br/> tags to newlines and vice versa.

// Use your imagination
capitalize

Capitalizes the first letter in a string, optionally downcasing the tail.

Humanize.capitalize("some boring string")
// "Some boring string"

Humanize.capitalize("wHoOaA!")
// "WHoOaA!"

Humanize.capitalize("wHoOaA!", true)
// "Whooaa!"
capitalizeAll

Captializes the first letter of every word in a string.

Humanize.capitalizeAll("some boring string")
// "Some Boring String"
titleCase

Intelligently capitalizes eligible words in a string and normalizes internal whitespace.

Humanize.titleCase("some of a boring string")
// "Some of a Boring String"

Humanize.titleCase("cool the          iTunes cake, O'Malley!")
// "Cool the iTunes Cake, O'Malley!"
titlecase - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for titleCase

Arrays

oxford

Converts a list of items to a human readable string with an optional limit.

items = ['apple', 'orange', 'banana', 'pear', 'pineapple']

Humanize.oxford(items)
// "apple, orange, banana, pear, and pineapple"

Humanize.oxford(items, 3)
// "apple, orange, banana, and 2 others"

// Pluralizes properly too!
Humanize.oxford(items, 4)
// "apple, orange, banana, pear, and 1 other"

Humanize.oxford(items, 3, "and some other fruits")
// "apple, orange, banana, and some other fruits"
frequency

Describes how many times an item appears in a list

catPics = [
  'https://media2.giphy.com/media/JIX9t2j0ZTN9S/giphy.gif',
  'https://media3.giphy.com/media/uzglgIsyY1Cgg/giphy.gif'
]
dogPics = []

"Cats " + Humanize.frequency(catPics, "typed on keyboards")
// "Cats typed on keyboards 3 times"

"Dogs " + Humanize.frequency(docPics, "typed on keyboards")
// "Dogs never typed on keyboards"

Utility methods

toFixed

Fixes binary rounding issues (eg. (0.615).toFixed(2) === "0.61").

Humanize.toFixed(0.615, 2)
// "0.62"
normalizePrecision

Ensures precision value is a positive integer.

Humanize.normalizePrecision(-232.231)
// 232

Important notes

Please don't edit files in the dist subdirectory as they are generated through compilation. You'll find source code in the src subdirectory!

Compiling

npm run install && npm run build

And that's it!

The project will compile the CoffeeScript files into the dist subdirectory.

Testing

npm run test

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 HubSpotDev Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial