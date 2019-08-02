Humanize Plus

A simple utility library for making the web more humane.

Getting Started

Humanize Plus is available via node package manager.

npm install humanize-plus

Or download the minified version or the full version.

In your web page:

< script src = "public/humanize.min.js" > </ script > < script > var capitalized = Humanize.capitalize( "ten tiny ducklings." ) </ script >

In your node package.json:

"dependencies" : { "humanize-plus" : "^1.7.0" }

For recent changes, see the changelog.

API Methods

Numbers

formatNumber

Formats a number to a human-readable string. Localize by overriding the precision, thousand and decimal arguments.

Humanize.formatNumber( 123456789 , 2 )

intComma

Converts an integer to a string containing commas every three digits.

Humanize.intComma( 123456789 )

intcomma - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for intComma

intword - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Converts a large integer to a friendly text representation. This method is now a thin wrapper around compactInteger

Humanize.intword(num, ch, de) === Humanize.compactInteger(num, de)

Humanize.intword( 123456789 , 'nopnopnopnop' , 1 ) Humanize.intword( 123456789 , 'this is a nop' , 3 ) Humanize.intword( 10 , 'still a nop' , 1 )

compactInteger

Converts an integer into its most compact representation. Decimal precision is ignored for all integers, n, such that abs(n) < 1000.

Humanize.compactInteger( 123456789 , 1 ) Humanize.compactInteger( -7832186132456328967 , 4 ) Humanize.compactInteger( -100 , 2 )

boundedNumber

Bounds a value from above. Modified values have customizable ending strings ('+' by default)

Humanize.boundedNumber( 110 , 100 ) Humanize.boundedNumber( 50 , 100 )

truncatenumber - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for boundedNumber

ordinal

Converts an integer to its ordinal as a string.

Humanize.ordinal( 22 )

times

Interprets numbers as occurences. Also accepts an optional array/map of overrides.

for (i= 0 ; i< 5 ; i++) { Humanize.times(i, { "4" : "too many" }); if (i === 1 ) { Humanize.times( 1.1 ); } }

pace

Matches a pace (value and interval) with a logical time frame. Very useful for slow paces.

second = 1000 week = 6.048e8 decade = 3.156e11 Humanize.pace( 1.5 , second, "heartbeat" ) Humanize.pace( 4 , week) Humanize.pace( 1 , decade, "life crisis" )

fileSize

Formats the value like a 'human-readable' file size (i.e. '13 KB', '4.1 MB', '102 bytes', etc).

Humanize.fileSize( 1024 * 20 ) Humanize.fileSize( 1024 * 2000 ) Humanize.fileSize( Math .pow( 1000 , 4 ))

filesize - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for fileSize

pluralize

Returns the plural version of a given word if the value is not 1. The default suffix is 's'.

Humanize.pluralize( 1 , "duck" ) Humanize.pluralize( 3 , "duck" ) Humanize.pluralize( 3 , "duck" , "duckies" )

Strings

truncate

Truncates a string if it is longer than the specified number of characters. Truncated strings will end with a translatable ellipsis sequence ("…").

Humanize.truncate( 'long text is good for you' ) Humanize.truncate( 'long text is good for you' , 19 ) Humanize.truncate( 'long text is good for you' , 19 , '... etc' )

truncateWords

Truncates a string after a certain number of words.

Humanize.truncateWords( 'long text is good for you' , 5 )

truncatewords - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for truncateWords

nl2br and br2nl

Flexible conversion of <br/> tags to newlines and vice versa.

capitalize

Capitalizes the first letter in a string, optionally downcasing the tail.

Humanize.capitalize( "some boring string" ) Humanize.capitalize( "wHoOaA!" ) Humanize.capitalize( "wHoOaA!" , true )

capitalizeAll

Captializes the first letter of every word in a string.

Humanize.capitalizeAll( "some boring string" )

titleCase

Intelligently capitalizes eligible words in a string and normalizes internal whitespace.

Humanize.titleCase( "some of a boring string" ) Humanize.titleCase( "cool the iTunes cake, O'Malley!" )

titlecase - DEPRECATED - This method will not be present in the next major version.

Alias for titleCase

Arrays

oxford

Converts a list of items to a human readable string with an optional limit.

items = [ 'apple' , 'orange' , 'banana' , 'pear' , 'pineapple' ] Humanize.oxford(items) Humanize.oxford(items, 3 ) Humanize.oxford(items, 4 ) Humanize.oxford(items, 3 , "and some other fruits" )

frequency

Describes how many times an item appears in a list

catPics = [ 'https://media2.giphy.com/media/JIX9t2j0ZTN9S/giphy.gif' , 'https://media3.giphy.com/media/uzglgIsyY1Cgg/giphy.gif' ] dogPics = [] "Cats " + Humanize.frequency(catPics, "typed on keyboards" ) "Dogs " + Humanize.frequency(docPics, "typed on keyboards" )

Utility methods

toFixed

Fixes binary rounding issues (eg. (0.615).toFixed(2) === "0.61").

Humanize.toFixed( 0.615 , 2 )

normalizePrecision

Ensures precision value is a positive integer.

Humanize.normalizePrecision( -232.231 )

Important notes

Please don't edit files in the dist subdirectory as they are generated through compilation. You'll find source code in the src subdirectory!

Compiling

npm run install && npm run build

And that's it!

The project will compile the CoffeeScript files into the dist subdirectory.

Testing

npm run test

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2016 HubSpotDev Licensed under the MIT license.