openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hd

humanize-duration

by Evan Hahn
3.27.1 (see all)

361000 becomes "6 minutes, 1 second"

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

475K

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

63

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Humanize Duration

npm version

I have the time in milliseconds and I want it to become "30 minutes" or "3 days, 1 hour". Enter Humanize Duration!

This library is actively maintained but no new features will be added.

Installation

This package is available as humanize-duration on npm and Bower. You can also include the JavaScript file in the browser.

npm install humanize-duration

Basic usage

With require (like in Node or with common build systems):

const humanizeDuration = require("humanize-duration");
humanizeDuration(12000); // '12 seconds'

With a <script> tag:

<script src="humanize-duration.js"></script>
<script>
  humanizeDuration(12000);
</script>

Usage

By default, Humanize Duration will humanize down to the second, and will return a decimal for the smallest unit. It will humanize in English by default.

humanizeDuration(3000); // '3 seconds'
humanizeDuration(2250); // '2.25 seconds'
humanizeDuration(97320000); // '1 day, 3 hours, 2 minutes'

Options

You can change the settings by passing options as the second argument:

language

Language for unit display (accepts an ISO 639-1 code from one of the supported languages).

humanizeDuration(3000, { language: "es" }); // '3 segundos'
humanizeDuration(5000, { language: "ko" }); // '5 초'

fallbacks

Fallback languages if the provided language cannot be found (accepts an ISO 639-1 code from one of the supported languages). It works from left to right.

humanizeDuration(3000, { language: "bad language", fallbacks: ["en"] }); // '3 seconds'
humanizeDuration(3000, {
  language: "bad language",
  fallbacks: ["bad language", "es"],
}); // '3 segundos'

delimiter

String to display between the previous unit and the next value.

humanizeDuration(22140000, { delimiter: " and " }); // '6 hours and 9 minutes'
humanizeDuration(22140000, { delimiter: "--" }); // '6 hours--9 minutes'

spacer

String to display between each value and unit.

humanizeDuration(260040000, { spacer: " whole " }); // '3 whole days, 14 whole minutes'
humanizeDuration(260040000, { spacer: "" }); // '3days, 14minutes'

largest

Number representing the maximum number of units to display for the duration.

humanizeDuration(1000000000000); // '31 years, 8 months, 1 week, 19 hours, 46 minutes, 40 seconds'
humanizeDuration(1000000000000, { largest: 2 }); // '31 years, 8 months'

units

Array of strings to define which units are used to display the duration (if needed). Can be one, or a combination of any, of the following: ['y', 'mo', 'w', 'd', 'h', 'm', 's', 'ms']

humanizeDuration(3600000, { units: ["h"] }); // '1 hour'
humanizeDuration(3600000, { units: ["m"] }); // '60 minutes'
humanizeDuration(3600000, { units: ["d", "h"] }); // '1 hour'

round

Boolean value. Use true to round the smallest unit displayed (can be combined with largest and units).

humanizeDuration(1200); // '1.2 seconds'
humanizeDuration(1200, { round: true }); // '1 second'
humanizeDuration(1600, { round: true }); // '2 seconds'

decimal

String to substitute for the decimal point in a decimal fraction.

humanizeDuration(1200); // '1.2 seconds'
humanizeDuration(1200, { decimal: " point " }); // '1 point 2 seconds'

conjunction

String to include before the final unit. You can also set serialComma to false to eliminate the final comma.

humanizeDuration(22140000, { conjunction: " and " }); // '6 hours and 9 minutes'
humanizeDuration(22141000, { conjunction: " and " }); // '6 hours, 9 minutes, and 1 second'
humanizeDuration(22140000, { conjunction: " and ", serialComma: false }); // '6 hours and 9 minutes'
humanizeDuration(22141000, { conjunction: " and ", serialComma: false }); // '6 hours, 9 minutes and 1 second'

maxDecimalPoints

Number that defines a maximal decimal points for float values.

humanizeDuration(8123.456789); // 8.12 seconds
humanizeDuration(8123.456789, { maxDecimalPoints: 3 }); // 8.123 seconds
humanizeDuration(8123.456789, { maxDecimalPoints: 6 }); // 8.123456 seconds
humanizeDuration(8123.45, { maxDecimalPoints: 6 }); // 8.12345 seconds
humanizeDuration(8000, { maxDecimalPoints: 6 }); // 8 seconds

unitMeasures

Customize the value used to calculate each unit of time.

humanizeDuration(400); // '0.4 seconds'
humanizeDuration(400, {
  unitMeasures: {
    y: 365,
    mo: 30,
    w: 7,
    d: 1,
  },
}); // '1 year, 1 month, 5 days'

Combined example

humanizeDuration(3602000, {
  language: "es",
  round: true,
  spacer: " glorioso ",
  units: ["m"],
}); // '60 glorioso minutos'

Humanizers

If you find yourself setting same options over and over again, you can create a humanizer that changes the defaults, which you can still override later.

const spanishHumanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer({
  language: "es",
  units: ["y", "mo", "d"],
});

spanishHumanizer(71177400000); // '2 años, 3 meses, 2 días'
spanishHumanizer(71177400000, { units: ["d", "h"] }); // '823 días, 19.5 horas'

You can also add new languages to humanizers. For example:

const shortEnglishHumanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer({
  language: "shortEn",
  languages: {
    shortEn: {
      y: () => "y",
      mo: () => "mo",
      w: () => "w",
      d: () => "d",
      h: () => "h",
      m: () => "m",
      s: () => "s",
      ms: () => "ms",
    },
  },
});

shortEnglishHumanizer(15600000); // '4 h, 20 m'

You can also add languages after initializing:

const humanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer()

humanizer.languages.shortEn = {
  y: () => 'y',
  // ...

Internally, the main humanizeDuration function is just a wrapper around a humanizer.

Supported languages

Humanize Duration supports the following languages:

LanguageCode
Afrikaansaf
Albaniansq
Arabicar
Basqueeu
Bengalibn
Bulgarianbg
Catalanca
Chinese, simplifiedzh_CN
Chinese, traditionalzh_TW
Croatianhr
Czechcs
Danishda
Dutchnl
Englishen
Esperantoeo
Estonianet
Faroesefo
Farsi/Persianfa
Finnishfi
Frenchfr
Germande
Greekel
Hebrewhe
Hindihi
Hungarianhu
Icelandicis
Indonesianid
Italianit
Japaneseja
Kannadakn
Khmerkm
Koreanko
Kurdishku
Laolo
Latvianlv
Lithuanianlt
Macedonianmk
Malayms
Marathimr
Norwegianno
Polishpl
Portuguesept
Romanianro
Russianru
Serbiansr
Slovaksk
Sloveniansl
Spanishes
Swahilisw
Swedishsv
Tamilta
Telugute
Thaith
Turkishtr
Ukrainianuk
Urduur
Vietnamesevi
Welshcy

For a list of supported languages, you can use the getSupportedLanguages function. The results may not be in the same order every time.

humanizeDuration.getSupportedLanguages();
// ['ar', 'bg', 'ca', 'cs', da', 'de', ...]

This function won't return any new languages you define; it will only return the defaults supported by the library.

Credits

Lovingly made by Evan Hahn with help from:

Licensed under the permissive Unlicense. Enjoy!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial