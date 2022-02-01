Humanize Duration

I have the time in milliseconds and I want it to become "30 minutes" or "3 days, 1 hour". Enter Humanize Duration!

This library is actively maintained but no new features will be added.

Installation

This package is available as humanize-duration on npm and Bower. You can also include the JavaScript file in the browser.

npm install humanize-duration

Basic usage

With require (like in Node or with common build systems):

const humanizeDuration = require ( "humanize-duration" ); humanizeDuration( 12000 );

With a <script> tag:

< script src = "humanize-duration.js" > </ script > < script > humanizeDuration(12000); </ script >

Usage

By default, Humanize Duration will humanize down to the second, and will return a decimal for the smallest unit. It will humanize in English by default.

humanizeDuration( 3000 ); humanizeDuration( 2250 ); humanizeDuration( 97320000 );

Options

You can change the settings by passing options as the second argument:

language

Language for unit display (accepts an ISO 639-1 code from one of the supported languages).

humanizeDuration( 3000 , { language : "es" }); humanizeDuration( 5000 , { language : "ko" });

fallbacks

Fallback languages if the provided language cannot be found (accepts an ISO 639-1 code from one of the supported languages). It works from left to right.

humanizeDuration( 3000 , { language : "bad language" , fallbacks : [ "en" ] }); humanizeDuration( 3000 , { language : "bad language" , fallbacks : [ "bad language" , "es" ], });

delimiter

String to display between the previous unit and the next value.

humanizeDuration( 22140000 , { delimiter : " and " }); humanizeDuration( 22140000 , { delimiter : "--" });

spacer

String to display between each value and unit.

humanizeDuration( 260040000 , { spacer : " whole " }); humanizeDuration( 260040000 , { spacer : "" });

largest

Number representing the maximum number of units to display for the duration.

humanizeDuration( 1000000000000 ); humanizeDuration( 1000000000000 , { largest : 2 });

units

Array of strings to define which units are used to display the duration (if needed). Can be one, or a combination of any, of the following: ['y', 'mo', 'w', 'd', 'h', 'm', 's', 'ms']

humanizeDuration( 3600000 , { units : [ "h" ] }); humanizeDuration( 3600000 , { units : [ "m" ] }); humanizeDuration( 3600000 , { units : [ "d" , "h" ] });

round

Boolean value. Use true to round the smallest unit displayed (can be combined with largest and units ).

humanizeDuration( 1200 ); humanizeDuration( 1200 , { round : true }); humanizeDuration( 1600 , { round : true });

decimal

String to substitute for the decimal point in a decimal fraction.

humanizeDuration( 1200 ); humanizeDuration( 1200 , { decimal : " point " });

conjunction

String to include before the final unit. You can also set serialComma to false to eliminate the final comma.

humanizeDuration( 22140000 , { conjunction : " and " }); humanizeDuration( 22141000 , { conjunction : " and " }); humanizeDuration( 22140000 , { conjunction : " and " , serialComma : false }); humanizeDuration( 22141000 , { conjunction : " and " , serialComma : false });

maxDecimalPoints

Number that defines a maximal decimal points for float values.

humanizeDuration( 8123.456789 ); humanizeDuration( 8123.456789 , { maxDecimalPoints : 3 }); humanizeDuration( 8123.456789 , { maxDecimalPoints : 6 }); humanizeDuration( 8123.45 , { maxDecimalPoints : 6 }); humanizeDuration( 8000 , { maxDecimalPoints : 6 });

unitMeasures

Customize the value used to calculate each unit of time.

humanizeDuration( 400 ); humanizeDuration( 400 , { unitMeasures : { y : 365 , mo : 30 , w : 7 , d : 1 , }, });

Combined example

humanizeDuration( 3602000 , { language : "es" , round : true , spacer : " glorioso " , units : [ "m" ], });

Humanizers

If you find yourself setting same options over and over again, you can create a humanizer that changes the defaults, which you can still override later.

const spanishHumanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer({ language : "es" , units : [ "y" , "mo" , "d" ], }); spanishHumanizer( 71177400000 ); spanishHumanizer( 71177400000 , { units : [ "d" , "h" ] });

You can also add new languages to humanizers. For example:

const shortEnglishHumanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer({ language : "shortEn" , languages : { shortEn : { y : () => "y" , mo : () => "mo" , w : () => "w" , d : () => "d" , h : () => "h" , m : () => "m" , s : () => "s" , ms : () => "ms" , }, }, }); shortEnglishHumanizer( 15600000 );

You can also add languages after initializing:

const humanizer = humanizeDuration.humanizer() humanizer.languages.shortEn = { y : () => 'y' ,

Internally, the main humanizeDuration function is just a wrapper around a humanizer.

Supported languages

Humanize Duration supports the following languages:

Language Code Afrikaans af Albanian sq Arabic ar Basque eu Bengali bn Bulgarian bg Catalan ca Chinese, simplified zh_CN Chinese, traditional zh_TW Croatian hr Czech cs Danish da Dutch nl English en Esperanto eo Estonian et Faroese fo Farsi/Persian fa Finnish fi French fr German de Greek el Hebrew he Hindi hi Hungarian hu Icelandic is Indonesian id Italian it Japanese ja Kannada kn Khmer km Korean ko Kurdish ku Lao lo Latvian lv Lithuanian lt Macedonian mk Malay ms Marathi mr Norwegian no Polish pl Portuguese pt Romanian ro Russian ru Serbian sr Slovak sk Slovenian sl Spanish es Swahili sw Swedish sv Tamil ta Telugu te Thai th Turkish tr Ukrainian uk Urdu ur Vietnamese vi Welsh cy

For a list of supported languages, you can use the getSupportedLanguages function. The results may not be in the same order every time.

humanizeDuration.getSupportedLanguages();

This function won't return any new languages you define; it will only return the defaults supported by the library.

Credits

Lovingly made by Evan Hahn with help from:

Licensed under the permissive Unlicense. Enjoy!

