by Tai-Jin Lee
0.0.9 (see all)

A JS library for adding a “human touch” to data.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

132K

GitHub Stars

359

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

humanize

Javascript data formatter for human readability.

Idea, name, and initial code blatently stolen from milanvrekic/JS-humanize

Can be loaded via AMD or in node directly.

Installation

npm install humanize

Usage:

var humanize = require('humanize');
humanize.date('Y-m-d'); // 'yyyy-mm-dd'
humanize.filesize(1234567890); // '1.15 Gb'

Functions available:

####humanize.noConflict()#### Give control of the "humanize" variable back to its previous owner. Returns a reference to the humanize object.

####humanize.time()#### Retrieves the current time in seconds

####humanize.date(format [, timestamp / JS Date Object = new Date()])#### This is a port of php.js date and behaves exactly like PHP's date

####humanize.numberFormat(number [, decimals = 2, decPoint = '.', thousandsSep = ','])#### Format a number to have decimal significant decimal places, using decPoint as the decimal separator, and thousandsSep as thousands separater

####humanize.naturalDay(timestamp [, format = 'Y-m-d'])#### Returns 'today', 'tomorrow' or 'yesterday', as appropriate, otherwise format the date using the passed format with humanize.date()

####humanize.relativeTime(timestamp)#### Returns a relative time to the current time, seconds as the most granular up to years to the least granular.

####humanize.ordinal(integer)#### Converts a number into its ordinal representation.

####humanize.filesize(filesize [, kilo = 1024, decimals = 2, decPoint = '.', thousandsSep = ',']) #### Converts a byte count to a human readable value using kilo as the basis, and numberFormat formatting

####humanize.linebreaks(string)#### Converts a string's newlines into properly formatted html ie. one new line -> br, two new lines -> p, entire thing wrapped in p

####humanize.nl2br(string)#### Converts a string's newlines into br's

####humanize.truncatechars(string, length)#### Truncates a string to length-1 and appends '…'. If string is shorter than length, then no-op

####humanize.truncatewords(string, numWords)#### Truncates a string to only include the first numWords words and appends '…'. If string has fewer words than numWords, then no-op

