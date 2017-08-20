HumanInput - Human-Generated Event Handling for Humans

HumanInput is a tiny (~8.1kb gzipped), high-performance ECMAScript (JavaScript) library for handling keyboard shortcuts and other human-generated events:

.. code-block:: javascript

// Create a new instance with the element you want to watch for events var HI = new HumanInput( window ); HI. on ( 'ctrl-s' , (event) => { HI. log . info ( 'Keyboard events!' ) }); HI. on ( 'click:.someclass' , (event) => { HI. log . info ("Mouse events!") }); HI. on ( 'ctrl-a n' , () => { HI. log . info ("Sequences!") }); HI. on ( '⌘-ç' , (event) => { HI. log . info ( 'Works with non-US keyboard layouts (and ⌘⌥⇧)!' )}); HI. on ( 'paste' , (event, data) => { HI. log . info ( 'Clipboard and more! User pasted:' , data)}); HI. on ( 'speech"This is a test"' , (event, transcript) => { HI. log . info ( 'Speech recognition!' )}); HI. on ( 'gpad:button:4:down' , (event, buttonVal, gamepadObj) => { HI. log . info ( 'Gamepad support!' )}); HI. on ( 'applause' , () => { HI. log . info ( '<bows> No seriously: It has clap detection!' )});

:Author: Dan McDougall <https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2775221> _

:Contribute: Provide Financial Assistance to HumanInput <https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2775221> _

.. contents:: :backlinks: none

A Cloud-High Overview

The above is but a tiny fraction of what's possible with HumanInput. The library has support for:

Keyboard events (including key location/state/event specificity and non-US keyboard layouts!): .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'keydown:shiftleft' , doLeftPaddle)

Any-event-as-a-modifier (aka combo events): .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'a-w' , doUpLeft)

Mouse/Touch/Gesture and Multitouch events: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'shift-click' , doShiftClick); HI .on ( 'pointer:left:down' , shoot); HI .on ( 'pan' , doPan); HI .on ( 'multitouch:2:tap' , twoFingerTap); HI .on ( 'multitouch:3:pan' , threeFingerPan);

Clipboard and selection events: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'select:"select this text"' , userFollowsDirections)

Event sequences: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on('up up down down left right left right b a enter', doKonamiCode)

On-demand, real-time event/state tracking: .. code-block:: javascript HI.isDown( 'shift-a' ) == true

Document visibility events: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'document:visible' , doWelcomeBack)

Device orientation events: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'portrait' , doPortrait)

Bind whatever context you want to events so this is what you want it to be: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'ctrl-a n' , nextScreenFunc, screenObj)

Specify how many times an event callback can be called: .. code-block:: javascript HI .once ( 'enter' , doSubmit); HI .on ( 'faceplant' , wakeUp, someContext, 5 );

A powerful filtering mechanism to ensure that events only get triggered when you want them to: .. code-block:: javascript HI.filter = myFilterFunc

Events support 'scopes' which you define and enable/disable at-will: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'controlpanel:ctrl-h' , doControlHelp); HI .pushScope ( 'controlpanel' ); HI .popScope ( 'controlpanel' );

If the (browser-fired) event has a 'target' attribute you can use the element ID or a class to handle events for specific elements (e.g. if you've instantiated HumanInput on the window): .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ([ 'click:#someelement' , 'contextmenu:.someclass' ], doStuff);

Pause and resume handling of events on-the-fly: .. code-block:: javascript HI .pause (); HI .resume ();

Optional plugin: Clap detection events: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'doubleclap' , clapOnClapOff)

Optional plugin: Gamepad events (with high performance state checking to integrate with game loops!): .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'gpad:button:4:down' , doJump)

Optional plugin: Idle (inactivity) events (super low overhead!): .. code-block:: javascript HI.on( 'idle' , function ( lastActivity ) { console .log( 'Idle: User was last active at:' , lastActivity); });

Optional plugin: Speech recognition events (literally yell at your machine and it could take it personally!): .. code-block:: javascript HI. on ( 'speech:"why are you blinking"' , explain ); HI. on ( 'speech:"open the pod bay doors"' , sorryDave);

Up to you: It's a great general-purpose event lib: .. code-block:: javascript HI .on ( 'custom:event' , handleMyEvent); HI .trigger ( 'custom:event' , someValue);

Up to you: It's also got a nice logger: .. code-block:: javascript > var myLogger = new HI.logger( 'INFO' , '[myapp]' ); > myLogger.info( "Tool cool!" ); [myapp] Too Cool!

HumanInput has no external dependencies and was made with only the finest vanilla JavaScript extract!

Note For the sake of brevity let's just assume that we've already called var HI = new HumanInput(window) in the rest of the documentation (unless otherwise noted).

Browser Compatibility

====== ======= ==== ===== ====== Chrome Firefox IE Opera Safari

Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes! ====== ======= ==== ===== ======

Really, every little bit of HumanInput should work in all the major browsers running on Linux, Macs, and even old fashioned Windows desktops! Go nuts!

Plugins on the other hand...

Plugin Browser Compatibility ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Speech Recognition Plugin The Speech Recognition plugin requires the Speech Recognition API <https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Speech_API> _ which is supported in Chrome and Firefox (requires enabling a flag) as of 6/16/2016.

Gamepad Plugin The Gamepad plugin relies on the Gamepad API <https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Gamepad_API> _ which is supported in Chrome, Firefox and Opera as of 6/16/2016.

Clapper Plugin The Clapper plugin requires the Audio API <https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Audio_API> _ which is supported in basically everything except IE as of 6/16/2016.

Live Demos

Learn about HumanInput via an interactive Impress.js <https://liftoff.github.io/HumanInput/demo/presentation/> _ presentation (that has the Feedback plugin enabled).

_ presentation (that has the Feedback plugin enabled). Try out Clap Detection <https://liftoff.github.io/HumanInput/demo/clapper/> _.

_. Try out Speech Recognition <https://liftoff.github.io/HumanInput/demo/dictate/> _.

Debugging (set the logLevel)

Before learning anything else about HumanInput you should learn how to debug events! The 'key' (haha) is to set the logging level to "DEBUG":

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { logLevel : "DEBUG" }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Then whenever HumanInput triggers an event you'll see all the details about it in your browser's JavaScript console like: [HI] triggering: click [MouseEvent] . Warning: It can be wicked verbose (but it's worth it).

Alternatively, you can modify the logLevel on-the-fly with: HI.log.setLevel("DEBUG")

Events

HumanInput is an event library at its core and it classifies events into these categories:

Single: HI.on('a', doSomething)

Combo: HI.on('meta-a', doSomething)

Ordered Combo: HI.on('a->s->d', doASD)

Sequence: HI.on('up up down down left right left right b a enter', konamiCode)

Hold: HI.on('hold:750:pointer:left', doLongPress')

Just about any kind of event can be mixed and matched with any other kind of event. For example, you could use shift-click which combines keyboard and mouse events. You can take it a step further and mix such things into sequences like a-click dblclick f . Here's a ridiculous example to demonstrate THE POWER of HumanInput:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.on( 'gpad:button:2->shiftleft speech:"testing"' , doTestSpeechIfGpadButton2withLeftShiftwasPressedBeforehand) ``

Yeah, that actually works (if you have the gamepad and speech plugins and enabled).

Note Except for ordered combos and sequences the order in which you define your combo event doesn't matter! ctrl-shift-a works just the same as shift-ctrl-a or even a-shift-ctrl (all events get sorted into a specific order before registration; expect the debug output to represent that ordering as such).

There's three event methods:

on(event, someFunction, context, times) : When event is triggered call someFunction with context bound to this n times.

: When event is triggered call someFunction with context bound to n times. off(event, someFunction, context) : Remove the matching event/someFunction/context combination. If only the event is given all matching functions/contexts will be removed. If no context is given all matching event/function combinations will be removed. Calling off() with no arguments will remove all events.

: Remove the matching event/someFunction/context combination. If only the event is given all matching functions/contexts will be removed. If no context is given all matching event/function combinations will be removed. Calling with no arguments will remove all events. trigger(event, [arguments] : Trigger the event passing it arguments (as many as you want).

You can also use the convenient once() shortcut for events you only want to fire one time. Equivalent to: on(event, someFunc, context, 1) .

Sequence Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Not all event types can be used with sequences. For example, 'click' and 'dblclick' events are not added to the sequence buffer since they'd be redundant with 'pointer:left'. Here's a handy table of all the events that can end up in the sequence buffer and what they'll show up as:

=================== ========================================================================================== Input Type Sequence Events =================== ========================================================================================== Mouse/Touch/Pointer pointer:left , pointer:middle , pointer:right Wheel wheel:up , wheel:down , wheel:left , wheel:right , wheel:in , wheel:out Keyboard Individual keys: a , tab , space , etc Combos shift-pointer:left , ctrl-shift-f , etc Gamepad gpad:button:1 , gpad:button:2 , etc Speech speech:"what was spoken" (the final recognition, not speech:rt: events) Claps clap , doubleclap , applause =================== ==========================================================================================

Button/Key States with Sequences Events that have ':down' and ':up' states get added to the sequence buffer when buttons and keys are released (i.e. when they change from ':down' to ':up'). Not when they're pressed.

Filtering If you want to prevent certain events from being added to the sequence buffer see the Filtering _ section.

Binding Multiple Events at Once ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

You can bind multiple events to a single function by passing them as an array: HI.on(['a', 'b'], doAorBStuff)

Event.preventDefault() ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If the event type supports it you can make sure that Event.preventDefault() gets called by simply having your event function return false :

.. code-block:: javascript

var preventBookmarking = function (event, key, code) { HI.log.info( "No bookmarking!" ); return false ; }; HI.on( 'ctrl-b' , preventBookmarking);

Or you could just, "call it your damned self" since the browser-generated event is passed to the triggered function as the first argument :)

Event Aliases ^^^^^^^^^^^^^

HumanInput includes a number of convenient event aliases which you can use to save some typing:

.. code-block:: javascript

self .aliases = { tap: 'click' , taphold: 'hold:750:pointer:left' , clickhold: 'hold:750:pointer:left' , middleclick: 'pointer:middle' , rightclick: 'pointer:right' , doubleclick: 'dblclick' , konami: 'up up down down left right left right b a enter' , portrait: 'window:orientation:portrait' , landscape: 'window:orientation:landscape' , hulksmash: 'faceplant' , twofingertap: 'multitouch:2:tap' , threefingertap: 'multitouch:3:tap' , fourfingertap: 'multitouch:4:tap' };

You can add your own aliases as well:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.aliases.invoke = 'ctrl-a' ; HI.aliases[ '★' ] = 'ctrl-b' ; HI. on ( 'invoke n' , newWindow); HI. on ( '★' , newBookmark);

Note You can use emit() instead of trigger() if you're triggering events yourself (one is an alias to the other).

Hold Events ^^^^^^^^^^^

Hold events can be used to determine when a user has held (down) a button, key, or other type of event for a specific length of time (in milliseconds). Here's an example of an event that will be triggered after the user holds down the left mouse button (or their finger on a touchscreen) for 1.5 seconds:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI. on ( 'hold:1500:pointer:left' , function (event, elapsed) { HI. log . info ("User touched:", event.target, " held down for: ", elapsed); });

There's three settings that control 'hold' events:

holdInterval (number) [250]: How often to issue 'hold' events (controls the setTimeout() function that repeatedly calls these events).

function that repeatedly calls these events). moveThreshold (number) [5]: How many pixels the mouse/pointer/finger can move before a 'hold' event is cancelled. Only applies to pointer/mouse/touch events.

listenEvents: 'hold' (string) [present]: If 'hold' is present in the 'listenEvents' setting HumanInput will trigger 'hold' events. If not present it will not trigger this event type. Hold events are enabled by default.

Remapping/Renaming Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

HumanInput lets you re-map (aka rename) any event you wish via the map() function or via the eventMap setting:

.. code-block:: javascript

var myMap = { 'w' : 'moveup' , 'a' : 'moveleft' , 's' : 'movedown' , 'd' : 'moveright' }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , { eventMap : myMap}); HI.map({ 'space' : 'jump' }); HI.on( 'moveup' , function ( e ) { HI.log.info( 'moveup' ); }); [HI] moveup

This feature also works with the isDown() function: HI.isDown('moveup') == true .

Note If HI.init() is called any eventMap changes that were applied via HI.map() will be lost.

Handling Child Events (You Don't Need Multiple Instances of HumanInput) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Say you've instantiated HumanInput on the window ( var HI = new HumanInput(window) ) and you want to call a function whenever a user clicks a particular button on the page. Instead of creating a new instance of HumanInput for that particular button you can do this:

.. code-block:: javascript

var HI = new HumanInput( window ), myButton = document .querySelector( '#mybutton' ); HI.on( 'click' , function ( event ) { var whatWasClicked = e.target; if (whatWasClicked === myButton) { HI.log.info( "My button was clicked!" ); } });

What about handling events for all elements matching say, a particular class? Here's how:

.. code-block:: javascript

var HI = new HumanInput( window ), classToMatch = 'someclass' ; HI.on( 'click' , function ( event ) { var whatWasClicked = e.target; if (whatWasClicked.classList.contains(classToMatch)) { HI.log.info( "An element with class: " + classToMatch + " was clicked!" ); } });

Having a single instance of HumanInput on the window is extremely efficient since it only requires one set of event listeners (from addEventListener() ) to handle all child events on the page.

Now that you understand how to handle bubbling-up events in a manual fashion here's a trick/shortcut:

.. code-block:: javascript

var HI = new HumanInput( window ); // NOTE: Same as above; use 'window' HI. on ( 'click:#someelement' , function (event) { HI. log . info ("#someelement was clicked!", event); });

Yeah, yeah: Why wasn't this mentioned previously? Because this is documentation; not a quickstart! You can use '#' to indicate a specific element id or '.' to indicate a particular class...

.. code-block:: javascript

HI. on ( 'pointer:down:.someclass' , function (event) { HI. log . info ("An element with .someclass was clicked!", event); });

Note This feature only works for singluar classes (you can't do '.someclass.someotherclass'). If you need more specificity, well, you know how to examine the event yourself because you read the previous section!

Note #2 The '#' and '.' syntax for specifying elements doesn't work with sequences (though it does work with combos and ordered combos!).

To obtain teeny tiny performance boost and take a huge chunk out of debugging spam you can pass disableSelectors = true as a setting when instantiating HumanInput.

listenEvents ^^^^^^^^^^^^

HumanInput will add event listeners to the given element (first argument to HumanInput() ) for all the (browser) events given via the listenEvents setting. So if you wanted HumanInput to only listen for mouse events you could do something like this:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { listenEvents : [ 'mousedown' , 'mouseup' ]}; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Note You can reference the active listenEvents at any time via: HI.settings.listenEvents

The default listenEvents (which can vary depending on plugins) can be found via the HumanInput.defaultListenEvents property:

.. code-block:: javascript

> console .log(HumanInput.defaultListenEvents); [ "keydown" , "keypress" , "keyup" , "click" , "dblclick" , "wheel" , "contextmenu" , "compositionstart" , "compositionupdate" , "compositionend" , "cut" , "copy" , "paste" , "select" , "scroll" , "pointerdown" , "pointerup" ]

If you have the '-full' version of HumanInput "speech" and "clapper" will be present in defaultListenEvents.

If you wish to add an event to the defaults (instead of completely overriding them all at once) you can use the addEvents setting:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { addEvents : [ 'gamepad' ]}; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

If you wish to remove an event from the defaults (opposite of above) you can use the removeEvents setting:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { removeEvents : [ 'hold' ]}; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Note about events without built-in handlers (i.e. events unknown to HumanInput) If you use an event name that doesn't have a corresponding HI._<eventname>() (note the underscore) function HumanInput will use HI._genericEvent() to add an associated event listener via addEventListener() . The idea being to future-proof HumanInput: Browser makers added a new 'foo' event? No problem... HumanInput will trigger('foo', theFooEvent) if you add it to 'listenEvents'! This will work even though nothing specific has been added to HumanInput to handle it yet.

Note about simulated events Some listenEvents may be 'simulated events' that are emitted by different mechanisms. For example, there's no way to listen for gamepad events via addEventListener() so the gamepad plugin uses its own event loop to detect and emit 'gamepad' events (which are aliased to 'gpad' to save some typing). To get the details about that see the Gamepad Plugin section.

Filtering

Before triggering an event HumanInput will execute HumanInput.filter() . If the filter function returns true the event will be triggered as normal. If it returns false the event will not be triggered. The default HumanInput.filter() only applies to keyboard events and will return false if a textarea , input , or select element has focus.

To disable filtering just set HumanInput.filter() to a function that returns true :

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.filter = function ( e ) { return true };

Sequences (e.g. 'a b c') can be filtered via a similar mechanism:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.sequenceFilter = function (e) { var disallowed = [ 'wheel' , 'pointerup' , 'mouseup' , 'touchend' ]; if (disallowed.indexOf(e.type) === -1 ) { return true ; } };

Note The 'pointerup' event type will eventually cover all mouse, touch, and pointer click-style (e.g. pointer:left ) events.

State Tracking

You can check the state of most events (keys, mouse, buttons) in real-time using the HumanInput.isDown() function:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.isDown( 'a' ) == true ; HI.isDown( 'shift-a' ) == true ; HI.isDown( 'pointer:left' ) == true ;

Note For reasons that should be obvious you can't use isDown() with key sequences (just events and event combos).

High-performance state tracking The HI.isDown() function is very fast but it does have some overhead. If you want to maximize performince (say, inside a game loop) you can check the 'down' state of any key by examining the HI.state.down array:

.. code-block:: javascript

// Hardcore state tracking; without a (non-native) function call HI.state.down.indexOf( 'a' ) != -1 ; // The 'a' key is down

Just note that HI.state.down tracks the state of keys via KeyboardEvent.key and maintains the case it was given. This means that if the user presses the 'a' key it will be tracked as a lowercase 'a'. However, if the user is also holding down the 'ShiftLeft' key HI.state.down will hold an uppercase 'A' since that's what KeyboardEvent.key will give us. Also keep in mind that modifiers that have left and right equivalents will be stored in HI.state.down as such (e.g. 'ShiftLeft', 'ControlRight', etc).

Recording Events or Capturing a Keystroke

HumanInput provides two functions, startRecording() and stopRecording() that can be used to temporarily capture events triggered by the user. This can be useful when providing users with the ability to create/customize keyboard shortcuts. There's two (usual) ways to use these functions...

Record All Events The first and simplest way: Obtain all or a subset of events that triggered since startRecording() was called:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.startRecording(); var keyupEvents = HI.stopRecording( 'keyup:' ) var allEvents = HI.stopRecording();

Capture a Keystroke If you just want to capture a single keystroke you can pass 'keystroke' as the argument to stopRecording() like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.startRecording(); HI.once( 'keyup' , ( e ) => { var keystroke = HI.stopRecording( 'keystroke' ); HI.log.info( 'User typed:' , keystroke, e); });

Keyboard Support

It's probably easiest if we just provide examples of all the ways you can use keyboard events in HumanInput...

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'a' , aKeyPressed); HI .on ( 'keyup:a' , aKeyReleased); HI .on ( 'keydown' , theAnyKeyHasBeenFound); HI .on ( 'A' , capitalAPressed); HI .on ( 'keydown:shiftleft' , leftPaddle); HI .on ( 'ctrl-g' , function(event) { HI .log .info ( 'You pressed Control-g!' ); }); HI .on ([ 'ctrl-a' , 'ctrl-shift-a' ], someFunction); HI .on ( 'ctrl-a n' , nextVirtualWindow); HI .on ( 'f->d->s' , doFDSCombo); HI .on ( 's->d->f' , doSDFCombo);

Note about shifted keys like 'A' or '!' Because the shift key produces different characters depending on the keyboard layout you must be careful when binding events with HI.on() . If your intent is for the user to type shift-<somekey> to trigger an event then you should bind it that way instead of assuming ! is produced via shift-1 . You don't need to worry about such things for capitalized characters though as they are always produced via shift-<key> regardless of the layout.

Keyboard events are triggered with KeyboardEvent , KeyboardEvent.key (normalized by HumanInput if warranted) and KeyboardEvent.code as arguments. So if you listen to just 'keydown' or 'keyup' you can examine the key that was pressed like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

var whatKey = function ( event, key, code ) { HI.log.info(key, ' was pressed. Here is the code:' , code); }; HI.on( 'keyup' , whatKey);

Space: You. Are. The Only Exception The spacebar is special in HumanInput because sequences are identified and separated by spaces (e.g. HI.on('a b c') ) so if you want to bind the space key you have to use space (e.g. HI.on('alt-space') ).

Textual Input Elements ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

As mentioned earlier in this document, by default HumanInput will not trigger keyboard events when the user has focused on a textarea , input , or select element. This is controlled via HumanInput.filter() . To change this behavior just override that function or set it to an empty function that always returns true : HI.filter = (e) => { return true }

Intelligent Key Repeat ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

By default HumanInput won't repeatedly trigger keyboard events for keys which are held down (aka "key repeat"). You can override this functionality by passing noKeyRepeat = false when instantiating HumanInput:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { noKeyRepeat : false }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings); HI.on( 'space' , fireLasers);

Internationalization ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

HumanInput tries to be smart about international (non-US) keyboard layouts. If you type 'ç' using a Brazilian layout you should be able to attach an event to that key like so: HI.on('ç', doStuff) . Note that this capability is largely dependent on browser support and it doesn't usually work with the Control key (ctrl) for legacy reasons. As of writing this documentation the only major browser lacking support for international keyboard layouts (in this way) is Safari (Apple needs to get with the KeyboardEvent.key program!). It should work great with Chrome/Chromium, Firefox, Opera, and even IE.

Key Aliases ^^^^^^^^^^^

If you want to be freaky deaky (or extreme in your minification) you can use unicode symbols for their respective keys:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI. on ( '⇧-b' , shiftBPressed); // Same as : 'shift' HI. on ( '⌥-c' , optionCPressed); // Same as : 'alt' , 'option' HI. on ( '⌘-c' , commandCPressed); // Same as : 'os' , 'meta' , 'win' 'command' , 'cmd'

Note You can also use control instead of ctrl but who wants to type all those extra characters? :)

Unique Numpad ^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Say you want to differentiate between '/' and the same key on the numpad. You can do that but you must set uniqueNumpad = true when instantiating HumanInput like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { uniqueNumpad : true }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Then when you want to attach an event to a numpad key just prefix it with numpad like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'numpad*' , numpadStarFunc); HI .on ( 'numpad/' , numpadSlashFunc); HI .on ( 'numpad5' , numpadFiveFunc);

Composition (IME) Support

Composition and Input Method Entry (IME) support is fairly straightforward:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'composing:"Tes"' , examineInput); HI .on ( 'composed:"Test"' , compositionUpdated); HI .on ( 'compositionend' , compositionEndedFunc);

Faceplant Support

A very important feature in any JS lib that handles keyboard events: Detecting when a face slams into the keyboard...

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'faceplant' , wakeUpFool);

Try it!

Note hulksmash also works ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ

Mouse, Touch, Multitouch, and Pointer Event Support

HumanInput supports mouse, touch, and pointer events and includes a bunch of handy dandy shortcuts to deal with it all...

Note Use 'pointer' when you want to cover mouse and touch events at the same time.

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'click' , doClick); HI .on ( 'tap' , doClickStuff); HI .on ( 'pointer:down' , doMouseDownStuff); HI .on ( 'pointer:right:down' , doRightByMe); HI .on ( 'middleclick' , doPaste); HI .on ( 'mouse:7:up' , handleMouseSeven); HI .on ( 'ctrl-click' , doCtrlClick); HI .on ( 'dblclick click' , handleTripleClick); HI .on ( 'dblclick a-s-d-f' , homeRowMasher); HI .on ( 'pan:.panclass' , panAround); HI .on ( 'swipe:up' , swipeUp); HI .on ( 'swipe:right' , swipeRight); HI .on ( 'multitouch:2:tap' , twoFingerTap); HI .on ( 'multitouch:3:pan' , threeFingerPan);

Note HumanInput does not call addEventListener() for mouse or touch events if pointer events can be used (it uses browser feature detection).

Multitouch gestures work with sequences Makes for some fun sequences: pointer:left multitouch:2:tap multitouch:3:tap multitouch:4:tap

Effective Pan Handling ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Location, location, location! Just kidding. Not that kind of panhandling!

Pan events need a bit of explanation in order to use them to effectively: HumanInput doesn't manipulate the DOM--that's your job! (because everyone/every framework does it differently) Having said that, implementing a 'pan' feature is quite trivial with HumanInput but there is one thing you must do for it to work properly: return false (or call preventDefault() ) in your 'pan' handler. Example:

.. code-block:: javascript

var xPan = 0 , yPan = 0 ; HI.on( 'pan:#elemtopan' , function (e, panObj) { var panElem = e.target; xPan += panObj.xMoved; yPan += panObj.yMoved; panElem.style.transform = 'translate3d(' +xPan+ 'px,' +yPan+ 'px,0)' ; return false ; });

The reason you need to ensure preventDefault() gets called is so that the browser doesn't try to scroll or highlight text while your pan operation is in motion. In fact, that's all a 'pan' event is: A mousemove , touchmove , or pointermove event handler that gets added after mousedown/touchstart/pointerdown. So by calling preventDefault() on 'pan' you're essentially calling it for the mousemove (and equivalents) event.

Pan events enabled by default Pan events are enabled by default but can be disabled by removing 'pan' from the 'listenEvents' setting.

If anyone wants to assist, the following multitouch event types are in the TODO list (not yet implemented):

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'multitouch:2:swipe:right' , swipeRight); HI .on ( 'pinch' , zoomOut); HI .on ( 'spread' , zoom); HI .on ( 'rotate' , rotate);

Mousewheel and Scroll Event Support

Taking advantage of mousewheel and scrolling events is very straightforward:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'wheel' , wheelMoved); HI .on ( 'wheel:up' , wheelUp); HI .on ( 'wheel:down' , wheelDown); HI .on ( 'wheel:left' , wheelLeft); HI .on ( 'wheel:right' , wheelRight); HI .on ( 'scroll' , scrolled); HI .on ( 'scroll:up' , scrollUp); HI .on ( 'scroll:down' , scrollDown); HI .on ( 'scroll:left' , scrollLeft); HI .on ( 'scroll:right' , scrollRight);

Note Most browsers implement a shift-scroll keyboard shortcut to scroll left and right. To ensure the most compatibility HumanInput will fire both the regular wheel event (e.g. wheel:right ) in addition to a combo event (e.g. shift-wheel:right ) if the shift key is held while scrolling left or right.

What's the difference between 'wheel' and 'scroll' events? The wheel events refer to a physical device whereas scroll events can be triggered by many things such as the user pressing the spacebar, down arrow, or clicking and dragging the scrollbar with their mouse.

Scroll Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^^

When scroll events are triggered they are passed the scroll event (from the browser) and the number of pixels scrolled. In the case of ambiguous 'scroll' events the triggered callback will be called with an object containing a 'x' and 'y' value. Example:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI. on ( 'scroll' , function (e, scrollObj) { HI. log . info ( 'User scrolled X:' , scrollObj.x, ' Y:' , scrollObj.y); });

All scroll events are de-bounced 50ms to be precise. This is to prevent zillions of tiny pixel scroll events from firing constantly while the user is scrolling. Don't worry, the scroll distances will still be accurate.

Note The 'x' and 'y' numbers can be negative with ambiguous 'scroll' events.

The directional scroll events such as 'scroll:down' will just be passed the pixel value as a number:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI. on ( 'scroll:down' , function (e, distance) { HI. log . info ( 'User scrolled down ' , distance, ' pixels' ); });

Passive Scrolling Support ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If you undestand the implications you can set {passive: true} for 'touchstart' events via eventOptions['touchstart'] when instantiating HumanInput:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { eventOptions : { touchstart : { passive : true , capture : true }}}; var HI = HumanInput( window , settings);

Just be aware that this will make it so that preventDefault() does nothing for that particular event when it is triggered by HumanInput. For more information see the standard <https://dom.spec.whatwg.org/#event> _ (search for 'passive' on that page).

Clipboard and Selection Support

HumanInput includes extensive support for clipboard and text selection events:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'paste' , doStuffWithPaste); HI .on ( 'copy' , seeWhatWasCopied); HI .on ( 'cut' , seeWhatWasCut); HI .on ( 'paste:"127.0.0.1"' , remindUserAboutLocalhostBeingEasyToType);

Clipboard events are triggered with the ClipboardEvent.clipboardData as the second argument. So you can see what the user cut/copied/pasted like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

var clipboardHandler = function ( event, data ) { console .log( 'event:' , event, 'clipboard data:' , data); }; HI.on([ 'cut' , 'copy' , 'paste' ], clipboardHandler);

Text selection events work in a similar fashion and fire when the user releases their mouse (or with each selected letter if the user is highlighting text with the keyboard):

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.on( 'select' , function ( e, whatWasSelected ) { console .log( "User selected:" , whatWasSelected});

You can also craft events that trigger when matching text is selected like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'select:"select this text"' , userFollowsDirections);

Input Event Support

Input events are triggered with the event and "what was input" as the first and second argument, respectively (just like 'select' events):

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.on( 'input' , function ( e, whatWasInput ) { console .log( "User input:" , whatWasInput});

Just like selection and clipboard events, you can craft events that trigger when the user inputs something specific:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'input:"idkfa"' , cheatMode);

Context Menu Support

Real simple:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'contextmenu' , contextMenuFunc);

Note This can be wicked useful when combined with scopes!

Window and Document Events

HumanInput supports tracking the state of the document and window via the following events:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'document:hidden' , enableNinjaMode); HI .on ( 'document:visible' , disableNinjaMode); HI .on ( 'window:resize' , windowWasResized); HI .on ( 'window:blur' , windowNoLongerFocused); HI .on ( 'window:beforeunload' , userNavigatingAway); HI .on ( 'window:hashchange' , userClickedAnchor); HI .on ( 'window:languagechange' , userChangedLang); HI .on ( 'window:orientation:landscape' , doLandscapeView); HI .on ( 'window:orientation:portrait' , doPortraitView); HI .on ( 'fullscreen' , (isFullScreen) => { HI .log .info ( 'fullscreen:' , isFullScreen); });

Note About 'window:' Events The various 'window:' events are only triggered if HumanInput was instantiated with the window object as the first argument. 'document:hidden/visibile' events are always triggered since plugins depend on this event to pause and resume under certain circumstances. The above 'window' events are not controlled via the listenEvents setting.

Advanced Stuff

HumanInput Settings ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Besides logLevel , listenEvents , eventMap , uniqueNumpad , and noKeyRepeat HumanInput takes the following settings:

addEvents (array) [ [] ]: An array of events you wish HumanInput to listen for via addEventListener() in addition to the defaultListenEvents . This setting is just a convenience; {addEvents: ['foo']} is a lot less to type (and easier to read) than {listenEvents: HumanInput.defaultListenEvents.concat(['my', 'extra', 'events'])} .

]: An array of events you wish HumanInput to listen for via in addition to the . This setting is just a convenience; is a lot less to type (and easier to read) than . disableSequences (bool) [ false ]: Set to true if you want to disable sequence events like ctrl-a n . This can save a few CPU cycles and lessen debug output if you're not using that feature (would likely only matter for games).

]: Set to if you want to disable sequence events like . This can save a few CPU cycles and lessen debug output if you're not using that feature (would likely only matter for games). disableSelectors (bool) [ false ]: Set to true if you want to disable the selector syntax functionality (e.g. on('<someevent>:#someelement') ). This can also save a few CPU cycles (a lot less than 'disableSequences') but the main benefit is reducing debug output (when set to false ).

]: Set to if you want to disable the selector syntax functionality (e.g. ). This can also save a few CPU cycles (a lot less than 'disableSequences') but the main benefit is reducing debug output (when set to ). eventOptions (object) [ {} ]: An object containing event names and their respective options that will be passed as the third argument when calling addEventListener() . Look here <https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/EventTarget/addEventListener> _ for more info about the options (3rd arg) you can pass to addEventListener() .

]: An object containing event names and their respective options that will be passed as the third argument when calling . Look _ for more info about the options (3rd arg) you can pass to . maxSequenceBuf (number) [ 12 ]: The maximum length of event sequences.

]: The maximum length of event sequences. sequenceTimeout (milliseconds) [3500]: How long to wait before we clear out the sequence buffer and start anew.

swipeThreshold (pixels) [ 50 ]: How many pixels a finger has to transverse in order for it to be considered a swipe.

Extra Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^

After initialization HumanInput triggers the hi:initialized event.

event. After pausing HumanInput triggers the hi:paused event.

event. After resuming from a pause the hi:resume event will be triggered.

HumanInput.init() (aka Reset) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If you want to re-initialize/reset an instance of HumanInput you can call the instance's init() function and it will start anew, performing the following actions:

The hi:reset event will be triggered. Note: Only triggered in an actual reset scenario; it doesn't do this when HumanInput is instantiated. #. All events, aliases, state tracking, keyMaps, and the scope will be set to defaults. #. All settings provided when you originally instantiated HumanInput will be re-applied. #. The hi:initialized event will be triggered.

Translation Functionality ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

HumanInput supports gettext-like translation of the few strings that it contains (e.g. informational debug and error messages) using a 'translate' function which can be provided via the settings argument when HumanInput is instantiated. Here's an overdone example:

.. code-block:: javascript

var frenchTranslations = { 'Resetting key states due to timeout' : 'Réinitialisation etats clés en raison de timeout' }; var myTranslateFunction = function ( text ) { return frenchTranslations[text] || text; } var settings = { logLevel : 'DEBUG' , translate : myTranslateFunction}, HI = new HumanInput( window , settings); [HI] Réinitialisation etats clés en raison de timeout

You can also change the translation function on-the-fly by swapping out l() like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.l = newTranslateFunc

Tips & Tricks

Instantiate Using CSS Selector Syntax ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

You can instantiate HumanInput on a particular element using CSS selector syntax (internally it uses document.querySelector() ):

.. code-block:: javascript

var HI = new HumanInput( '#someelement' );

Reference the HumanInput Event Inside Callbacks via 'this' ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Whenever an event gets triggered HumanInput attaches a HIEvent attribute to this when it calls associated callbacks:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.on( 'click:#someelement' , function ( event ) { console .log( "This is the event that triggered this function: " + this .HIEvent); }); "This is the event that triggered this function: click:#someelement"

The One Exception If you pass the 'window' (global) as the context (3rd arg) when calling HI.on() HumanInput will not attach 'HIEvent' to 'this' in order to prevent poisoning the global namespace.

Note About Arrow Functions This feature won't work if your callback function is defined using arrow syntax <https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Functions/Arrow_functions> (e.g. (e) => { <code here> } ) because arrow functions don't work with .apply() which is what HumanInput uses to call event callbacks. It is an intentional limitation of arrow functions <https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Functions/Arrow_functions#Invoked_through_call_or_apply> .

Custom Event Routing ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The HIEvent feature can be wicked handy when used in conjunction with some slick programming patterns:

.. code-block:: javascript

var events = [ 'cut' , 'copy' , 'paste' ]; var routes = { 'cut' : funciton(event, cutData) { HI.log.info( 'Do cut stuff' ); }, 'copy' : funciton(event, copiedData) { HI.log.info( 'Do copy stuff' ); }, 'paste' : funciton(event, pastedData) { HI.log.info( 'Do paste stuff' ); }, }; var router = function ( ) { var args = Array .apply( null , arguments ); routes[ this .HIEvent].apply( this , args); } HI.on(events, router);

Some readers will see this and think, "Well that's rather contrived! What's the point?" and others will think, "Oooooh! I'm so gonna use that! That is handy!"

Let Users Define Their Own Keyboard Shortcuts ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If you combine the example above with the event remapping capability you can let your users define their own custom keyboard shortcuts for any and all functions in your application!

.. code-block:: javascript

var someFunc = function ( e ) { HI.log.info( 'Some function' ); return false ; }; var otherFunc = function ( e ) { HI.log.info( 'Other function' ); return false ; }; var funcMap = { somefunc : someFunc, otherfunc : otherFunc, somefeature : HI.noop }; var eventMap = { 'ctrl-i' : 'somefunc' , 'ctrl-m' : 'otherfunc' }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , { eventMap : eventMap}); var router = function ( ) { var args = Array .apply( null , arguments ); funcMap[ this .HIEvent].apply( this , args); } HI.on( Object .keys(funcMap), router);

Explanation: In the above example, if the user types ctrl-f it will be automatically remapped (renamed) to somefunc when the event is triggered. Since our router() function is bound to the somefunc event it's what will get called by HumanInput. Then the router() function will call the respective function in our pretend application like so: funcMap[this.HIEvent].apply(this, args) .

That's all fine and good but how do I use it to let my users assign their own keyboard shortcuts? Here's how:

.. code-block:: javascript

var closeDialog = GUI.dialog( 'Press the keystroke you wish to be assigned to someFunc' ); HI.startRecording(); HI.once( 'keyup' , function ( e ) { var keystroke = HI.stopRecording( 'keystroke' ); HI.log.info( 'User typed keystroke: ' , keystroke); for ( var item in eventMap) { if (eventMap[item] == 'somefunc' ) { delete eventMap[item]; eventMap[keystroke] = 'somefunc' ; break ; } } HI.map(eventMap); closeDialog(); });

Presumably you'll serialize the eventMap to JSON and store it somewhere it gets restored when the user loads the page. Now your application supports customizable keyboard shortcuts like a native app!

HumanInput Plugins

Clapper Plugin

The Clapper plugin (which is automatically included in the '-full' version of humaninput.js) can detect clapping sounds like the old fashioned Clapper. Here's how to use it:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'clap' , doClap); HI .on ( 'doubleclap' , clapOnClapOff); HI .on ( 'applause' , thankYouThankYou);

The Clapper plugin supports two settings:

clapThreshold (number) [120]: Relative amplitude microphone input needs to go over before a sound is considered a 'clap'.

(number) [120]: Relative amplitude microphone input needs to go over before a sound is considered a 'clap'. autostartClapper (bool) [false]: Controls whether or not the plugin should start listening for clapping sounds immediately after instantiation.

(bool) [false]: Controls whether or not the plugin should start listening for clapping sounds immediately after instantiation. autotoggleClapper (bool) [true]: Controls whether or not the plugin will automatically pause and resume itself when the page becomes hidden/unhidden.

You can tell the plugin to start listening for clap events by calling HI.startClapper() and stop listening by calling HI.stopClapper() . If the page becomes hidden the plugin will automatically stop listening for clap events and resume when the user returns to the page unless autotoggleClapper == false .

Note There's a demo for speech recognition in the demo directory named, 'clapper'.

Gamepad Plugin

The HumanInput Gamepad plugin (which is automatically included in the '-full' version of humaninput.js) adds support for gamepads and joysticks allowing the use of the following event types:

========================= ============================= ======================================= Event Description Arguments ========================= ============================= ======================================= gpad:connected A gamepad was connected () gpad:disconnected A gamepad was connected () gpad:button:<n> State of button n changed (, ) gpad:button:<n>:down Button n was pressed (down) (, ) gpad:button:<n>:up Button n was released (up) (, ) gpad:button:<n>:value Button n value has changed (, ) gpad:axis:<n> Gamepad axis n changed (, ) ========================= ============================= =======================================

Detection Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Whenever a new gamepad is detected or disconnected the gpad:connected and gpad:disconnected events will be triggered, respectively with the Gamepad object as the only argument.

Button Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^^

When triggered, gpad:button events are called like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .trigger ( event , buttonValue , gamepadObj );

You can listen for button events using HumanInput.on() like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { addEvents : [ 'gamepad' ]}; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings); var shoot = function ( buttonValue, gamepadObj ) { HI.log.info( 'Fire! Button value:' , buttonValue, 'Gamepad object:' , gamepadObj); }; HI.on( 'gpad:button:1:down' , shoot); var stopShooting = function ( buttonValue, gamepadObj ) { HI.log.info( 'Cease fire! Button value:' , buttonValue, 'Gamepad object:' , gamepadObj); }; HI.on( 'gpad:button:1:up' , stopShooting);

For more detail with button events (e.g. you want fine-grained control with pressure-sensitive buttons) just neglect to add :down or :up to the event:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on ( 'gpad:button:6' , shoot);

Note The resulting buttonValue can be any value between 0 (up) and 1 (down). Pressure sensitive buttons (like L2 and R2 on a DualShock controller) will often have floating point values representing how far down the button is pressed such as 0.8762931823730469 .

Button Combo Events ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

When multiple gamepad buttons are held down a button combo event will be fired like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .trigger (" gpad :button :0-gpad :button :1" , gamepadObj );

In the above example gamepad button 0 and button 1 were both held down simultaneously. This works with as many buttons as the gamepad supports and can be extremely useful for capturing diagonal movement on a dpad. For example, if you know that button 14 is left and button 13 is right you can use them to define diagonal movement like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .on (" gpad :button :13-gpad :button :14" , downLeft );

Events triggered in this way will be passed the Gamepad object as the only argument.

Note Button combo events will always trigger before other button events.

Axis Events ^^^^^^^^^^^

When triggered, gpad:axis events are called like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI .trigger ( event , axisValue , GamepadObj );

You can listen for axis events using HumanInput.on() like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

var moveBackAndForth = function ( axisValue, gamepadObj ) { if (axisValue < 0 ) { console .log( 'Moving forward at speed: ' + axisValue); } else if (axisValue > 0 ) { console .log( 'Moving backward at speed: ' + axisValue); } }; HI.on( 'gpad:axis:1' , moveBackAndForth);

.. topic:: Game and Application Loops

If your game or application has its own event loop that runs at least once every ~ 100 ms or so then it may be beneficial to call ``HumanInput.gamepadUpdate`` inside your own loop * instead * of passing 'gamepad' via the 'listenEvents' ( or 'addEvents' ) setting. Calling ``HumanInput.gamepadUpdate()`` is very low overhead (takes less than a millisecond) but HumanInput 's default gamepad update loop is only once every 100ms. If you don' t want to use your own loop but want HumanInput to update the gamepad events more rapidly you can reduce the 'gpadInterval' setting. Just note that if you set it too low it will increase CPU utilization which may have negative consequences for your application.

Note The update interval timer will be disabled if the page is no longer visible (i.e. the user switched tabs). The interval timer will be restored when the page becomes visible again. This is handled via the Page Visibility API (visibilitychange event).

Gamepad State Tracking ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The state of all buttons and axes on all connected gamepads/joysticks can be read at any time via the HumanInput.gamepads property:

.. code-block:: javascript

var HI = HumanInput(); for ( var i= 0 ; i < HI.gamepads.length; i++) { console .log( 'Gamepad ' + i + ':' , HI.gamepads[i]); });

Note The index position of a gamepad in the HumanInput.gamepads array will always match the Gamepad object's 'index' property.

Handling Multiple Gamepads ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Since HumanInput 'gpad' events don't include the index of the gamepad device (for performance reasons) you'll need to distinguish between gamepads by looking at the 'index' property of the browser's Gamepad object (which will be passed as the second argument for all button/axis callbacks). Fortunately this is trivial as you can see:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.on( 'gpad:button:1:down' , function ( buttonVal, gamepadObj ) { var gamepad = gamepadObj.index; var player = playersObj[gamepad]; });

Idle Plugin

The HumanInput Idle plugin (which is automatically included in the '-full' version of humaninput.js) regularly checks for user activity and triggers the 'idle' event if no activity is detected within a given 'idleTimeout' (default: 5m). When triggered, the 'idle' event will pass the Date() object representing the last period of activity as the only argument. Here's an example of how to use it:

.. code-block:: javascript

HI.on( 'idle' , function ( lastActivity ) { console .log( 'User is idle. They were last active at:' , lastActivity); });

Note About Efficiency The Idle plugin is extremely efficient: It only checks for user activity every five seconds by default (controlled via 'idleCheckInterval') and does not waste loads of CPU with endles mousemove events (as is typical in the world of JavaScript idle checking functions/features). It uses 'click', 'keydown', 'scroll' and 'mousemove' events to detect user activity but the latter ('mousemove') is what only gets checked/added/removed every five seconds. In between those five seconds there won't actually be anything listening for the 'mousemove' event.

Idle Plugin Functions ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

You can start and stop the idle plugin checking for inactivity via the HI.startIdleChecker() and HI.stopIdleChecker() functions.

Idle Plugin Settings ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

autostartIdle (bool) [true]: Whether or not the idle checker will start automatically. Note: It only starts if 'idle' is in 'listenEvents' (and it's there by default).

idleTimeout (string) ['5m']: How long without activity before the 'idle' event will be triggered. Note: It takes human-readable strings to represent periods of time (see table below).

idleCheckInterval (number) ['5s']: How often should user activity be checked in milliseconds.

Time Strings ^^^^^^^^^^^^

========= ============ ========================= Character Meaning Example ========= ============ ========================= (none) Milliseconds '500' -> 500 Milliseconds s Seconds '60s' -> 60 Seconds m Minutes '5m' -> 5 Minutes h Hours '24h' -> 24 Hours d Days '7d' -> 7 Days M Months '2M' -> 2 Months y Years '10y' -> 10 Years ========= ============ =========================

Speech Recognition Plugin

The HumanInput Gamepad plugin (which is automatically included in the '-full' version of humaninput.js) adds support for triggering events based on speech recognition. It only works in Chrome at the moment but some day other browsers will support speech recognition too. Here's how to use it:

.. code-block:: javascript

// Call a function when "This is a test" is recognized HI. on ( 'speech:"This is a test"' , function (e) { HI. log . info ("Recognized 'This is a test'"); }); // Call a function when "this is" is recognized as fast as possible HI. on ( 'speech:rt"This is a"' , function (e) { HI. log . info ("Recognized 'This is a test'"); }); // Call a function when * any * speech is recognized ( do what you want with it) HI. on ( 'speech' , function (e) { HI. log . info ("Recognized:", transcript); }); // Call a function when * any * speech is recognized in real - time // (useful for detecting when it 's processing) HI.on(' speech:rt ', function(e) { HI.log.info("Recognized:", transcript); });

Note There's a demo for speech recognition in the demo directory named, 'dictate'.

What's the difference between speech and speech:rt ? The 'speech:rt' form is fired more often and isn't as accurate. It's basically, "our best immediate guess as to what you said" whereas 'speech' is for the final, "after careful analysis this is what the computer thinks you said."

Language Selection ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The speech recognition plugin attempts to detect your speaking language using the locale set in your browser. If it cannot be detected it will fall back to using "en_US". Alternatively, you can specify 'speechLang' as a setting when instantiating HumanInput like so:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { speechLang : "en_US" }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Starting Speech Recognition (and autostartSpeech) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

By default the speech recognition plugin does not start listening for speech until you invoke HI.startSpeechRec() . You can later stop listening for speech by calling HI.stopSpeechRec() . If you want speech recognition to start immediately after HumanInput is instantiated supply the autostartSpeech = true setting:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { autostartSpeech : true }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Note Speech recognition will automatically be paused when the document becomes hidden and resumed when it becomes visible (active) again.

Feedback Plugin

.. image:: https://thumbs.gfycat.com/SecondhandOrganicBasil-size_restricted.gif :alt: Feedback Plugin Example :width: 500 :height: 281 :align: center

The HumanInput Feedback plugin (which is automatically included in the '-full' version of humaninput.js) adds support for providing visual, audio, and vibration feedback for triggered events. You can enable each feedback type via the visualFeedback , audioFeedback , and vibrationFeedback settings:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = {visualFeedback: true , audioFeedback: true , vibrationFeedback: true }; var HI = new HumanInput(window, settings);

You can specify the element to display visual feedback via the feedbackElem setting:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { visualFeedback : true , feedbackElem : '#my_feedback_element' }; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

If you do not specify an element HumanInput will automatically add a #hi_feedback div to the document.body of the web page in question along with a basic <style> tag.

.. note:: Vibration feedback is really only useful on mobile devices so by default it is only enabled for pointer:down and pointer:up . Also, it is much more useful as a debugging tool than an actual user interaction tool.

You can specify which events apply to the three different feedback types via the visualEvents , audioEvents , and vibrationEvents settings. Example:

.. code-block:: javascript

var settings = { visualFeedback : true , visualEvents : [ 'keydown' ]}; var HI = new HumanInput( window , settings);

Customizing/Developing HumanInput

So you want a custom version eh? Piece of cake! You just need to clone this repo (you probably already did that) and install a few things:

.. code-block:: shell

sudo apt-get install npm make sudo npm install webpack@ 2 . 1 . 0 -beta. 15 -g npm install

Now you're ready to build HumanInput. Just run make (or npm run build ) and you should see something like this:

.. image:: https://i.imgur.com/gCtGQCm.png :alt: Example running make :width: 617 :height: 434 :align: center

Tip: You can run make dev and make prod to build unminified and minified versions, respectively. There's also 'scripts' for npm so you can run npm run build:dev and npm run build:prod too.

Customizing

To build a custom version of HumanInput with just the things you want just edit src/humaninput-full.js and comment out the features you don't want. For example, let's say you want everything but the Speech Recognition plugin. Just delete that import line or turn it into a comment like this:

.. code-block:: javascript

// Speech recognition // import SpeechRecPlugin from './speechrec' ;