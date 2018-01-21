openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hj

humane-js

by Marc Harter
3.2.2 (see all)

A simple, modern, browser notification system

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Notification

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

humane.js

This project was heavily inspired by humanmsg project for jQuery. I really liked the project but I wanted to remove the jQuery dependency, add support for CSS transitions, and have more control over the timing.

About

humane.js tries to be as unobtrusive as possible to the user experience while providing helpful information that is clear and grabs the users attention. It is framework independent. Customizable.

Setup

Setup is simple:

  • Download tar/zip
  • Select a theme from themes dir.
  • Include the theme CSS in your page
  • Include humane.min.js in your page

Demo/Usage

You can see a demo and usage here

Custom Themes

Got a neat theme/animation, love to see it. View theme-src/bigbox.styl for an template to get started (uses Stylus w/ Nib and Canvas).

To get setup with Stylus use npm:

npm install --development

With Stylus installed you can watch for changes and compile into CSS by running:

npm run watch

Desktop and Mobile Browser Support

humane.js has been tested for the following browsers.

  • Internet Explorer 7+
  • Firefox 3+
  • Chrome 9+
  • Safari 3+
  • Opera 10+
  • iOS 4+
  • Android 2+

AMD and Node.js Support

humane.js works for AMD systems like require.js and within Node.js CommonJS module system like browserify.

Contributers

Many thanks to the JS/Browser wizards that helped make this better, community rocks!

  • @bga_ (Alexander)
  • @joseanpg (Jose)
  • @OiNutter (Will McKenzie)
  • @ianmassey (Ian Massey)

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Marc Harter <wavded@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sweetalert2A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
378K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
sol
soloalertA customizable lightweight Alert Library with Material UI and awesome features.
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
49
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
toastrSimple javascript toast notifications
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
170K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
not
notie🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ale
alertifyjsA javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
53K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-notificationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial