This project was heavily inspired by humanmsg project for jQuery. I really liked the project but I wanted to remove the jQuery dependency, add support for CSS transitions, and have more control over the timing.

About

humane.js tries to be as unobtrusive as possible to the user experience while providing helpful information that is clear and grabs the users attention. It is framework independent. Customizable.

Setup

Setup is simple:

Download tar/zip

Select a theme from themes dir.

dir. Include the theme CSS in your page

Include humane.min.js in your page

You can see a demo and usage here

Custom Themes

Got a neat theme/animation, love to see it. View theme-src/bigbox.styl for an template to get started (uses Stylus w/ Nib and Canvas).

To get setup with Stylus use npm:

npm install --development

With Stylus installed you can watch for changes and compile into CSS by running:

npm run watch

Desktop and Mobile Browser Support

humane.js has been tested for the following browsers.

Internet Explorer 7+

Firefox 3+

Chrome 9+

Safari 3+

Opera 10+

iOS 4+

Android 2+

AMD and Node.js Support

humane.js works for AMD systems like require.js and within Node.js CommonJS module system like browserify.

Contributers

Many thanks to the JS/Browser wizards that helped make this better, community rocks!

@bga_ (Alexander)

@joseanpg (Jose)

@OiNutter (Will McKenzie)

@ianmassey (Ian Massey)

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Marc Harter <wavded@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.