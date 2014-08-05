A set of common helpers and conventions for using as a base view for humanjs / backbone applications.
It adds:
npm install human-view
Nothing special is required, just use
HumanView in the same way as you would Backbone.View:
var MyView = HumanView.extend({
initialize: function () { ... },
render: function () { ... }
});
var MyView = HumanView.extend({
// set a `template` property of your view. This can either be
// a function that returns an HTML string or just a string if
// no logic is required.
template: myTemplateFunction,
textBindings: {
// the model property: the css selector
name: 'li a'
},
render: function () {
// method for rendering the view's template and binding all
// the model properties as described by `textBindings` above.
// You can also bind other attributes, and if you're using
// human-model, you can bind derived properties too.
this.renderAndBind({what: 'some context object for the template'});
}
});
classBindings: Maintains a class on the element according to the following rules:
textBindings: Maintains the current value of the property as the text content of the element specified by the selector.
htmlBindings: Just like
textBindings except html is not escaped.
srcBindings: Binds to the
src attribute (useful for avatars, etc).
hrefBindings: Binds to the
href attribute.
inputBindings: Binds to the
input value.
attributeBindings: Lets you create other arbitrary attributes bindings. For example, this would bind the model's
id attribute to the
data-id attribute of the span element:
var View = HumanView.extend({
template: '<li><span></span></li>',
attributeBindings: {
// <model_property>: [ '<css-selector>', '<attribute-name>']
id: ['span', 'data-thing']
}
});
Often you want to render some other subview within a view. The trouble is that when you remove the parent view, you also want to remove all the subviews.
HumanView has two convenience method for handling this that's also used by
renderCollection to do cleanup.
It looks like this:
var HumanView = require('human-view');
// This can be *anything* with a `remove` method
// and an `el` property... such as another human-view
// instance.
// But you could very easily write other little custom views
// that followed the same conventions. Such as custom dialogs, etc.
var SubView = require('./my-sub-view');
module.exports = HumanView.extend({
render: function () {
// this takes a view instance and either an element, or element selector
// to draw the view into.
this.renderSubview(new Subview(), '.someElementSelector');
// There's an even lower level api that `renderSubview` usees
// that will do nothing other than call `remove` on it when
// the parent view is removed.
this.registerSubview(new Subview());
}
})
registerSubview also, stores a reference to the parent view on the subview as
.parent
Note that we're simply extending Backbone.View here, so all the methods/properties here still exist: http://backbonejs.org/#View
The
.template is a property for the view prototype. It should either be a string of HTML or a function that returns a string of HTML. It isn't required, but it is used as a default for calling
renderAndBind and
renderWithTemplate.
The important thing to note is that the HTML should not have more than one root element. This is because the view code assumes that it has one and only one root element that becomes the
.el property of the instantiated view.
collection {Backbone Collection} The instantiated collection we wish to render.
itemViewClass {View Constructor} The view constructor that will be instantiated for each model in the collection. This view will be instantiated with a reference to the model and collection and the item view's
render method will be called with an object containing a reference to the containerElement as follows:
.render({containerEl: << element >>}).
containerEl {Element} The element that should hold the collection of views.
viewOptions {Object} [optional] Additional options
viewOptions {Object} Options object that will get passed to the
initialize method of the individual item views.
filter {Function} [optional] Function that will be used to determine if a model should be rendered in this collection view. It will get called with a model and you simply return
true or
false.
reverse {Boolean} [optional] Convenience for reversing order in which the items are rendered.
This method will maintain this collection within that container element. Including proper handling of add, remove, sort, reset, etc.
Also, when the parent view gets
.remove()'ed any event handlers registered by the individual item views will be properly removed as well.
Each item view will only be
.render()'ed once (unless you change that within the item view itself).
// some view for individual items in the collection
var ItemView = HumanView.extend({ ... });
// the main view
var MainView = HumanView.extend({
template: '<section class="page"><ul class="itemContainer"></ul></section>',
render: function (opts) {
// render our template as usual
this.renderAndBind();
// call renderCollection with these arguments:
// 1. collection
// 2. which view to use for each item in the list
// 3. which element within this view to use as the container
// 4. options object (not required):
// {
// // function used to determine if model should be included
// filter: function (model) {},
// // boolean to specify reverse rendering order
// reverse: false,
// // view options object (just gets passed to item view's `initialize` method)
// viewOptions: {}
// }
this.renderCollection(this.collection, ItemView, this.$('.itemContainer')[0], opts);
return this;
}
})
.remove(),
.render() and an
.el property that is the DOM element for that view. Typically this is just an instantiated view.
.container. If a string is passed human view runs
this.$("YOUR STRING") to try to grab the element that should contain the sub view.
This method is just sugar for the common use case of instantiating a view and putting in an element within the parent.
It will:
view.parent will be available when your subview's
render method gets called
render() method
var view = HumanView.extend({
template: '<li><div class="container"></div></li>',
render: function () {
this.renderAndBind();
...
var model = this.model;
this.renderSubview(new SubView({
model: model
}), '.container');
...
}
});
context {Object | null} [optional] The context that will be passed to the template function, usually
{model: this.model}.
template {Function | String} [optional] A function that returns HTML or a string of HTML.
This is shortcut for the default rendering you're going to do in most every render method, which is: use the template property of the view to replace
this.el of the view and re-register all handlers from the event hash and any other binding as described above.
var view = HumanView.extend({
template: '<li><a></a></li>',
textBindings: {
'name': 'a'
},
events: {
'click a': 'handleLinkClick'
},
render: function () {
// this does everything
// 1. renders template
// 2. registers delegated click handler
// 3. inserts and binds the 'name' property
// of the view's `this.model` to the <a> tag.
this.renderAndBind();
}
});
context {Object | null} The context object that will be passed to the template function if it's a function.
template {Function | String} [optional] template function that returns a string of HTML or a string of HTML. If it's not passed, it will default to the
template property in the view.
This is shortcut for doing everything we need to do to render and fully replace current root element with the template that our view is wanting to render. In typical backbone view approaches you never replace the root element. But from our experience, it's nice to see the entire html structure represented by that view in the template code. Otherwise you end up with a lot of wrapper elements in your DOM tree.
name {String} The name of the 'role' attribute we're searching for.
This is for convenience and also to encourage the use of the
role attribute for grabbing elements from the view. Using roles to select elements in your view makes it much less likely that designers and JS devs accidentally break each other's code. This will work even if the
role attribute is on the view's root
el.
var view = HumanView.extend({
template: '<li><img role="avatar" src="/user.png"/></li>',
render: function () {
this.renderAndBind();
// cache an element for easy reference by other methods
this.imgEl = this.getByRole('avatar');
}
});
.innnerHTML = "" to looping/removing children in renderCollection. This is a workaround for a bug in IE10.
<body> case.
getByRole work even if
role attribute is on the root element. Throws an error if your view template contains more than one root element.
.parent before it calls
.render() on the subview.
getByRole method
.empty() in renderCollection. (fixes: https://github.com/HenrikJoreteg/human-view/issues/13)
parent reference to subviews registered via registerSubview
Why yes! So glad you asked :)
Open
test/test.html in a browser to run the QUnit tests.
MIT