openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ht

human-time

by Dave Eddy
0.0.2 (see all)

show seconds in a human-readable form

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

human

show seconds in a human-readable form

Usage

This repository comes with a couple of implementations of the base algorithm in different languages. You can use any by simply dropping the logic into your source code.

Node.JS

You can install the javascript version of this with

npm install human-time

and use it like

var human = require('human-time');

human(754);
// => "12 minutes ago"

human(new Date(Date.now() + 5 * 1000))
// => "5 seconds from now"

human(new Date(Date.now() - 5 * 1000))
// => "5 seconds ago"

Example (C)

compile

make

run

$ ./human 65
1 minute
$ ./human 600
10 minutes

With the C example, you can optionally pass -s to get a suffix

$ ./human 57483
15 hours
$ ./human -s 57483
15 hours from now
$ ./human -s -57483
15 hours ago

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial