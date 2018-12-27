human

show seconds in a human-readable form

Usage

This repository comes with a couple of implementations of the base algorithm in different languages. You can use any by simply dropping the logic into your source code.

You can install the javascript version of this with

npm install human-time

and use it like

var human = require ( 'human-time' ); human( 754 ); human( new Date ( Date .now() + 5 * 1000 )) human( new Date ( Date .now() - 5 * 1000 ))

Example (C)

compile

make

run

$ ./human 65 1 minute $ ./human 600 10 minutes

With the C example, you can optionally pass -s to get a suffix

$ ./human 57483 15 hours $ ./human -s 57483 15 hours from now $ ./human -s -57483 15 hours ago

License

MIT