A simple node module that exports the Ethereum ABI for ERC 20 compatible tokens.
Requires the web3 API to be available, either by initailizing it yourself, or using a web3-injecting Javascript environment, like Geth, MetaMask, or Mist.
var abi = require('human-standard-token-abi')
var token = web3.eth.contract(abi).at(contractAddress)
var addr = web3.eth.accounts[0]
// Get the token name
token.name.call(function(err, name) {
if(err) { console.log(err) }
if(name) { console.log('The token name is: ' + name) }
})
// Get the token symbol
token.symbol.call({from: addr}, function(err, symbol) {
//ABI expects string here,
if(err) { console.log(err) }
console.log('Token symbol: ' + symbol)
})
token.totalSupply.call({from: addr}, function(err, totalSupply) {
console.log(totalSupply)
})
token.balanceOf.call(web3.eth.accounts[0], function (err, bal) {
if (err) { console.error(err) }
console.log('balance is ' + bal.toString(10))
})
var value = '100' // Base 10, accounts for decimals.
token.transfer(toAddress, value, { from: addr }, function (err, txHash) {
if (err) console.error(err)
if (txHash) {
console.log('Transaction sent')
console.dir(txHash)
}
})
First install
http-server (
npm install -g http-server).
Then run it in this folder:
http-server.
Then visit that port, probably something like:
http://localhost:8080/example.
If you edit
example/index.js, you'll have to rebuild by running
npm run build.