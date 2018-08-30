Human Standard Token ABI

A simple node module that exports the Ethereum ABI for ERC 20 compatible tokens.

Requires the web3 API to be available, either by initailizing it yourself, or using a web3-injecting Javascript environment, like Geth, MetaMask, or Mist.

Usage

var abi = require ( 'human-standard-token-abi' ) var token = web3.eth.contract(abi).at(contractAddress) var addr = web3.eth.accounts[ 0 ] token.name.call( function ( err, name ) { if (err) { console .log(err) } if (name) { console .log( 'The token name is: ' + name) } }) token.symbol.call({ from : addr}, function ( err, symbol ) { if (err) { console .log(err) } console .log( 'Token symbol: ' + symbol) }) token.totalSupply.call({ from : addr}, function ( err, totalSupply ) { console .log(totalSupply) }) token.balanceOf.call(web3.eth.accounts[ 0 ], function ( err, bal ) { if (err) { console .error(err) } console .log( 'balance is ' + bal.toString( 10 )) }) var value = '100' token.transfer(toAddress, value, { from : addr }, function ( err, txHash ) { if (err) console .error(err) if (txHash) { console .log( 'Transaction sent' ) console .dir(txHash) } })

Run the example

First install http-server ( npm install -g http-server ).

Then run it in this folder: http-server .

Then visit that port, probably something like: http://localhost:8080/example .

Rebuild the example