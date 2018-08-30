openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hst

human-standard-token-abi

by Dan Finlay
2.0.0 (see all)

A JSON ABI for the Ethereum ERC 20 Token Standard

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Human Standard Token ABI

A simple node module that exports the Ethereum ABI for ERC 20 compatible tokens.

Requires the web3 API to be available, either by initailizing it yourself, or using a web3-injecting Javascript environment, like Geth, MetaMask, or Mist.

Usage

var abi = require('human-standard-token-abi')

var token = web3.eth.contract(abi).at(contractAddress)
var addr = web3.eth.accounts[0]

// Get the token name
token.name.call(function(err, name) {
  if(err) { console.log(err) }
  if(name) { console.log('The token name is: ' + name) }
})

// Get the token symbol
token.symbol.call({from: addr}, function(err, symbol) {
  //ABI expects string here,
  if(err) { console.log(err) }
  console.log('Token symbol: ' + symbol)
})

token.totalSupply.call({from: addr}, function(err, totalSupply) {
  console.log(totalSupply)
})

token.balanceOf.call(web3.eth.accounts[0], function (err, bal) {
  if (err) { console.error(err) }
  console.log('balance is ' + bal.toString(10))
})

var value = '100' // Base 10, accounts for decimals.
token.transfer(toAddress, value, { from: addr }, function (err, txHash) {
  if (err) console.error(err)

  if (txHash) {
    console.log('Transaction sent')
    console.dir(txHash)
  }
})

Run the example

First install http-server (npm install -g http-server).

Then run it in this folder: http-server.

Then visit that port, probably something like: http://localhost:8080/example.

Rebuild the example

If you edit example/index.js, you'll have to rebuild by running npm run build.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

hardhatHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
82K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
web3Ethereum JavaScript API
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
537K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
16
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
mer
merkletreejs🌱 Construct Merkle Trees and verify proofs in JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@toruslabs/torus-embedEmbeds the Torus Wallet directly in your application via torus-embed. Exposes a Web3 Provider.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
25K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@uniswap/v2-core🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
50K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@ethereumjs/commonMonorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
315K
See 44 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial