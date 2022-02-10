Human-friendly process signals.
This is a map of known process signals with some information about each signal.
Unlike
os.constants.signals
this includes:
import { signalsByName, signalsByNumber } from 'human-signals'
console.log(signalsByName.SIGINT)
// {
// name: 'SIGINT',
// number: 2,
// description: 'User interruption with CTRL-C',
// supported: true,
// action: 'terminate',
// forced: false,
// standard: 'ansi'
// }
console.log(signalsByNumber[8])
// {
// name: 'SIGFPE',
// number: 8,
// description: 'Floating point arithmetic error',
// supported: true,
// action: 'core',
// forced: false,
// standard: 'ansi'
// }
npm install human-signals
This package is an ES module and must be loaded using
an
import or
import() statement,
not
require().
Type:
object
Object whose keys are signal names and values are signal objects.
Type:
object
Object whose keys are signal numbers and values are signal objects.
Type:
object
Signal object with the following properties.
Type:
string
Standard name of the signal, for example
'SIGINT'.
Type:
number
Code number of the signal, for example
2. While most
number are
cross-platform, some are different between different OS.
Type:
string
Human-friendly description for the signal, for example
'User interruption with CTRL-C'.
Type:
boolean
Whether the current OS can handle this signal in Node.js using
process.on(name, handler).
The list of supported signals is OS-specific.
Type:
string\
Enum:
'terminate',
'core',
'ignore',
'pause',
'unpause'
What is the default action for this signal when it is not handled.
Type:
boolean
Whether the signal's default action cannot be prevented. This is
true for
SIGTERM,
SIGKILL and
SIGSTOP.
Type:
string\
Enum:
'ansi',
'posix',
'bsd',
'systemv',
'other'
Which standard defined that signal.
For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.
Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.
This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.
If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's
Edit
button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.
If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!
