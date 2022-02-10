openbase logo
hs

human-signals

by ehmicky
3.0.1 (see all)

Human-friendly process signals

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.6M

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Human-friendly process signals.

This is a map of known process signals with some information about each signal.

Unlike os.constants.signals this includes:

Example

import { signalsByName, signalsByNumber } from 'human-signals'

console.log(signalsByName.SIGINT)
// {
//   name: 'SIGINT',
//   number: 2,
//   description: 'User interruption with CTRL-C',
//   supported: true,
//   action: 'terminate',
//   forced: false,
//   standard: 'ansi'
// }

console.log(signalsByNumber[8])
// {
//   name: 'SIGFPE',
//   number: 8,
//   description: 'Floating point arithmetic error',
//   supported: true,
//   action: 'core',
//   forced: false,
//   standard: 'ansi'
// }

Install

npm install human-signals

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require().

Usage

signalsByName

Type: object

Object whose keys are signal names and values are signal objects.

signalsByNumber

Type: object

Object whose keys are signal numbers and values are signal objects.

signal

Type: object

Signal object with the following properties.

name

Type: string

Standard name of the signal, for example 'SIGINT'.

number

Type: number

Code number of the signal, for example 2. While most number are cross-platform, some are different between different OS.

description

Type: string

Human-friendly description for the signal, for example 'User interruption with CTRL-C'.

supported

Type: boolean

Whether the current OS can handle this signal in Node.js using process.on(name, handler).

The list of supported signals is OS-specific.

action

Type: string\ Enum: 'terminate', 'core', 'ignore', 'pause', 'unpause'

What is the default action for this signal when it is not handled.

forced

Type: boolean

Whether the signal's default action cannot be prevented. This is true for SIGTERM, SIGKILL and SIGSTOP.

standard

Type: string\ Enum: 'ansi', 'posix', 'bsd', 'systemv', 'other'

Which standard defined that signal.

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to our wonderful contributors:


ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
electrovir
💻

