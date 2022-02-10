Human-friendly process signals.

This is a map of known process signals with some information about each signal.

Unlike os.constants.signals this includes:

human-friendly descriptions

default actions, including whether they can be prevented

whether the signal is supported by the current OS

Example

import { signalsByName, signalsByNumber } from 'human-signals' console .log(signalsByName.SIGINT) console .log(signalsByNumber[ 8 ])

Install

npm install human-signals

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require() .

Usage

signalsByName

Type: object

Object whose keys are signal names and values are signal objects.

signalsByNumber

Type: object

Object whose keys are signal numbers and values are signal objects.

signal

Type: object

Signal object with the following properties.

name

Type: string

Standard name of the signal, for example 'SIGINT' .

number

Type: number

Code number of the signal, for example 2 . While most number are cross-platform, some are different between different OS.

description

Type: string

Human-friendly description for the signal, for example 'User interruption with CTRL-C' .

supported

Type: boolean

Whether the current OS can handle this signal in Node.js using process.on(name, handler) .

The list of supported signals is OS-specific.

action

Type: string \ Enum: 'terminate' , 'core' , 'ignore' , 'pause' , 'unpause'

What is the default action for this signal when it is not handled.

forced

Type: boolean

Whether the signal's default action cannot be prevented. This is true for SIGTERM , SIGKILL and SIGSTOP .

standard

Type: string \ Enum: 'ansi' , 'posix' , 'bsd' , 'systemv' , 'other'

Which standard defined that signal.

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to our wonderful contributors: