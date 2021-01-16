Human Interval

Human-readable interval parser for Javascript.

Converts words written in English to numbers by using node-numbered.

Originally inspired by matthewmueller/date.

Uses

Human Interval is used by job scheduling libraries such as Agenda and Bree. They are a job schedulers for Node.js with cron expression syntax, human-friendly times, Dates, and more!

Example usage

const humanInterval = require ( 'human-interval' ); setTimeout( () => { }, humanInterval( 'three minutes' ));

More sophisticated examples

Human Interval understands all of the following examples:

humanInterval( 'minute' ); humanInterval( 'one minute' ); humanInterval( '1.5 minutes' ); humanInterval( '3 days and 4 hours' ); humanInterval( '3 days, 4 hours and 36 seconds' ); humanInterval( '4 months, 3 days, 5 hours and forty-five seconds' );

The full list

Units

Supports the following units in the plural and singular forms:

seconds

minutes

hours

days

weeks

months — assumes 30 days

— assumes 30 days years — assumes 365 days

Wordy numbers

Supports numbers being written out in English words.

humanInterval( 'five minutes' );

Hyphenated numbers

Supports hyphenated numbers.

humanInterval( 'twenty-five seconds' );

Negative numbers

Supports negative numbers if the time starts with a - symbol immediately followed by a number.

humanInterval( '-2 minutes' );

License

The MIT License