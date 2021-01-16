Human-readable interval parser for Javascript.
Converts words written in English to numbers by using node-numbered.
Originally inspired by matthewmueller/date.
Human Interval is used by job scheduling libraries such as Agenda and Bree. They are a job schedulers for Node.js with cron expression syntax, human-friendly times, Dates, and more!
const humanInterval = require('human-interval');
setTimeout(() => {
// Do something!
}, humanInterval('three minutes'));
Human Interval understands all of the following examples:
humanInterval('minute');
humanInterval('one minute');
humanInterval('1.5 minutes');
humanInterval('3 days and 4 hours');
humanInterval('3 days, 4 hours and 36 seconds');
humanInterval('4 months, 3 days, 5 hours and forty-five seconds');
Supports the following units in the plural and singular forms:
seconds
minutes
hours
days
weeks
months — assumes 30 days
years — assumes 365 days
Supports numbers being written out in English words.
humanInterval('five minutes');
Supports hyphenated numbers.
humanInterval('twenty-five seconds');
Supports negative numbers if the time starts with a
- symbol immediately followed by a number.
humanInterval('-2 minutes');