Using words to identify datasets (instead of numbers) provides various advantages when humans are involved, ie increased distinction and rememberability.
Human-ID generates readable strings by chaining common short words of the english language in a semi-meaningful way.
The result is concatenated of
adjective + noun + verb resulting in a pool size of 15 000 000 possible combinations.
Yarn
yarn add human-id
NPM
npm install human-id
import humanId from 'human-id'
// RareGeckosJam
humanId()
// Rare~Geckos~Jam
// alias for { separator: '~' }
humanId('~')
// rare-geckos-jam
humanId({
separator: '-',
capitalize: false,
})
humanId(options?: string | Option): string
Generates a human ID. Options can be a string for defining a separator, or an options object of:
string = '' - Separates the words from each other
boolean = true - Whether to transform the first character of each word to upper case
This is also the default export
adjectives: string[]
List of possible values for the first part of the human id.
nouns: string[]
List of possible values for the second part of the human id.
verbs: string[]
List of possible values for the third part of the human id.
poolSize: number
Returns 15000000 - the number of possible combinations.
minLength: number
The length of the shortest possible id (8).
maxLength: number
The length of the longest possible id (19).