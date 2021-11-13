openbase logo
human-id

by RienNeVaPlus
3.0.0 (see all)

💃🆔 Generates human readable identifier strings by chaning common (short) words of the english language.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

💃🆔

Human-Readable Identifiers

Downloads License

Using words to identify datasets (instead of numbers) provides various advantages when humans are involved, ie increased distinction and rememberability.

Human-ID generates readable strings by chaining common short words of the english language in a semi-meaningful way. The result is concatenated of adjective + noun + verb resulting in a pool size of 15 000 000 possible combinations.

  • SFW: no bad words; family friendly results
  • No dependencies

Examples

  • FortyGhostsTalk
  • CalmSnailsDream
  • TastyRocksSparkle
  • HealthyCowsSmile
  • AfraidWallsExist
  • StrangeCarsRush
  • TwoLizardsSing
  • HappyLionsJump

Install

Yarn

yarn add human-id

NPM

npm install human-id

Usage

import humanId from 'human-id'

// RareGeckosJam
humanId()

// Rare~Geckos~Jam
// alias for { separator: '~' }
humanId('~')

// rare-geckos-jam
humanId({
  separator: '-',
  capitalize: false,
})

API

humanId(options?: string | Option): string

Generates a human ID. Options can be a string for defining a separator, or an options object of:

  • separator string = '' - Separates the words from each other
  • capitalize boolean = true - Whether to transform the first character of each word to upper case

This is also the default export

adjectives: string[]

List of possible values for the first part of the human id.

nouns: string[]

List of possible values for the second part of the human id.

verbs: string[]

List of possible values for the third part of the human id.

poolSize: number

Returns 15000000 - the number of possible combinations.

minLength: number

The length of the shortest possible id (8).

maxLength: number

The length of the longest possible id (19).

💃🆔

