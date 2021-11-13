Human-Readable Identifiers

Using words to identify datasets (instead of numbers) provides various advantages when humans are involved, ie increased distinction and rememberability.

Human-ID generates readable strings by chaining common short words of the english language in a semi-meaningful way. The result is concatenated of adjective + noun + verb resulting in a pool size of 15 000 000 possible combinations.

SFW : no bad words; family friendly results

No dependencies

Examples

FortyGhostsTalk

CalmSnailsDream

TastyRocksSparkle

HealthyCowsSmile

AfraidWallsExist

StrangeCarsRush

TwoLizardsSing

HappyLionsJump

Install

Yarn

yarn add human-id

NPM

npm install human-id

Usage

import humanId from 'human-id' humanId() humanId( '~' ) humanId({ separator : '-' , capitalize : false , })

API

humanId(options?: string | Option): string

Generates a human ID. Options can be a string for defining a separator, or an options object of:

separator string = '' - Separates the words from each other

- Separates the words from each other capitalize boolean = true - Whether to transform the first character of each word to upper case

This is also the default export

List of possible values for the first part of the human id.

List of possible values for the second part of the human id.

List of possible values for the third part of the human id.

poolSize: number

Returns 15000000 - the number of possible combinations.

minLength: number

The length of the shortest possible id (8).

maxLength: number

The length of the longest possible id (19).