Making dates and times readable for humans.

Quick Start

npm install human-date --save

var hdate = require ( 'human-date' ) hdate.prettyPrint( "8/16/1987" ) hdate.relativeTime( 60 * 60 * 24 * 2 * -1 ) hdate.relativeTime( "8/16/2015" ) hdate.monthName( "8/16/2015" )

Methods

datestring string that can be parsed as a date (Eg. "8/16/1987" )

that can be parsed as a date (Eg. ) jsdate object which is a javascript Date (Eg. new Date("8/16/1987") )

which is a javascript Date (Eg. ) numseconds integer seconds to or from the current time (Eg. -32 )

seconds to or from the current time (Eg. ) options : object with the following keys showTime boolean : default: false

: object with the following keys

string representing the date. (Eg. "August 16th, 1987" )

hdate.prettyPrint( '8-16-1987' ) hdate.prettyPrint( new Date ( '8-16-1987' )) hdate.prettyPrint( -6400 ) hdate.prettyPrint( new Date ( 1416448704578 ), { showTime : true })

datestring string that can be parsed as a date (Eg. "8/16/1987" )

that can be parsed as a date (Eg. ) jsdate object which is a javascript Date (Eg. new Date("8/16/1987") )

which is a javascript Date (Eg. ) numseconds integer seconds to or from the current time (Eg. -32 )

seconds to or from the current time (Eg. ) options : object with the following keys futureSuffix string default: "from now" pastSuffix string default: "from now" presentText string default: "now" returnObject boolean : default: false allUnits boolean : default: false

: object with the following keys

Depending on the option returnObject you will get a string or an object:

default string "27 years 96 days 21 hours 47 minutes 2 seconds ago"

object { seconds: 31, hours: 4, days: 101, years: 27, past: true }

hdate.relativeTime( 4 ) hdate.relativeTime( 4 , { futureSuffix : "in the future" }) hdate.relativeTime( "8-16-1987" ) hdate.relativeTime( new Date ( "8-16-1987" )) hdate.relativeTime( new Date ( "8-16-1987" ), { returnObject : true }) hdate.relativeTime( 75 , { allUnits : true })

datestring string that can be parsed as a date (Eg. "8/16/1987" )

that can be parsed as a date (Eg. ) jsdate object which is a javascript Date (Eg. new Date("8/16/1987") )

which is a javascript Date (Eg. ) monthnum integer the month number, not 0-indexed (Eg. 12 )

string

hdate.monthName( 8 ) hdate.monthName( "8-16-1987" ) hdate.monthName( new Date ( "8-16-1987" ))

datestring string that can be parsed as a date (Eg. "8/16/1987" )

that can be parsed as a date (Eg. ) jsdate object which is a javascript Date (Eg. new Date("8/16/1987") )

which is a javascript Date (Eg. ) epochtime integer time since epoch, in milliseconds (Eg. 1416451096261 )

object native Date object modified to UTC timezone.

hdate.toUTC( 1000000000000 ) hdate.toUTC( 1000000000000 ).getFullYear() hdate.toUTC( "8-16-1987" ) hdate.toUTC( new Date ( "8-16-1987" )) hdate.toUTC( new Date ( "8-16-1987" )).toISOString()

Todos

Add various options (prefixes, etc...)

Support different locales.

Contributing

Forks and pull requests are most welcomed.

Please add any methods to test.js and run npm test before sending a pull request.

MIT license

Copyright (c) 2014-2016, Montana Flynn (http://anonfunction.com/)