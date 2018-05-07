Manages complex Babel config chains, avoiding duplicated work and enabling effective caching.
Hullabaloo: informal of "babel" (noun)
A confused noise, typically that made by a number of voices: the babel of voices on the road.
Use this package to resolve Babel config chains. The resulting options result
in equivalent compilation behavior as if
@babel/core had resolved the config.
A Node.js-compatible JavaScript module can be generated which exports a function that provides the options object, applicable for the current environment. This module can be written to disk and reused.
Config sources and plugin and preset dependencies can be hashed and used as cache keys. The cache keys and generated module can be verified to avoid having to repeatedly resolve the config chains, and to be sure a previously transformation result can be reused.
This module is used by AVA.
$ npm install --save hullabaloo-config-manager
const configManager = require('hullabaloo-config-manager')
currentEnv(): string
Returns the current environment value, just like
@babel/core would determine
it.
fromDirectory(dir: string, options?: {cache?: Cache, expectedEnvNames?: string[]}): Promise<ResolvedConfig | null>
Asynchronously resolves config chains from the
dir directory. If no config can
be found the promise is resolved with
null. Otherwise it is resolved with the
resulting config object. The promise is rejected if
errors occur.
A
cache object may be provided.
Provide
expectedEnvNames when the config chain may contain JavaScript sources
(such as
.babelrc.js files). You must specify all environment names you want
to use with the resolved config. Defaults to
[currentEnv()].
createConfig(options: {options: BabelOptions, source: string, dir?: string, hash?: string, fileType?: 'JSON' | 'JSON5'}): Config
Creates and returns an in-memory config object. The first argument
must be provided, and it must have a valid
options object and
source value.
If the
dir value is not provided it's derived from the
source value.
Dependencies are resolved relative to this
dir.
If the config source does not exist on disk the
hash value should be provided,
otherwise hashes cannot be created for the config.
The
fileType property can be set to
JSON if the
options object can be
serialized using
JSON.stringify(). It defaults to
JSON5. Use
JS if the
options object contains functions, maps, et cetera.
Note that the
options object is cloned before use. Options are not validated
to the same extend as when configuration files are loaded using
fromDirectory
or when the
extends option is resolved.
fromConfig(baseConfig: Config, options?: {cache: Cache}): Promise<ResolvedConfig>
Asynchronously resolves config chains, starting with the
baseConfig. The
baseConfig must be created using the
createConfig() method. The promise is
resolved with the resulting config object. The promise is
rejected if errors occur.
A
cache object may be provided.
Provide
expectedEnvNames when the config chain may contain JavaScript sources
(such as
.babelrc.js files). You must specify all environment names you want
to use with the resolved config. Defaults to
[currentEnv()].
restoreVerifier(buffer: Buffer): Verifier
Deserializes a
Verifier. The
buffer should be created using
Verifier#toBuffer().
prepareCache(): Cache
Creates a cache object that can be passed to the above functions. This may improve performance by avoiding repeatedly reading files from disk or computing hashes.
Config
Use
createConfig() to create this object.
Config#extend(config: Config)
Extend the config with another config. Throws a
TypeError if the config was
created with an
extends clause in its
options. It throws an
Error if it
has already been extended.
BabelOptions
See https://babeljs.io/docs/usage/api/#options. Note that the
envName
option must not be provided.
ResolvedConfig
Returned by
fromConfig() and
fromDirectory().
ResolvedConfig#generateModule(): string
Generates a Node.js-compatible JavaScript module which exports a
getOptions()
function. This function returns a unique options object, applicable for the
current environment, that can be passed to
@babel/core methods.
This module needs to evaluated before the
getOptions() method can be accessed.
An environment name can be provided when calling
getOptions(), e.g.
getOptions('production'). If no name is provided, or the name is not a string,
the environment is determined by checking
process.env.BABEL_ENV,
process.env.NODE_ENV, and finally defaulting to
'development'.
A second
cache argument must be provided if the resolved configuration
contains JavaScript sources, e.g.
getOptions('production', cache). This should
be the same object as passed to
fromConfig() and
fromDirectory().
ResolvedConfig#createVerifier(): Promise<Verifier>
Asynchronously hashes plugin and preset dependencies of the resolved config, as
well as config sources, and resolves the promise with a
Verifier
object.
Verifier
Use
restoreVerifier() or
ResolvedConfig#createVerifier() to create this
object.
Verifier#cacheKeysForCurrentEnv(): {dependencies: string, sources: string}
Synchronously returns cache keys for the plugin and preset dependencies, and
config sources, that are applicable to the current environment. Use these values
to cache the result of
@babel/core transforms.
Verifier#verifyCurrentEnv(fixedHashes?: {sources: {[source: string]: string}}, cache?: Cache): Promise<{badDependency: true} | {missingSource: true} | {sourcesChanged: true} | {cacheKeys: {dependencies: string, sources: string}, dependenciesChanged: boolean, sourcesChanged: false, verifier: Verifier}>
Asynchronously verifies whether the config is still valid for the current environment.
Provide
fixedHashes if the verifier was derived from a created config with a
fixed
hash value. A
cache object may also be provided.
The promise is resolved with an object describing the verification result:
If the object has a
badDependency property then a plugin or preset
dependency could not be hashed, presumably because it no longer exists.
If it has a
missingSource property then a config source no longer exists.
If its
sourcesChanged property is
true then config sources have changed
and the config is no longer valid.
If its
dependenciesChanged property is
true then plugin or preset
dependencies have changed, but the config itself is still valid. The
verifier
property holds a new
Verifier object which takes the new dependencies into
account. The
cacheKeys property contains the same result as calling
Verifier#cacheKeysForCurrentEnv() on the returned
verifier.
If its
sourcesChanged and
dependenciesChanged properties are both
false
then the config is valid and cache keys won't have changed. The
verifier
property holds the same
Verifier object. The
cacheKeys properties contains
the same result as calling
Verifier#cacheKeysForCurrentEnv().
Verifier#toBuffer()
Serializes the verifier state into a
Buffer object. Use
restoreVerifier()
to deserialize.
Error constructors are not publicly available, but errors can be identified by
their
name property.
BadDependencyError
Used when a plugin or preset dependency couldn't be resolved. The corresponding
package or file name is available through the
source property. There may be
another error with more details, available through the
parent property.
ExtendsError
Used when an
extends clause points at a non-existent file. The config file
that contains the clause is available through the
source property. The clause
itself is available through the
clause property. Has a
parent property that
contains a
NoSourceFile error.
InvalidFileError
Used when a config file is invalid. The file path is available through the
source property.
MultipleSourcesError
Used when multiple configuration files are found. File paths are available
through the
source and
otherSource properties.
NoSourceFileError
Used when a file does not exist. The file path is available through the
source
property.
ParseError
Used when a config file cannot be parsed (this is different from it being
invalid). The file path is available through the
source property. The parsing
error is available through the
parent property.