Hulken is a stress testing tool for everything speaking HTTP. Hulken supports multiple urls, GETs and POSTs, static and dynamic payloads, multiple agents and more. Hulken is highly configurable but defaults to some reasonable settings. Hulken works both as a library and a stand-alone command line tool. Hulken is swedish for The Hulk.
Hulken is in no way a proper load test tool like LoadRunner, JMeter and such (e.g it does not try to simulate realistic user behaviours), but that's usually not what I need. I need something quick and lightweight to run early and often that helps me catch the biggest boo boo's before they see the light of day. If you have the same need I hope that Hulken can be useful to you too.
npm install hulken --save
var hulken = require('hulken');
var myArrayOfRequests = [{
method: 'get',
path: '/',
expectedTextToExist: 'Welcome to the landing page'
}];
var hulken_options = {
targetUrl: 'http://localhost:8888',
requestsArray: JSON.stringify(myArrayOfRequests),
};
hulken.run(function(stats){
console.log('error ... perhaps i should look closer at the stats');
},function(stats){
console.log('success! ... auto tweet my stats to the world!');
},hulken_options);
(you can override a lot of default settings, see documentation)
instead of passing in the requests in requestsArray you can also set the requestsFilePath (the value is the path) that points to a json file like this:
[{
"method":"get",
"path":"/index",
"expectedTextToExist":"Start"
},
{
"method":"get",
"path":"/about",
"expectedTextToExist":"About us"
},
{
"method": "post",
"path": "/",
"expectedTextToExist": "thank you for your POST",
"expectedStatusCode": 201,
"payload": {
"foo": "bar"
}
}]
(you can also send dynamic payloads, see documentation )
checkout ./tests/integrations.js for more examples!
npm install hulken -g
Create a 'options.json' file with the following content. the requestsFilePath points to the same hulkenRequests.json as in the example above (as a library). If you wish you can also pass in the list of requests inline (as a valid json string, escaping your double quotes) with requestsArray.
{
"targetUrl" : "http://yourapp.com",
"requestsFilePath": "./path/to/my/hulkenRequests.json"
}
(you can have hulken generate an example options for you, see documentation)
and then you can use the hulken command to run a stress test:
hulken options.json
option files makes it easy to reuse requests files when targeting different environments (dev, test, staging etc..)
1.) Settings you can override through options
2.) Dynamic payloads
3.) The stats
4.) Command line tricks
5.) Automatically generate requests files with Informants
6.) Smash responsibly - It is your foot!
7.) Release notes
8.) Tests
9.) License
When you use hulken as a library you override these settings in the options object you pass in. When you use hulken as a command line tool you override these settings in the options file.
setting name (default value) | explanation
POSTs require a payload.
Besides hard coded values you can let hulken generate random post values consisting of letters, numbers or letters and numbers. The syntax is as follows:
::random <valuetype> <numberOfChars>
available value types are numbers [0-9], letters [A-Za-z] and lettersandnumbers [A-Za-z0-9].
For example, the request below will send a POST to the url /random with a payload consisting of 3 generated property values. random will be a 10 characters long string of letters and numbers. random2 will be a 15 characters long string of numbers. random3 will be a 20 characters long string of letters.
{
"method": "post",
"path": "/random",
"expectedTextToExist": "thank you for the random value",
"payload": {
"random": "::random lettersandnumbers 10",
"random2": "::random numbers 15",
"random3": "::random letters 20"
}
}
You can also pass in value lists with your options file/object and have hulken pick randomly from these when executing the requests.
The syntax in your request is as follows:
::randomList <nameOfList>
in options pass in:
requestValueLists : {
usernames: ['john', 'jessica','admin'],
cities: ['Stockholm', 'London', 'Berlin', 'New York']
}
and then in your requests file have a post that looks like this:
{
"method": "post",
"path": "/RandomList",
"expectedTextToExist": "you have sent /RandomList a POST request",
"payload": {
"username": "::randomList usernames",
"city" : "::randomList cities"
}
}
When you use hulken as a library you get callbacks with stats. This is what this stats object looks like. This object can also contain allRequests see Settings
{ numberOfHulkenAgents: 50,
numberOfConcurrentRequests: 150,
numberOfUniqueRequests: 3,
totalSecondsElapsed: 6.001,
avgReqResponseTime: 0.001806666666666668,
reqsPerSecond: 24.995834027662056,
randomRequestWaitTime: '1-6 seconds',
slowRequests: [],
failedRequests: [] }
Hulken can generate an example options file for you, all you have to do is provide the target url.
hulken make_options http://localhost:8080
an hulken_informant offers a quick and simple way to create a stress test suite by inspecting your application routes and auto generating the requests file for you!
hulken_informant_express3 (works with express3)
hulken_informant_hapi (works with hapi.js 7)
hulken_informant_hapi8 (works with hapi.js 8)
missing your framework?
feel free to create a hulken_informant_x and send me the link
Hulken knows no limits! Be it number of agents, times to execute each request or the length of a randomly generated post value. IT IS YOUR FOOT! =) Seriously though - how could hulken enforce any reasonable limits? What is reasonable depends on the application under test and the machine executing the test.
1.2.3
expectedStatusCode: 201
1.2.2
1.2.1
1.2.0
1.1.0
1.0.4
1.0.3
1.0.2
1.0.1
1.0.0 (non breaking changes only)
0.10.2
0.10.1
0.10.0
0.9.0
headers : {'key1' : 'value1', 'key2' : 'value2'}
0.8.0
returnAllRequests: true to include all executed requests (path and response time) in the stats object
0.7.4
0.7.3
0.7.1
0.7.0
hulken make_options http://localhost:8080 will create
an example options file with http://localhost:8080 as the targetUrl.
npm test
Released under the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2014 Johan Hellgren.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.