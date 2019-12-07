hulken

Hulken is a stress testing tool for everything speaking HTTP. Hulken supports multiple urls, GETs and POSTs, static and dynamic payloads, multiple agents and more. Hulken is highly configurable but defaults to some reasonable settings. Hulken works both as a library and a stand-alone command line tool. Hulken is swedish for The Hulk.

.. smash and nothing else

Hulken is in no way a proper load test tool like LoadRunner, JMeter and such (e.g it does not try to simulate realistic user behaviours), but that's usually not what I need. I need something quick and lightweight to run early and often that helps me catch the biggest boo boo's before they see the light of day. If you have the same need I hope that Hulken can be useful to you too.

Quick Examples

as a library:

npm install hulken --save

var hulken = require ( 'hulken' ); var myArrayOfRequests = [{ method : 'get' , path : '/' , expectedTextToExist : 'Welcome to the landing page' }]; var hulken_options = { targetUrl : 'http://localhost:8888' , requestsArray : JSON .stringify(myArrayOfRequests), }; hulken.run( function ( stats ) { console .log( 'error ... perhaps i should look closer at the stats' ); }, function ( stats ) { console .log( 'success! ... auto tweet my stats to the world!' ); },hulken_options);

(you can override a lot of default settings, see documentation)

instead of passing in the requests in requestsArray you can also set the requestsFilePath (the value is the path) that points to a json file like this:

[{ "method" : "get" , "path" : "/index" , "expectedTextToExist" : "Start" }, { "method" : "get" , "path" : "/about" , "expectedTextToExist" : "About us" }, { "method" : "post" , "path" : "/" , "expectedTextToExist" : "thank you for your POST" , "expectedStatusCode" : 201 , "payload" : { "foo" : "bar" } }]

(you can also send dynamic payloads, see documentation )

checkout ./tests/integrations.js for more examples!

as a command line tool

npm install hulken -g

Create a 'options.json' file with the following content. the requestsFilePath points to the same hulkenRequests.json as in the example above (as a library). If you wish you can also pass in the list of requests inline (as a valid json string, escaping your double quotes) with requestsArray.

{ "targetUrl" : "http://yourapp.com" , "requestsFilePath" : "./path/to/my/hulkenRequests.json" }

(you can have hulken generate an example options for you, see documentation)

and then you can use the hulken command to run a stress test:

hulken options .json

option files makes it easy to reuse requests files when targeting different environments (dev, test, staging etc..)

Documentation

1.) Settings you can override through options

2.) Dynamic payloads

3.) The stats

4.) Command line tricks

5.) Automatically generate requests files with Informants

6.) Smash responsibly - It is your foot!

7.) Release notes

8.) Tests

9.) License

Settings

When you use hulken as a library you override these settings in the options object you pass in. When you use hulken as a command line tool you override these settings in the options file.

setting name (default value) | explanation

targetUrl ("http://localhost") | url to application under test

("http://localhost") | url to application under test numberOfHulkenAgents (1) | number of agents sending requests

(1) | number of agents sending requests timesToRunEachRequest (1) | number of times to execute each request per agent

(1) | number of times to execute each request per agent requestsFilePath ("./hulkenRequests.json") | path to requestsFile (including file name)

("./hulkenRequests.json") | path to requestsFile (including file name) requestsArray (undefined) | an array of hulken requests as a json string (see Quick Examples - as a library). Overrides requestsFilePath if both are present.

(undefined) | an array of hulken requests as a json string (see Quick Examples - as a library). Overrides requestsFilePath if both are present. tokensSkippingRequest ([':']) | requests with urls containing one or more of these chars gets ignored

([':']) | requests with urls containing one or more of these chars gets ignored requestsToSkip (['/logout', 'signoff']) | requests with urls matching one of the provided urls gets ignored

(['/logout', 'signoff']) | requests with urls matching one of the provided urls gets ignored loginRequired (false) | is a login required to execute the requests?

(false) | is a login required to execute the requests? username ("") | mandatory if loginRequired is true ... the username

("") | mandatory if loginRequired is true ... the username password ("") | mandatory if loginRequired is true ... the password

("") | mandatory if loginRequired is true ... the password usernamePostName ("username") | the username post name

("username") | the username post name passwordPostName ("password") | the password post name

("password") | the password post name loginUrl ("/login") | the url to post to when logging in

("/login") | the url to post to when logging in loginResponseExpectedText ("") | a text which hulken searches for in the response to the login post (if non is provided hulken will consider http 200 OK good enough)

("") | a text which hulken searches for in the response to the login post (if non is provided hulken will consider http 200 OK good enough) happyTimeLimit (10) | max test suite duration (in seconds). If the whole test takes longer than this value hulken gets angry.

(10) | max test suite duration (in seconds). If the whole test takes longer than this value hulken gets angry. slowRequestsTimeLimit (3) | response times (in seconds) over this value are considered slow

(3) | response times (in seconds) over this value are considered slow angryOnFailedRequest (false) | Hulken gets angry (calls error callback) if a single request fails

(false) | Hulken gets angry (calls error callback) if a single request fails chatty (true) | set to false to make Hulken less chatty

(true) | set to false to make Hulken less chatty happyMessage ("HULKEN PLEASED WITH RESULT, NO ONE NEEDS TO GET HURT TODAY!") | pass in what you want Hulken to say when Hulken is happy with a result

("HULKEN PLEASED WITH RESULT, NO ONE NEEDS TO GET HURT TODAY!") | pass in what you want Hulken to say when Hulken is happy with a result angryMessage (".... BAD RESULT... HULKEN ANGRY!") | pass in what you want Hulken to say when Hulken is angry with a result

(".... BAD RESULT... HULKEN ANGRY!") | pass in what you want Hulken to say when Hulken is angry with a result minWaitTime (1000) | minimum wait time in milliseconds (every request waits for a random time before executing)

(1000) | minimum wait time in milliseconds (every request waits for a random time before executing) maxWaitTime (6000) | maximum wait time in milliseconds (every request waits for a random time before executing)

(6000) | maximum wait time in milliseconds (every request waits for a random time before executing) returnAllRequests (false) | If true the stats object will contain all executed requests (stats.allRequests)

(false) | If true the stats object will contain all executed requests (stats.allRequests) headers ({}) | set HTTP headers in a simple object: { "key1": "value1", "key2": "value2", "accept-encoding": "Overriden" }. These headers will be set for every request in the test.

({}) | set HTTP headers in a simple object: { "key1": "value1", "key2": "value2", "accept-encoding": "Overriden" }. These headers will be set for every request in the test. requestValueLists ({}) | insert value lists in a simple object: { usernames: ['john', 'jessica','admin'], cities: ['Stockholm', 'London', 'Berlin', 'New York'] }

({}) | insert value lists in a simple object: { usernames: ['john', 'jessica','admin'], cities: ['Stockholm', 'London', 'Berlin', 'New York'] } printLoadDistribution (false) | prints how the load was randomly distributed (see minWaitTime and maxWaitTime) during the test with timestamps: hh:mm:ss number of requests sent

example:

12:10:37 18

12:10:38 28

12:10:39 17 (at 12:10:39 17 requests were sent)

Dynamic payloads

POSTs require a payload.

Besides hard coded values you can let hulken generate random post values consisting of letters, numbers or letters and numbers. The syntax is as follows:

::random <valuetype> <numberOfChars>

available value types are numbers [0-9], letters [A-Za-z] and lettersandnumbers [A-Za-z0-9].

For example, the request below will send a POST to the url /random with a payload consisting of 3 generated property values. random will be a 10 characters long string of letters and numbers. random2 will be a 15 characters long string of numbers. random3 will be a 20 characters long string of letters.

{ "method" : "post" , "path" : "/random" , "expectedTextToExist" : "thank you for the random value" , "payload" : { "random" : "::random lettersandnumbers 10" , "random2" : "::random numbers 15" , "random3" : "::random letters 20" } }

You can also pass in value lists with your options file/object and have hulken pick randomly from these when executing the requests.

The syntax in your request is as follows:

::randomList <nameOfList>

in options pass in:

requestValueLists : { usernames : [ 'john' , 'jessica' , 'admin' ], cities: [ 'Stockholm' , 'London' , 'Berlin' , 'New York' ] }

and then in your requests file have a post that looks like this:

{ "method" : "post" , "path" : "/RandomList" , "expectedTextToExist" : "you have sent /RandomList a POST request" , "payload" : { "username" : "::randomList usernames" , "city" : "::randomList cities" } }

The stats

When you use hulken as a library you get callbacks with stats. This is what this stats object looks like. This object can also contain allRequests see Settings

{ numberOfHulkenAgents: 50 , numberOfConcurrentRequests: 150 , numberOfUniqueRequests: 3 , totalSecondsElapsed: 6.001 , avgReqResponseTime: 0.001806666666666668 , reqsPerSecond: 24.995834027662056 , randomRequestWaitTime: '1-6 seconds' , slowRequests: [], failedRequests: [] }

Command line tricks

Hulken can generate an example options file for you, all you have to do is provide the target url.

hulken make_options http://localhost:8080

Automatically generate requests files with Informants

an hulken_informant offers a quick and simple way to create a stress test suite by inspecting your application routes and auto generating the requests file for you!

hulken_informant_express3 (works with express3)

hulken_informant_hapi (works with hapi.js 7)

hulken_informant_hapi8 (works with hapi.js 8)

missing your framework?

feel free to create a hulken_informant_x and send me the link

Smash responsibly!

Hulken knows no limits! Be it number of agents, times to execute each request or the length of a randomly generated post value. IT IS YOUR FOOT! =) Seriously though - how could hulken enforce any reasonable limits? What is reasonable depends on the application under test and the machine executing the test.

Release notes

1.2.3

add property expectedStatusCode: (int value) to a request to override the default expected status code 200.

Example: expectedStatusCode: 201

1.2.2

only npm audit fix

1.2.1

only improved the readme

1.2.0

set printLoadDistribution: true and hulken will print how the load was randomly distributed during the test with timestamps: hh:mm:ss number of requests sent

1.1.0

passing in an array of requests inline in the options file or object as requestsArray (json string) overrides requestsFilePath and the need for an external requests.json. (see updated Quick Examples - as a library)

1.0.4

fix for a bug caused by non-string payload value in the requests file (thanks to mhoyer)

minor fixes

1.0.3

only cleaned up some bad markdown in README.md

1.0.2

corrected old link in make_options output

added new informant for hapi.js 8 to ReadMe

1.0.1

minor fixes

1.0.0 (non breaking changes only)

hulken can now pick post payloads randomly from value lists, see documentation

cleaned up README

added some tests

0.10.2

removed unnecessary dependency on async

0.10.1

minor fixes

0.10.0

hulken can now generate random post values. (instead of {"foo" : "bar"} you do {"foo" : "::random letters 10"}. read more about it here.

minor refactoring (mostly improving integration tests)

0.9.0

set HTTP headers for every request in the test by passing in the option headers : {'key1' : 'value1', 'key2' : 'value2'}

minor code refactoring

0.8.0

pass in option returnAllRequests: true to include all executed requests (path and response time) in the stats object

0.7.4

minor fixes

0.7.3

fixed a bug that came with the latest refactoring

0.7.1

code refactoring and minor fixes

0.7.0

Hulken can now generate an example options file when executed from the command line. hulken make_options http://localhost:8080 will create an example options file with http://localhost:8080 as the targetUrl.

Tests

npm test

License

Released under the MIT license. Copyright (c) 2014 Johan Hellgren.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.