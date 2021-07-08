Ion.RangeSlider. Is an easy, flexible and responsive range slider with tons of options.

Version: 2.3.0 | Version 3.x is under development now

Description

Ion.RangeSlider — cool, comfortable, responsive and easily customizable range slider

Supports events and public methods, has flexible settings, can be completely altered with CSS

Cross-browser: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox 3.6+, Opera 12+, Safari 5+, Internet Explorer 8+

Ion.RangeSlider supports touch-devices (iPhone, iPad, Nexus, etc.).

Ion.RangeSlider freely distributed under terms of MIT licence.

With this plugin you will be able to build beautiful range sliders, like this:

Key features

Skin support. (6 skins included)

Any number of sliders at one page without conflicts and big performance problems

Two slider types single (1 slider) and double (2 sliders)

Support of negative and fractional values

Ability to set custom step and snap grid to step

Support of custom values diapason

Customisable grid of values

Ability to disable UI elements (min and max, current value, grid)

Postfixes and prefixes for your numbers ($20, 20 € etc.)

Additional postfix for maximum value (eg. $0 — $100 + )

) Ability to prettify large numbers (eg. 10000000 -> 10 000 000 or 10.000.000)

Slider writes its value right into input value field. This makes it easy to use in any html form

Any slider value can be set through input data-attribute (eg. data-min="10")

Slider supports disable param. You can set it true to make slider inactive

Slider supports external methods (update, reset and remove) to control it after creation

For advanced users slider has callbacks (onStart, onChange, onFinish, onUpdate). Slider pastes all its params to callback first argument as object

Slider supports date and time

Dependencies

Usage

Add the following libraries to the page:

jQuery

ion.rangeSlider.min.js

Add the following stylesheets to the page:

ion.rangeSlider.min.css

CDN

Use CDNjs or JSdelivr to get latest version of plugin and jQuery.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ion-rangeslider/2.3.0/css/ion.rangeSlider.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ion-rangeslider/2.3.0/js/ion.rangeSlider.min.js" > </ script >

Install with NPM

Use NPM to download latest version of a plugin and install it directly in to your project.

npm install ion-rangeslider

Install with Bower

Use Bower to download latest version of a plugin and install it directly in to your project.

bower install ion-rangeslider

Install with Yarn

Use Yarn to download latest version of a plugin and install it directly in to your project.

yarn add ion-rangeslider

Initialisation

The slider overrides a native text input element.

< input type = "text" id = "example_id" name = "example_name" value = "" />

To initialise the slider, call ionRangeSlider on the element:

$( "#example_id" ).ionRangeSlider();

Here you can find bunch of advanced JSFIDDLE demos with different, non-standard use cases:

Settings

Option Data-Attr Defaults Type Description skin data-skin flat string Choose UI skin to use (flat, big, modern, round, sharp, square) type data-type single string Choose slider type, could be single - for one handle, or double for two handles min data-min 10 number Set slider minimum value max data-max 100 number Set slider maximum value from data-from min number Set start position for left handle (or for single handle) to data-to max number Set start position for right handle step data-step 1 number Set sliders step. Always > 0. Could be fractional min_interval data-min-interval - number Set minimum diapason between sliders. Only for double type max_interval data-max-interval - number Set minimum maximum between sliders. Only for double type drag_interval data-drag-interval false boolean Allow user to drag whole range. Only for double type values data-values [] array Set up your own array of possible slider values. They could be numbers or strings. If the values array is set up, min, max and step param, can no longer be changed from_fixed data-from-fixed false boolean Fix position of left (or single) handle from_min data-from-min min number Set minimum limit for left (or single) handle from_max data-from-max max number Set maximum limit for left (or single) handle from_shadow data-from-shadow false boolean Highlight the limits for left handle to_fixed data-to-fixed false boolean Fix position of right handle to_min data-to-min min number Set minimum limit for right handle to_max data-to-max max number Set maximum limit for right handle to_shadow data-to-shadow false boolean Highlight the right handle prettify_enabled data-prettify-enabled true boolean Improve readability of long numbers: 10000000 → 10 000 000 prettify_separator data-prettify-separator string Set up your own separator for long numbers: 10000000 → 10,000,000 etc. prettify - null function Set up your own prettify function. Can be anything. For example, you can set up unix time as slider values and than transform them to cool looking dates force_edges data-force-edges false boolean Sliders handles and tooltips will be always inside it's container keyboard data-keyboard true boolean Activates keyboard controls. Move left: ←, ↓, A, S. Move right: →, ↑, W, D. grid data-grid true boolean Enables grid of values above the slider grid_margin data-grid-margin true boolean Set left and right grid gaps grid_num data-grid-num 4 number Number of grid units grid_snap data-grid-snap false boolean Snap grid to sliders step (step param). If activated, grid_num will not be used. Max steps = 50 hide_min_max data-hide-min-max false boolean Hides min and max labels hide_from_to data-hide-from-to false boolean Hides from and to labels prefix data-prefix `` string Set prefix for values. Will be set up right before the number: $100 postfix data-postfix `` string Set postfix for values. Will be set up right after the number: 100k max_postfix data-max-postfix `` string Special postfix, used only for maximum value. Will be showed after handle will reach maximum right position. For example 0 — 100+ decorate_both data-decorate-both true boolean Used for double type and only if prefix or postfix was set up. Determine how to decorate close values. For example: $10k — $100k or $10 — 100k values_separator data-decorate-both - string Set your own separator for close values. Used for double type. Default: 10 — 100. Or you may set: 10 to 100, 10 + 100, 10 → 100 etc. input_values_separator data-input-values-separator ; string Separator for double values in input value property. <input value="25;42"> disable data-disable false boolean Locks slider and makes it inactive. Input is disabled too. Invisible to forms block data-blokc false boolean Locks slider and makes it inactive. Input is NOT disabled. Can be send with forms extra_classes data-extra-classes — string Traverse extra CSS-classes to sliders container scope - null object Scope for callbacks. Pass any object onStart - null function Callback. Is called on slider start. Gets all slider data as a 1st attribute onChange - null function Callback. IS called on each values change. Gets all slider data as a 1st attribute onFinish - null function Callback. Is called when user releases handle. Gets all slider data as a 1st attribute onUpdate - null function Callback. Is called when slider is modified by external methods update or reset

Description of data passed to callbacks (onChange and etc.)

Result is object type and passed to callback as first argument:

Obj: { "input" : object, "slider" : object, "min" : 1000 , "max" : 100000 , "from" : 10000 , "from_percent" : 10 , "from_value" : 0 , "to" : 90000 , "to_percent" : 90 , "to_value" : 0 , "min_pretty" : "1 000" , "max_pretty" : "100 000" , "from_pretty" : "10 000" , "to_pretty" : "90 000" }

Creating slider (all params)

An example of a customised slider:

$( "#example" ).ionRangeSlider({ skin : "big" , min : 0 , max : 10000 , from : 1000 , to : 9000 , type : 'double' , prefix : "$" , grid : true , grid_num : 10 });

You can also initialise slider with data-* attributes of input tag:

data-min="0" data-max="10000" data-from="1000" data-to="9000" data-type="double" data-prefix="$" data-grid="true" data-grid-num="10"

Public methods

To use public methods, at first you must save slider instance to variable:

$( "#range" ).ionRangeSlider({ type : "double" , min : 0 , max : 1000 , from : 200 , to : 500 , grid : true }); var slider = $( "#range" ).data( "ionRangeSlider" ); slider.reset();

There are 3 public methods:

slider.update({ from : 300 , to : 400 }); slider.reset(); slider.destroy();

