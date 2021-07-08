Ion.RangeSlider. Is an easy, flexible and responsive range slider with tons of options.
Add the following libraries to the page:
Add the following stylesheets to the page:
Use CDNjs or JSdelivr to get latest version of plugin and jQuery.
<!--Plugin CSS file with desired skin-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ion-rangeslider/2.3.0/css/ion.rangeSlider.min.css"/>
<!--jQuery-->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!--Plugin JavaScript file-->
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/ion-rangeslider/2.3.0/js/ion.rangeSlider.min.js"></script>
Use NPM to download latest version of a plugin and install it directly in to your project.
Use Bower to download latest version of a plugin and install it directly in to your project.
Use Yarn to download latest version of a plugin and install it directly in to your project.
The slider overrides a native text
input element.
<input type="text" id="example_id" name="example_name" value="" />
To initialise the slider, call ionRangeSlider on the element:
$("#example_id").ionRangeSlider();
Here you can find bunch of advanced JSFIDDLE demos with different, non-standard use cases:
|Option
|Data-Attr
|Defaults
|Type
|Description
skin
data-skin
flat
|string
|Choose UI skin to use (flat, big, modern, round, sharp, square)
type
data-type
single
|string
|Choose slider type, could be
single - for one handle, or
double for two handles
min
data-min
10
|number
|Set slider minimum value
max
data-max
100
|number
|Set slider maximum value
from
data-from
min
|number
|Set start position for left handle (or for single handle)
to
data-to
max
|number
|Set start position for right handle
step
data-step
1
|number
|Set sliders step. Always > 0. Could be fractional
min_interval
data-min-interval
-
|number
|Set minimum diapason between sliders. Only for double type
max_interval
data-max-interval
-
|number
|Set minimum maximum between sliders. Only for double type
drag_interval
data-drag-interval
false
|boolean
|Allow user to drag whole range. Only for double type
values
data-values
[]
|array
|Set up your own array of possible slider values. They could be numbers or strings. If the values array is set up, min, max and step param, can no longer be changed
from_fixed
data-from-fixed
false
|boolean
|Fix position of left (or single) handle
from_min
data-from-min
min
|number
|Set minimum limit for left (or single) handle
from_max
data-from-max
max
|number
|Set maximum limit for left (or single) handle
from_shadow
data-from-shadow
false
|boolean
|Highlight the limits for left handle
to_fixed
data-to-fixed
false
|boolean
|Fix position of right handle
to_min
data-to-min
min
|number
|Set minimum limit for right handle
to_max
data-to-max
max
|number
|Set maximum limit for right handle
to_shadow
data-to-shadow
false
|boolean
|Highlight the right handle
prettify_enabled
data-prettify-enabled
true
|boolean
|Improve readability of long numbers: 10000000 → 10 000 000
prettify_separator
data-prettify-separator
|string
|Set up your own separator for long numbers: 10000000 → 10,000,000 etc.
prettify
-
null
|function
|Set up your own prettify function. Can be anything. For example, you can set up unix time as slider values and than transform them to cool looking dates
force_edges
data-force-edges
false
|boolean
|Sliders handles and tooltips will be always inside it's container
keyboard
data-keyboard
true
|boolean
|Activates keyboard controls. Move left: ←, ↓, A, S. Move right: →, ↑, W, D.
grid
data-grid
true
|boolean
|Enables grid of values above the slider
grid_margin
data-grid-margin
true
|boolean
|Set left and right grid gaps
grid_num
data-grid-num
4
|number
|Number of grid units
grid_snap
data-grid-snap
false
|boolean
|Snap grid to sliders step (step param). If activated, grid_num will not be used. Max steps = 50
hide_min_max
data-hide-min-max
false
|boolean
|Hides min and max labels
hide_from_to
data-hide-from-to
false
|boolean
|Hides from and to labels
prefix
data-prefix
|``
|string
|Set prefix for values. Will be set up right before the number: $100
postfix
data-postfix
|``
|string
|Set postfix for values. Will be set up right after the number: 100k
max_postfix
data-max-postfix
|``
|string
|Special postfix, used only for maximum value. Will be showed after handle will reach maximum right position. For example 0 — 100+
decorate_both
data-decorate-both
true
|boolean
|Used for double type and only if prefix or postfix was set up. Determine how to decorate close values. For example: $10k — $100k or $10 — 100k
values_separator
data-decorate-both
-
|string
|Set your own separator for close values. Used for double type. Default: 10 — 100. Or you may set: 10 to 100, 10 + 100, 10 → 100 etc.
input_values_separator
data-input-values-separator
;
|string
|Separator for double values in input value property.
<input value="25;42">
disable
data-disable
false
|boolean
|Locks slider and makes it inactive. Input is disabled too. Invisible to forms
block
data-blokc
false
|boolean
|Locks slider and makes it inactive. Input is NOT disabled. Can be send with forms
extra_classes
data-extra-classes
—
|string
|Traverse extra CSS-classes to sliders container
scope
-
null
|object
|Scope for callbacks. Pass any object
onStart
-
null
|function
|Callback. Is called on slider start. Gets all slider data as a 1st attribute
onChange
-
null
|function
|Callback. IS called on each values change. Gets all slider data as a 1st attribute
onFinish
-
null
|function
|Callback. Is called when user releases handle. Gets all slider data as a 1st attribute
onUpdate
-
null
|function
|Callback. Is called when slider is modified by external methods
update or
reset
Result is object type and passed to callback as first argument:
Obj: {
"input": object, // jQuery-link to input
"slider": object, // jQuery-link to sliders container
"min": 1000, // MIN value
"max": 100000, // MAX values
"from": 10000, // FROM value
"from_percent": 10, // FROM value in percents
"from_value": 0, // FROM index in values array (if used)
"to": 90000, // TO value
"to_percent": 90, // TO value in percents
"to_value": 0, // TO index in values array (if used)
"min_pretty": "1 000", // MIN prettified (if used)
"max_pretty": "100 000", // MAX prettified (if used)
"from_pretty": "10 000", // FROM prettified (if used)
"to_pretty": "90 000" // TO prettified (if used)
}
An example of a customised slider:
$("#example").ionRangeSlider({
skin: "big",
min: 0,
max: 10000,
from: 1000,
to: 9000,
type: 'double',
prefix: "$",
grid: true,
grid_num: 10
});
You can also initialise slider with
data-* attributes of input tag:
data-min="0"
data-max="10000"
data-from="1000"
data-to="9000"
data-type="double"
data-prefix="$"
data-grid="true"
data-grid-num="10"
To use public methods, at first you must save slider instance to variable:
// Launch plugin
$("#range").ionRangeSlider({
type: "double",
min: 0,
max: 1000,
from: 200,
to: 500,
grid: true
});
// Saving it's instance to var
var slider = $("#range").data("ionRangeSlider");
// Fire public method
slider.reset();
There are 3 public methods:
// UPDATE - updates slider to any new values
slider.update({
from: 300,
to: 400
});
// RESET - reset slider to it's first values
slider.reset();
// DESTROY - destroys slider and restores original input field
slider.destroy();
All plugins options are covered in demos.
Donate direct to my Paypal account: https://www.paypal.me/IonDen