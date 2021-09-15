openbase logo
hc

hugo-cli

by Nico Rehwaldt
0.11.0

Run hugo (the static site generator) painlessly from Node

Downloads/wk

252

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Static Site Generator

Average Rating

3.0/5
Easy to Use
Abandoned

hugo-cli

A simple Node wrapper around hugo, the static site generator. It fetches the right hugo executable before piping all provided command line arguments to it.

Usage

$ node_modules/.bin/hugo -h
INFO hugo not found. Attempting to fetch it...
INFO fetched hugo v0.45.1
INFO extracting archive...
INFO hugo available, let's go!

hugo is the main command, used to build your Hugo site.

Hugo is a Fast and Flexible Static Site Generator
built with love by spf13 and friends in Go.

Complete documentation is available at http://gohugo.io/.

Usage:
  hugo [flags]
  hugo [command]

...

Download specific hugo version

If you want to download a specific hugo version, you can set HUGO_VERSION env before you run the command.

$ HUGO_VERSION=0.64.0 npx hugo-cli version
$ HUGO_VERSION=0.64.0/extended npx hugo-cli version

Integrations

Add to your build scripts in package.json to build you site from NodeJS:

  ...
  "scripts": {
    "build": "hugo"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "hugo-cli": "*"
  },
  ...

npx hugo-cli server

MIT

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

