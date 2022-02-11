Binary wrapper for Hugo
npm install hugo-bin --save-dev
hugo-bin now supports the Extended Hugo version. See Installation options for more details.
import { execFile } from 'node:child_process';
import hugo from 'hugo-bin';
execFile(hugo, ['version'], (error, stdout) => {
if (error) {
throw error;
}
console.log(stdout);
});
$(npm bin)/hugo --help
npm run create -- post/my-new-post.md # see below 'npm run-script'
or on Windows:
for /f "delims=" %F in ('npm bin') do call "%F\hugo" help
rem see below 'npm run-script'
npm run create -- post/my-new-post.md
{
"scripts": {
"build": "hugo",
"create": "hugo new",
"serve": "hugo server"
}
}
See the Hugo Documentation for more information.
hugo-bin supports options to change the variation of Hugo binaries.
Each option can be configured in the
hugo-bin section of your
package.json:
{
"name": "your-package",
"version": "0.0.1",
"hugo-bin": {
"buildTags": "extended"
}
}
Also as local or global .npmrc configuration file:
hugo_bin_build_tags = "extended"
Also as an environment variable:
export HUGO_BIN_BUILD_TAGS="extended"
Note that you have to run
npm install hugo-bin to re-install hugo-bin itself, if you change any of these options.
Default:
""
Set it to
extended to download the extended version binary.
If this is set to
extended but it's not available for the user's platform, then the normal version will be downloaded instead.
See the package.json commit history.
MIT © Shun Sato