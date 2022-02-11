openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hugo-bin

by fenneclab
0.78.1 (see all)

Binary wrapper for Hugo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.7K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hugo-bin npm version Build Status

Binary wrapper for Hugo

Install

npm install hugo-bin --save-dev

hugo-bin now supports the Extended Hugo version. See Installation options for more details.

Usage

API

import { execFile } from 'node:child_process';
import hugo from 'hugo-bin';

execFile(hugo, ['version'], (error, stdout) => {
  if (error) {
    throw error;
  }

  console.log(stdout);
});

CLI

$(npm bin)/hugo --help
npm run create -- post/my-new-post.md # see below 'npm run-script'

or on Windows:

for /f "delims=" %F in ('npm bin') do call "%F\hugo" help
rem see below 'npm run-script'
npm run create -- post/my-new-post.md

npm run-script

{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "hugo",
    "create": "hugo new",
    "serve": "hugo server"
  }
}

See the Hugo Documentation for more information.

Installation options

hugo-bin supports options to change the variation of Hugo binaries.

Each option can be configured in the hugo-bin section of your package.json:

{
  "name": "your-package",
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "hugo-bin": {
    "buildTags": "extended"
  }
}

Also as local or global .npmrc configuration file:

hugo_bin_build_tags = "extended"

Also as an environment variable:

export HUGO_BIN_BUILD_TAGS="extended"

Note that you have to run npm install hugo-bin to re-install hugo-bin itself, if you change any of these options.

Options

buildTags

Default: ""

Set it to extended to download the extended version binary.

If this is set to extended but it's not available for the user's platform, then the normal version will be downloaded instead.

Supported versions

See the package.json commit history.

Super Inspired By

License

MIT © Shun Sato

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial