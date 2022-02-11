Binary wrapper for Hugo

Install

npm install hugo-bin --save-dev

hugo-bin now supports the Extended Hugo version. See Installation options for more details.

Usage

API

import { execFile } from 'node:child_process' ; import hugo from 'hugo-bin' ; execFile(hugo, [ 'version' ], (error, stdout) => { if (error) { throw error; } console .log(stdout); });

CLI

$(npm bin)/hugo -- help npm run create -- post/my-new-post.md

or on Windows:

for /f "delims=" %F in ('npm bin') do call "%F\hugo" help npm run create -- post/my-new-post. md

npm run-script

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "hugo" , "create" : "hugo new" , "serve" : "hugo server" } }

See the Hugo Documentation for more information.

Installation options

hugo-bin supports options to change the variation of Hugo binaries.

Each option can be configured in the hugo-bin section of your package.json :

{ "name" : "your-package" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "hugo-bin" : { "buildTags" : "extended" } }

Also as local or global .npmrc configuration file:

hugo_bin_build_tags = "extended"

Also as an environment variable:

export HUGO_BIN_BUILD_TAGS= "extended"

Note that you have to run npm install hugo-bin to re-install hugo-bin itself, if you change any of these options.

Options

Default: ""

Set it to extended to download the extended version binary.

If this is set to extended but it's not available for the user's platform, then the normal version will be downloaded instead.

Supported versions

See the package.json commit history.

Super Inspired By

License

MIT © Shun Sato