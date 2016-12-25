Huejay - Philips Hue client for Node.js

Huejay is the most in-depth Node.js client for the Philips Hue home lighting system.

Use Huejay to interact with Philips Hue in the following ways:

Philips Hue API version supported: 1.19.0

Documentation

Installation

Huejay was written for Node.js 4+.

npm install --save huejay

Basic Usage

Requiring the library is simple:

let huejay = require ( 'huejay' );

Most methods return a Promise as a result. These are native Node.js promises.

Bridge Discovery

Before interacting with your Hue system, you may want to know the availability and IP addresses of your bridges. You can use Huejay's discover method to find them.

huejay.discover() .then( bridges => { for ( let bridge of bridges) { console .log( `Id: ${bridge.id} , IP: ${bridge.ip} ` ); } }) .catch( error => { console .log( `An error occurred: ${error.message} ` ); });

Huejay offers several strategies for bridge discovery:

nupnp : Default option, uses Meethue's public API to discover local bridges

: Default option, uses Meethue's public API to discover local bridges upnp : Uses SSDP to discover local bridges

: Uses SSDP to discover local bridges all: Uses all available strategies for discovery

To use a specific discovery strategy:

huejay.discover({ strategy : 'upnp' }) .then( bridges => { console .log(bridges); });

Errors

Nearly all errors returned by Huejay are of type huejay.Error . Use this to check Huejay specific errors.

Errors originating from the bridge return an additional type property. This value is the error number as returned by the Philips Hue API.

Client Usage

You can use Huejay to retrieve and manipulate resources on your preferred bridge. Resources include users, lights, groups, scenes, and others.

To start, you must instantiate a client. The Client class is available for convenience via Huejay;

let client = new huejay.Client({ host : '123.0.12.34' , port : 80 , username : 'bridgeusername' , timeout : 15000 , });

If a username is not provided, nearly all commands will fail due to failure to authenticate with the bridge. Be sure to provide a valid username to use all client commands.

The timeout option applies to bridge commands. The default value is 15000 milliseconds (or 15 seconds).

Users

Huejay provides several commands for managing users on Philips Hue bridges.

client.users.create - Create user

You can use Huejay to create users on the bridge. Creating a user requires the bridge's link button to be pressed. The link button is activated for roughly 30 seconds.

To create a user, instantiate a User object and pass it to client.users.create . On successful creation, a brand new User object is returned by way of a Promise . The User object will contain a username generated by the bridge. You can use this username to authenticate against the bridge going forward.

let user = new client.users.User; user.deviceType = 'my_device_type' ; client.users.create(user) .then( user => { console .log( `New user created - Username: ${user.username} ` ); }) .catch( error => { if (error instanceof huejay.Error && error.type === 101 ) { return console .log( `Link button not pressed. Try again...` ); } console .log(error.stack); });

Note: The bridge does not permit supplying your own username.

Note: It is possible to use Huejay to toggle the link button if you are already authenticated with the bridge. This may save you from walking over to the bridge to physically press the link button. See client.bridge.save and Bridge linkButtonEnabled .

client.users.get - Get authenticated user

If the username assigned to the client is legitimate, you can get the details for this user by calling client.users.get .

client.users.get() .then( user => { console .log( 'Username:' , user.username); console .log( 'Device type:' , user.deviceType); console .log( 'Create date:' , user.created); console .log( 'Last use date:' , user.lastUsed); });

client.users.getByUsername - Get user by username

Although the bridge does not provide an equivalent API for retrieving a user by username, Huejay provides a means to do so.

Simply pass in a string containing username to client.users.getByUsername to look up the user.

client.users.getByUsername( 'usernamehere' ) .then( user => { console .log( `Username: ${user.username} ` ); }); .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

If a user is not found with the provided username, a huejay.Error is thrown.

client.users.getAll - Get all users

Want to retrieve all users assigned to the bridge? You can use client.users.getAll to do so. This method will return an array of User objects.

client.users.getAll() .then( users => { for ( let user of users) { console .log( `Username: ${user.username} ` ); } });

client.users.delete - Delete a user

Deleting users using Huejay is simple. Provide either a username or User object to client.users.delete to delete a user.

client.users.delete( 'usernamehere' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'User was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

Bridge

Huejay supports retrieving and configuring the Philips Hue bridge. It supports testing connection and authentication to the bridge as well.

client.bridge.ping - Test connection to the bridge

Use client.bridge.ping to test connection to your preferred bridge. Failed connection results in a thrown huejay.Error .

client.bridge.ping() .then( () => { console .log( 'Successful connection' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Could not connect' ); });

client.bridge.isAuthenticated - Test authentication to the bridge

To ensure your supplied client username can authenticate to the bridge, use client.bridge.isAuthenticated . Authentication or connection failure will result huejay.Error being thrown.

client.bridge.isAuthenticated() .then( () => { console .log( 'Successful authentication' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Could not authenticate' ); });

client.bridge.get - Get bridge details and configuration

Want to get bridge details? Use Huejay's client.bridge.get method. This will return a Bridge object, which can be used for reading and saving configuration.

client.bridge.get() .then( bridge => { console .log( `Retrieved bridge ${bridge.name} ` ); console .log( ' Id:' , bridge.id); console .log( ' Model Id:' , bridge.modelId); console .log( ' Model Name:' , bridge.model.name); });

Attributes available on the Bridge object:

id - Unique

- Unique name - Name of the bridge

- Name of the bridge modelId - Model Id

- Model Id model - A BridgeModel object, containing details about the model

- A object, containing details about the model factoryNew - Whether or not the bridge is factory new

- Whether or not the bridge is factory new replacesBridgeId - Replaces bridge id (for migrating from old bridges)

- Replaces bridge id (for migrating from old bridges) dataStoreVersion - Data store version

- Data store version starterKitId - Name of the starterkit created in the factory

- Name of the starterkit created in the factory softwareVersion - Software version of the bridge

- Software version of the bridge apiVersion - API version of the bridge

- API version of the bridge zigbeeChannel - ZigBee channel (for communicating with lights)

- ZigBee channel (for communicating with lights) macAddress - MAC address

- MAC address ipAddress - IP address

- IP address dhcpEnabled - Whether or not DHCP is enabled

- Whether or not DHCP is enabled netmask - Netmask

- Netmask gateway - Gateway

- Gateway proxyAddress - Proxy address

- Proxy address proxyPort - Proxy port

- Proxy port utcTime - UTC time of the bridge

- UTC time of the bridge timeZone - Time zone

- Time zone localTime - Local time of the bridge

- Local time of the bridge portalServicesEnabled - Whether or not portal services are enabled

- Whether or not portal services are enabled portalConnected - Whether or not portal is connected

- Whether or not portal is connected linkButtonEnabled - Whether or not link button is enabled

- Whether or not link button is enabled touchlinkEnabled - Whether or not Touchlink is enabled

The Bridge model attribute returns a BridgeModel object which contains additional details about the model:

id - Model Id, typically the same value as Bridge modelId

- Model Id, typically the same value as manufacturer - Manufacturer (e.g. Philips)

- Manufacturer (e.g. Philips) name - Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue v1, Hue v2)

client.bridge.save - Save bridge configuration

You can configure the bridge by changing values on the Bridge object and passing to the client.bridge.save method. This method will return the same Bridge for further manipulation.

client.bridge.get() .then( bridge => { bridge.name = 'New bridge name' ; return client.bridge.save(bridge); }) .then( bridge => { console .log( `Bridge is now named ${bridge.name} ` ); });

The following Bridge attributes are configurable:

name - Name of the bridge

- Name of the bridge zigbeeChannel - Preferred ZigBee channel

- Preferred ZigBee channel ipAddress - IP address

- IP address dhcpEnabled - true to enable, false to disable

- to enable, to disable netmask - Netmask

- Netmask gateway - Gateway

- Gateway proxyPort - Proxy port

- Proxy port proxyAddress - Proxy address

- Proxy address timeZone - Any value available in client.timeZones.getAll

- Any value available in linkButtonEnabled - true to toggle on temporarily

- to toggle on temporarily touchlinkEnabled - true to toggle on temporarily

client.bridge.linkButton - Simulate link button press

Use this command with an authenticated user to simulate pressing the link button. No need to physically press the button on your bridge for creating users and other actions.

client.bridge.linkButton() .then( () => { console .log( 'Link button was pressed' ); });

client.bridge.touchlink - Enable Touchlink

Having issues pairing new lights to your bridge? Reset your bridge and can't seem to find your existing lights? Use Huejay to enable Touchlink and steal those lights back. This is commonly known in the community as "Lamp stealer".

Touchlink is enabled for roughly 30 seconds.

client.bridge.touchlink() .then( () => { console .log( 'Touchlink is enabled' ); });

You can set touchlinkEnabled on the Bridge object and save to achieve the same effect as this command.

Portal

The Philips Hue bridge allows connection to Philips' Meethue.com portal services. You can use Meethue.com to remotely configure numerous resources on your bridge, including lights, devices, and scenes.

Huejay provides a way to retrieve Meethue's portal connectivity details.

client.portal.get - Get portal details

Use client.portal.get to retrieve connectivity details. This method will return a Portal object.

client.portal.get() .then( portal => { console .log( 'Is signed on:' , portal.signedOn); console .log( 'Incoming:' , portal.incoming); console .log( 'Outgoing:' , portal.outgoing); console .log( 'Communication:' , portal.communication); });

Occasionally, Philips releases new updates for the bridge, lights, and devices. You can use Huejay to facilitate downloading and installation of updates.

To get software update details, use the client.softwareUpdate.get method to retrieve a SoftwareUpdate object. This object provides details about any pending updates to the bridge or other resources.

client.softwareUpdate.get() .then( softwareUpdate => { console .log( 'State:' , softwareUpdate.state); console .log( 'Release URL:' , softwareUpdate.releaseUrl); console .log( 'Release notes:' , softwareUpdate.releaseNotes); });

The following attributes are available on the SoftwareUpdate object:

state - Update state, see below for values

- Update state, see below for values checkingEnabled - true if bridge is checking for updates, false if not

- if bridge is checking for updates, if not bridge - true if updates are available for the bridge, false if not

- if updates are available for the bridge, if not lights - An array of light ids with available updates

- An array of light ids with available updates sensors - An array of sensor ids with available updates

- An array of sensor ids with available updates releaseUrl - Release URL

- Release URL releaseNotes - Release notes

- Release notes installNotificationEnabled - Whether or not the install notification is enabled

The following are possible state values:

NO_UPDATE - There are no updates available

- There are no updates available DOWNLOADING - Updates are being downloaded

- Updates are being downloaded READY_TO_INSTALL - Updates are ready to be installed

- Updates are ready to be installed INSTALLING - Updates are installing

You can request the bridge to check for software updates. Call the client.softwareUpdate.check method to have the bridge start checking for updates. A huejay.Error is thrown if the bridge is already checking.

client.softwareUpdate.check() .then( () => { console .log( 'Bridge is checking for software updates' ); });

If there are any pending software updates, you can use client.softwareUpdate.install to install them. A huejay.Error is thrown if there are no updates to install.

client.softwareUpdate.install() .then( () => { console .log( 'Installation has begun' ); });

To disable the install notification (useful for mobile apps), client.softwareUpdate.disableInstallNotification will allow you to turn off the notification. This only works when the notification is enabled.

client.softwareUpdate.disableInstallNotification() .then( () => { console .log( 'Install notification is now disabled' ); });

Internet Services

Interested in finding out what internet services are connected and functioning on your bridge?

client.internetServices.get - Get internet services details

Use this command for retrieving information about what internet services are connected.

client.internetServices.get() .then( internetServices => { console .log( `Internet: ${internetServices.internetConnected} ` ); console .log( `Remote access: ${internetServices.remoteAccessConnected} ` ); console .log( `Time sync: ${internetServices.timeSyncConnected} ` ); console .log( `Software update: ${internetServices.softwareUpdateConnected} ` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

Lights

The Philips Hue API exposes numerous endpoints for managing your lights. Huejay supports it all, from searching and installing new lights, to changing light attributes and state.

client.lights.scan - Scan for new lights

Hooked up a fresh Philips Hue bridge? Plugged in brand new bulbs or a fixture? Before you can interact with your new lights, you'll need to add them to your preferred bridge.

Huejay's client.lights.scan will get your bridge to start scanning for new, unregistered lights. Scans last roughly 30 seconds. New bulbs can then be retrieved by using client.lights.getNew .

client.lights.scan() .then( () => { console .log( 'Started new light scan' ); });

Note: Make sure your bulbs are powered on for your bridge to find them.

client.lights.getNew - Get new lights

When bulbs are freshly registered on the bridge, you can retrieve them using client.lights.getNew . This command will ultimately return an array of Light objects.

client.lights.getNew() .then( lights => { console .log( 'Found new lights:' ); for ( let light of lights) { console .log( `Light [ ${light.id} ]:` ); console .log( ' Unique Id:' , light.uniqueId); console .log( ' Model:' , light.model.name); console .log( ' Reachable:' , light.reachable); } });

More information on Light objects is available in the following commands below.

client.lights.getAll - Get all registered lights

Huejay's client.lights.getAll will return a list of all registered lights on the bridge. Like client.lights.getNew , the result from the completed Promise will be an array of Light objects.

client.lights.getAll() .then( lights => { for ( let light of lights) { console .log( `Light [ ${light.id} ]: ${light.name} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${light.type} ` ); console .log( ` Unique ID: ${light.uniqueId} ` ); console .log( ` Manufacturer: ${light.manufacturer} ` ); console .log( ` Model Id: ${light.modelId} ` ); console .log( ' Model:' ); console .log( ` Id: ${light.model.id} ` ); console .log( ` Manufacturer: ${light.model.manufacturer} ` ); console .log( ` Name: ${light.model.name} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${light.model.type} ` ); console .log( ` Color Gamut: ${light.model.colorGamut} ` ); console .log( ` Friends of Hue: ${light.model.friendsOfHue} ` ); console .log( ` Software Version: ${light.softwareVersion} ` ); console .log( ' State:' ); console .log( ` On: ${light.on} ` ); console .log( ` Reachable: ${light.reachable} ` ); console .log( ` Brightness: ${light.brightness} ` ); console .log( ` Color mode: ${light.colorMode} ` ); console .log( ` Hue: ${light.hue} ` ); console .log( ` Saturation: ${light.saturation} ` ); console .log( ` X/Y: ${light.xy[ 0 ]} , ${light.xy[ 1 ]} ` ); console .log( ` Color Temp: ${light.colorTemp} ` ); console .log( ` Alert: ${light.alert} ` ); console .log( ` Effect: ${light.effect} ` ); console .log(); } });

The following Light attributes are available:

id - Numerical id of the light as registered on the bridge

- Numerical id of the light as registered on the bridge name - Configurable name for the light

- Configurable name for the light type - Type of light (e.g. Extended Color Light, Dimmable Light)

- Type of light (e.g. Extended Color Light, Dimmable Light) uniqueId - Unique Id of the light

- Unique Id of the light manufacturer - Name of the manufacturer

- Name of the manufacturer modelId - Model Id of the light, used for determining LightModel

- Model Id of the light, used for determining model - A LightModel object, containing details about the model (not available in other Node.js clients!)

- A object, containing details about the model (not available in other Node.js clients!) productId - Unique identifying hardware model (Note: Not available for all lights)

- Unique identifying hardware model (Note: Not available for all lights) softwareVersion - Software version of the light

- Software version of the light softwareConfigId - Software config id of the light (Note: Not available for all lights)

The following Light state is available:

on - true if the light is on, false if not, configurable

- if the light is on, if not, configurable reachable - true if the light can be communicated with, false if not

- if the light can be communicated with, if not brightness - Configurable brightness of the light (value from 0 to 254)

- Configurable brightness of the light (value from 0 to 254) colorMode - Color mode light is respecting (e.g. ct, xy, hs)

- Color mode light is respecting (e.g. ct, xy, hs) hue - Configurable hue of the light (value from 0 to 65535)

- Configurable hue of the light (value from 0 to 65535) saturation - Configurable saturation of the light, compliments hue (value from 0 to 254)

- Configurable saturation of the light, compliments (value from 0 to 254) xy - Configurable CIE x and y coordinates (value is an array containing x and y values)

- Configurable CIE x and y coordinates (value is an array containing x and y values) colorTemp - Configurable Mired Color temperature of the light (value from 153 to 500)

- Configurable Mired Color temperature of the light (value from 153 to 500) transitionTime - Configurable temporary value which eases transition of an effect (value in seconds, 0 for instant, 5 for five seconds)

- Configurable temporary value which eases transition of an effect (value in seconds, 0 for instant, 5 for five seconds) alert - Configurable alert effect (e.g. none, select, lselect)

- Configurable alert effect (e.g. none, select, lselect) effect - Configurable effect (e.g. none, colorloop)

There are additional Light state properties available for incrementing and decrementing values:

incrementBrightness - Increment or decrement brightness value

- Increment or decrement brightness value incrementHue - Increment or decrement hue value

- Increment or decrement hue value incrementSaturation - Increment or decrement saturation value

- Increment or decrement saturation value incrementXy - Increment or decrement xy values

- Increment or decrement xy values incrementColorTemp - Increment or decrement color temperature value

Huejay is the only Node.js client that maintains a list of Philips Hue supported models. The Light model attribute returns a LightModel object which contains additional details about the model:

id - Model Id, typically the same value as Light modelId

- Model Id, typically the same value as manufacturer - Manufacturer, typically the same value as Light manufacturer

- Manufacturer, typically the same value as name - Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue Spot GU10)

- Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue Spot GU10) type - Type of light, typically the same value as Light type

- Type of light, typically the same value as colorGamut - The supported color gamut of the light

- The supported color gamut of the light friendsOfHue - true if Friends of Hue, false if not

client.lights.getById - Get light by id

If only a single light is needed, client.lights.getById can be used to fetch a light by its bridge assigned id. A Light object is returned if the light is found, else a huejay.Error is thrown.

client.lights.getById( 1 ) .then( light => { console .log( 'Found light:' ); console .log( ` Light [ ${light.id} ]: ${light.name} ` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Could not find light' ); console .log(error.stack); });

client.lights.save - Save a light's attributes and state

After retrieving a Light object through previous commands, you can configure the light and save its attributes and state. This allows you to change a light's name, color, effect, and so on. You can set various properties on a Light object, and save them via client.lights.save .

Huejay is smart and keeps track of changed attributes and state. The client will only send updated values to the Philips Hue bridge, as sending all configurable attributes and state can affect bridge and light performance.

To save a light, pass a Light object to client.lights.save . The light is returned after saving for convenient chaining.

client.lights.getById( 3 ) .then( light => { light.name = 'New light name' ; light.brightness = 254 ; light.hue = 32554 ; light.saturation = 254 ; return client.lights.save(light); }) .then( light => { console .log( `Updated light [ ${light.id} ]` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Something went wrong' ); console .log(error.stack); });

The following Light object attributes and state are configurable:

name

on

brightness

hue

saturation

xy

colorTemp

transitionTime

alert

effect

incrementBrightness

incrementHue

incrementSaturation

incrementXy

incrementColorTemp

Note: See further above for details on Light attributes and state

client.lights.delete - Delete a light

Remove a light from the bridge with client.lights.delete . This will accept either an id or a Light object.

client.lights.delete( 4 ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Light was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Light may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Groups

The Philips Hue bridge offers the convenience of grouping lights. Rather than setting individual light brightness, color, and other options, you can apply the same changes on a group and have it applied to all linked lights. Huejay provides a complete interface for managing groups on the bridge.

Groups may also represent multisource luminaires. Philips offers several products which consist of several color changing lights. Upon registering one of these products with the bridge, a new group is created which represents the logical grouping of the included lights. Huejay offers a simple means of retrieving luminaire production information, as well as configuration of these high-end fixtures.

client.groups.getAll - Get all groups

Use client.groups.getAll to retrieve all groups created on the bridge. This command eventually returns an array of Group objects. See further below for Group object information.

client.groups.getAll() .then( groups => { for ( let group of groups) { console .log( `Group [ ${group.id} ]: ${group.name} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${group.type} ` ); console .log( ` Class: ${group.class} ` ); console .log( ' Light Ids: ' + group.lightIds.join( ', ' )); console .log( ' State:' ); console .log( ` Any on: ${group.anyOn} ` ); console .log( ` All on: ${group.allOn} ` ); console .log( ' Action:' ); console .log( ` On: ${group.on} ` ); console .log( ` Brightness: ${group.brightness} ` ); console .log( ` Color mode: ${group.colorMode} ` ); console .log( ` Hue: ${group.hue} ` ); console .log( ` Saturation: ${group.saturation} ` ); console .log( ` X/Y: ${group.xy[ 0 ]} , ${group.xy[ 1 ]} ` ); console .log( ` Color Temp: ${group.colorTemp} ` ); console .log( ` Alert: ${group.alert} ` ); console .log( ` Effect: ${group.effect} ` ); if (group.modelId !== undefined ) { console .log( ` Model Id: ${group.modelId} ` ); console .log( ` Unique Id: ${group.uniqueId} ` ); console .log( ' Model:' ); console .log( ` Id: ${group.model.id} ` ); console .log( ` Manufacturer: ${group.model.manufacturer} ` ); console .log( ` Name: ${group.model.name} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${group.model.type} ` ); } console .log(); } });

As demonstrated in the example above, group attributes, state, and actions are available via Group objects.

Here are the following attributes and state available on Group :

id - Group Id, generated automatically by the bridge

- Group Id, generated automatically by the bridge name - Configurable name for the group

- Configurable name for the group type - Configurable type of group (e.g. LightGroup, Luminaire, LightSource, Room)

- Configurable type of group (e.g. LightGroup, Luminaire, LightSource, Room) class - When type is set to Room , a class (see below) is available and configurable (e.g. Living room, Office)

- When is set to , a class (see below) is available and configurable (e.g. Living room, Office) lightIds - An array of light ids associated with the group

- An array of light ids associated with the group modelId - Available only for multisource luminaires, this is the model id of the fixture

- Available only for multisource luminaires, this is the model id of the fixture uniqueId - Available only for multisource luminaires, this is the unique id of the fixture

- Available only for multisource luminaires, this is the unique id of the fixture model - Available when modelId is present, a GroupModel object that contains details about the model

- Available when is present, a object that contains details about the model anyOn - True if any lights in the group are on, false if none are on

- True if any lights in the group are on, false if none are on allOn - True if all lights in the group are on, false if not

Similar to Light objects, Group objects provide action options for the lights associated with the group:

on - true for lights on, false if not, configurable

- for lights on, if not, configurable brightness - Configurable brightness for the lights (value from 0 to 254)

- Configurable brightness for the lights (value from 0 to 254) colorMode - Color mode group is respecting (e.g. ct, xy, hs)

- Color mode group is respecting (e.g. ct, xy, hs) hue - Configurable hue of the lights (value from 0 to 65535)

- Configurable hue of the lights (value from 0 to 65535) saturation - Configurable saturation of the lights, compliments hue (value from 0 to 254)

- Configurable saturation of the lights, compliments (value from 0 to 254) xy - Configurable CIE x and y coordinates (value is an array containing x and y values)

- Configurable CIE x and y coordinates (value is an array containing x and y values) colorTemp - Configurable Mired Color temperature of the lights (value from 153 to 500)

- Configurable Mired Color temperature of the lights (value from 153 to 500) transitionTime - Configurable temporary value which eases transition of an effect (value in seconds, 0 for instant, 5 for five seconds)

- Configurable temporary value which eases transition of an effect (value in seconds, 0 for instant, 5 for five seconds) alert - Configurable alert effect (e.g. none, select, lselect)

- Configurable alert effect (e.g. none, select, lselect) effect - Configurable effect (e.g. none, colorloop)

- Configurable effect (e.g. none, colorloop) scene - Configurable scene

Like Light objects, Group action properties are available for incrementing and decrementing values:

incrementBrightness - Increment or decrement brightness value

- Increment or decrement brightness value incrementHue - Increment or decrement hue value

- Increment or decrement hue value incrementSaturation - Increment or decrement saturation value

- Increment or decrement saturation value incrementXy - Increment or decrement xy values

- Increment or decrement xy values incrementColorTemp - Increment or decrement color temperature value

Huejay maintains a list of Philips Hue supported luminaire models. The Group model attribute returns a GroupModel object. This object contains more information about the model:

id - Model Id, typically the same value as Group modelId

- Model Id, typically the same value as manufacturer - Manufacturer of the model (e.g. Philips)

- Manufacturer of the model (e.g. Philips) name - Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue Beyond Table)

- Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue Beyond Table) type - Type of group, typically the same value as Group type

When a Group 's type is Room , the following classes can be associated with the group:

Class ... Living room Gym Kitchen Hallway Dining Toilet Bathroom Front door Bedroom Garage Kids bedroom Terrace Nursery Garden Recreation Driveway Office Other Carport

Note: The client.groups.getAll command does not return special group 0. See client.groups.getById for instructions on retrieving this special group.

client.groups.getById - Get group by id

Need a specific group? client.groups.getById accepts a group id. If a group exists with that id, a Group object is returned, else a huejay.Error is thrown.

client.groups.getById( 3 ) .then( group => { console .log( 'Found group:' ); console .log( ` Group [ ${group.id} ]: ${group.name} ` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Could not find group' ); console .log(error.stack); });

A special group is available which is accessible via group id 0. This group always contains all light ids registered on the bridge. Use this group to control all lights at once.

client.groups.getById( 0 ) .then( group => { console .log( 'Special group 0' ); console .log( ' Light Ids:' , group.lightIds.join( ', ' )); });

client.groups.create - Create a group

Creating a group is easy using Huejay. Instantiate a new client.groups.Group object and set both a name and list of light ids.

let group = new client.groups.Group; group.name = 'New group' ; group.lightIds = [ 2 , 4 , 5 ]; client.groups.create(group) .then( group => { console .log( `Group [ ${group.id} ] created` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

Note: Action is not saved on group creation. You must save the group after creation if action is configured.

client.groups.save - Save a group's attributes and action

You can modify a Group 's attributes and action after creation/retrieval, and then apply the changes on the bridge. Like Light objects, Huejay will only apply deltas when saving groups.

To apply changes, use client.groups.save . The Group object is returned upon save completion.

client.groups.getById( 6 ) .then( group => { group.name = 'Brand new name' ; group.lightIds = [ 4 , 6 , 8 ]; group.on = true ; group.brightness = 254 ; group.effect = 'colorloop' ; return client.groups.save(group); }) .then( group => { console .log( `Group [ ${group.id} ] was saved` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

The following Group object attributes and action are configurable:

name

lightIds

on

brightness

hue

saturation

xy

colorTemp

transitionTime

alert

effect

incrementBrightness

incrementHue

incrementSaturation

incrementXy

incrementColorTemp

client.groups.delete - Delete a group

To delete a group from the bridge, pass a group id or Group object to client.groups.delete .

client.groups.delete( 3 ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Group was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Group may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Note: It is not possible to delete multisource groups. Expect a huejay.Error to be thrown if attempting to do so.

Schedules

Huejay makes it extremely simple to add scheduling to your bridge. Huejay is the only client that abstracts the complicated bits of configuring commands and timers for scheduled operations.

client.schedules.getAll - Retrieve all schedules

Retrieve all registered schedules on the bridge with client.schedules.getAll . This command eventually returns a list of Schedule objects.

client.schedules.getAll() .then( schedules => { for ( let schedule of schedules) { console .log( `Schedule [ ${schedule.id} ]: ${schedule.name} ` ); console .log( ` Description: ${schedule.description} ` ); console .log( ` Created: ${schedule.created} ` ); console .log( ` Local time: ${schedule.localTime} ` ); console .log( ` Status: ${schedule.status} ` ); console .log( ` Auto delete: ${ Boolean (schedule.autoDelete)} ` ); console .log( ` Action:` ); console .log( ` Method: ${schedule.action.method} ` ); console .log( ` Address: ${schedule.action.address} ` ); console .log( ` Body: ${ JSON .stringify(schedule.action.body)} ` ); console .log(); } });

Schedule objects are composed of the following attributes:

id - Schedule Id, generated and assigned by the bridge on creation

- Schedule Id, generated and assigned by the bridge on creation name - Name for the schedule, configurable

- Name for the schedule, configurable description - Description for the schedule, configurable

- Description for the schedule, configurable created - Date when schedule was created

- Date when schedule was created localTime - Configurable scheduled time, configurable, behavior differs by pattern

- Configurable scheduled time, configurable, behavior differs by pattern status - enabled or disabled , configurable

- or , configurable autoDelete - true or false , schedule is automatically deleted on expiration when true , configurable

- or , schedule is automatically deleted on expiration when , configurable action - Hue native object representing the action to fire for the schedule, configurable

client.schedules.getById - Retrieve schedule by id

Use client.schedules.getById to retrieve a single schedule by id. A Schedule object is eventually returned if found.

client.schedules.getById( 12 ) .then( schedule => { console .log( `Found schedule [ ${schedule.id} ]: ${schedule.name} ` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Could not find schedule' ); console .log(error.stack); });

client.schedules.create - Create a schedule

Huejay is the only Hue client that takes a lot of the guesswork out of manual schedule creation. Other clients require you to know how the Philips Hue schedules API works in order to create them.

client.lights.getById( 1 ) .then( light => { light.brightness = 1 ; let schedule = new client.schedules.Schedule; schedule.name = 'Schedule name' ; schedule.description = 'Sets light brightness to 1 on December 25, 2016 09:00pm' ; schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.AbsoluteTime( '2016-12-25 21:00:00' ); schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeLightState(light); return client.schedules.create(schedule); }) .then( schedule => { console .log( `Schedule [ ${schedule.id} ] created` ); }) .then( error => console .log(error.stack));

To simplify configuring localTime and action attributes on Schedule objects, use Huejay's provided time patterns and actions.

Time Patterns

Huejay provides a way to easily generating Hue compatible time patterns for scheduling. Use these time pattern helpers for generating a compatible localTime to Schedule objects. Be sure to configure your preferred time zone of choice on the bridge.

Here are the time patterns available in Huejay:

Time Pattern: Absolute Time

Generate a specific date. When the bridge reaches this date, the scheduled action is invoked.

schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.AbsoluteTime( '2016-12-30 12:00:00' );

Time Pattern: Randomized Time

Generate a specific date with a random element. When the bridge reaches this date, the scheduled action is invoked randomly between 0 and X seconds.

schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.RandomizedTime( '2016-12-30 12:00:00' , 3600 );

Time Pattern: Recurring Time

Generate a recurring weekly date. The bridge will invoke the action on each day configured, at the specific time set.

This time pattern accepts a list of days as a combined integer. Huejay provides human readable equivalents which can be combined via bitwise or.

schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.RecurringTime( client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.MONDAY | client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEEKEND, '09:00:00' ); client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.MONDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.TUESDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEDNESDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.THURSDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.FRIDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.SATURDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.SUNDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEEKDAY; client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEEKEND;

Time Pattern: Timer

Generate a timer with the option to repeat.

schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.Timer( 60 ); schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.Timer( 30 , 5 );

Actions

Huejay assists in building actions for scheduling and rules. You can access these actions via client.actions .

The following are actions available in Huejay:

Action: Change Light State

This action builds the necessary command for changing light state.

light.brightness = 254 ; light.colorTemp = 160 ; light.transitionTime = 0.5 ; schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeLightState(light); schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeLightState(light, [ 'brightness' ]);

Action: Change Group Action

This action helps build command for changing group action.

group.scene = '123456abc' ; schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group); schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group, [ 'scene' , 'brightness' ]);

Action: Change Sensor State

This action assists with changing sensor state.

sensor.state.status = 1 ; schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeSensorState(sensor); schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeSensorState(sensor, [ 'status' ]);

client.schedules.save - Save schedule

Schedules can be modified and saved. Pass a Schedule object to client.schedules.save to update schedule attributes.

client.schedules.getById( 12 ) .then( schedule => { schedule.name = 'New schedule name' ; schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.Timer( 3600 ); return client.groups.getById( 5 ) .then( group => { group.scene = '123456abcd' ; schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group); return client.schedules.save(schedule); }); }) .catch( error => console .log(error.stack));

The following attributes are modifiable:

name

description

localTime

status

autoDelete

action

client.schedules.delete - Delete a schedule

All it takes to delete a schedule from the bridge is to provide either a schedule id or a Schedule object to the client.schedules.delete command.

client.schedules.delete( '12' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Schedule was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Schedule may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Note: Schedules may be auto-deleted by the bridge. You can see which schedules are configured to auto-delete via Schedule object autoDelete flag.

Scenes

Huejay supports managing scenes on the Philips Hue. Scenes are the best way of storing and recalling commonly used light configurations in your home.

Note: To recall a scene, set the scene attribute on a Group object and save. Alternatively, use the client.scenes.recall command.

client.scenes.getAll - Retrieve all scenes

Retrieves all scenes from the bridge. This command returns an array of Scene objects.

client.scenes.getAll() .then( scenes => { for ( let scene of scenes) { console .log( `Scene [ ${scene.id} ]: ${scene.name} ` ); console .log( ' Lights:' , scene.lightIds.join( ', ' )); console .log(); } });

Scene objects are composed of the following attributes:

id - User/application defined scene id (e.g. my-scene-id)

- User/application defined scene id (e.g. my-scene-id) name - Configurable name

- Configurable name lightIds - Configurable array of associated light ids

- Configurable array of associated light ids owner - User who created the scene

- User who created the scene recycle - Configurable option which will auto delete the scene

- Configurable option which will auto delete the scene locked - If true , scene is not deletable as it is being used by another resource

- If , scene is not deletable as it is being used by another resource appData - A configurable object consisting of version and data properties

- A configurable object consisting of and properties picture - Future field, probably storing picture URL

- Future field, probably storing picture URL lastUpdated - Date when scene was last updated

- Date when scene was last updated captureLightState - Set to true to capture current light state for the scene

- Set to to capture current light state for the scene transitionTime - Always null on access, but can be configured

The following methods are available on Scene objects:

getLightState(lightId) - Get light state by light id. Values only available by getById .

- Get light state by light id. Values only available by . setLightState(lightId, {property: 'value'}) - Set light state by light id.

client.scenes.getById - Retrieve scene by id

Retrieve a single scene by id. If the scene is not available, a huejay.Error is thrown.

client.scenes.getById( '123456abcdef' ) .then( scene => { console .log( `Scene [ ${scene.id} ]: ${scene.name} ` ); console .log( ' Lights:' , scene.lightIds.join( ', ' )); console .log(); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

client.scenes.create - Create a scene

Scene creation is a breeze. Instantiate a new client.scenes.Scene , set a name, lightIds, other attributes, and pass to client.scenes.create .

let scene = new client.scenes.Scene; scene.name = 'Scene name' ; scene.lightIds = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; scene.recycle = false ; scene.appData = { version : 1 , data : 'optional app data' }; scene.transitionTime = 2 ; client.scenes.create(scene) .then( scene => { console .log( `Scene [ ${scene.id} ] created...` ); console .log( ' Name:' , scene.name); console .log( ' Lights:' , scene.lightIds.join( ', ' )); console .log( ' Owner:' , scene.owner); console .log( ' Recycle:' , scene.recycle); console .log( ' Locked:' , scene.locked); console .log( ' App data:' , scene.appData); console .log( ' Picture:' , scene.picture); console .log( ' Last Updated:' , scene.lastUpdated); console .log( ' Version:' , scene.version); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

These Scene object attributes can be configured for creation:

name

lightIds

recycle

appData

captureLightState

client.scenes.save - Save a scene

Scene objects can be reconfigured and saved using client.scenes.save . Light states can be configured with this command.

client.scenes.getById( '123456abcdef' ) .then( scene => { scene.name = 'New scene name' ; scene.lightIds = [ 9 , 10 ]; scene.setLightState( 9 , { brightness : 254 , colorTemp : 250 , }); scene.setLightState( 10 , { brightness : 128 , colorTemp : 300 , effect : 'colorloop' , }); return client.scenes.save(scene) }) .then( scene => { console .log( `Scene saved...` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

client.scenes.recall - Recall a scene

Recall a scene using the convenience command client.scenes.recall . Pass a Scene object or scene id to recall the scene.

client.scenes.recall( '123456abcdef' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Scene was recalled' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

client.scenes.delete - Delete a scene

To delete a scene, provide a scene id or Scene object to client.scenes.delete .

client.scenes.delete( '123456abcdef' ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Scene was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Scene may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Note: Scenes being used or referenced by other resources may not be deleted.

Sensors

Buy a Hue Tap or Dimmer Switch and want to configure these add-ons without the Philips Hue app? Want to create your own virtual sensors for customizable flags and values to invoke light effects? Use Huejay's set of sensor commands to do so.

client.sensors.scan - Scan for new sensors

This command is useful for finding new sensors/devices not yet registered with your bridge. Remember to enable pairing mode on the device before calling client.sensors.scan .

The bridge scans for new sensors for 30 seconds before stopping.

client.sensors.scan() .then( () => { console .log( 'Started new sensor scan' ); });

client.sensors.getNew - Get new sensors

After running client.sensors.scan , you can use client.sensors.getNew to retrieve a list of newly registered sensors. An array of Sensor objects is returned.

client.sensors.getNew() .then( sensors => { console .log( 'Found new sensors:' ); for ( let sensor of sensors) { console .log( `Sensor [ ${sensor.id} ]:` ); console .log( ' Unique Id:' , sensor.uniqueId); console .log( ' Model:' , sensor.model.name); } });

See below for more information on Sensor objects.

client.sensors.getAll - Get all sensors

Retrieve all sensors registered to the bridge with client.sensors.getAll . This command will eventually return an array of Sensor objects.

client.sensors.getAll() .then( sensors => { for ( let sensor of sensors) { console .log( `Sensor [ ${sensor.id} ]: ${sensor.name} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${sensor.type} ` ); console .log( ` Manufacturer: ${sensor.manufacturer} ` ); console .log( ` Model Id: ${sensor.modelId} ` ); console .log( ' Model:' ); console .log( ` Id: ${sensor.model.id} ` ); console .log( ` Manufacturer: ${sensor.model.manufacturer} ` ); console .log( ` Name: ${sensor.model.name} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${sensor.model.type} ` ); console .log( ` Software Version: ${sensor.softwareVersion} ` ); console .log( ` Unique Id: ${sensor.uniqueId} ` ); console .log( ` Config:` ); console .log( ` On: ${sensor.config.on} ` ); console .log( ` State:` ); console .log( ` Last Updated: ${sensor.state.lastUpdated} ` ); console .log(); } }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

Sensor objects consist of the following attributes:

id - Numerical id of the sensor as registered on the bridge

- Numerical id of the sensor as registered on the bridge name - Configurable name for the sensor

- Configurable name for the sensor type - Sensor type (e.g. Daylight, CLIPTemperature, ZGPSwitch)

- Sensor type (e.g. Daylight, CLIPTemperature, ZGPSwitch) modelId - Model Id of the sensor, used for determining SensorModel

- Model Id of the sensor, used for determining model - A SensorModel object, containing details about the model

- A object, containing details about the model productId - Unique identifying hardware model (Note: Not available for all sensors)

- Unique identifying hardware model (Note: Not available for all sensors) softwareVersion - Software version of the sensor

- Software version of the sensor softwareConfigId - Software config id of the light (Note: Not available for all sensors)

- Software config id of the light (Note: Not available for all sensors) uniqueId - Unique Id of the sensor (typically hardware id)

- Unique Id of the sensor (typically hardware id) config - An object with configurable attributes (dependent on sensor type)

- An object with configurable attributes (dependent on sensor type) state An object with state attributes (dependent on sensor type)

The model attribute on Sensor objects include:

id - Model Id, typically the same value as Sensor modelId

- Model Id, typically the same value as manufacturer - Manufacturer, typically the same value as Sensor manufacturer

- Manufacturer, typically the same value as name - Name of the model / product

- Name of the model / product type - Type of the sensor, typically the same value as Sensor type

Support values for Sensor type includes the following:

CLIPGenericFlag

CLIPGenericStatus

CLIPHumidity

CLIPOpenClose

CLIPPresence

CLIPSwitch

CLIPTemperature

Configuration for Sensor objects is available via the config attribute. This object contains configurable attributes for the sensor, and may be different for each Sensor type . See sensor types for available configuration for each sensor type.

The following config attributes are available for all sensor types:

on - true to enable the sensor, false to not, configurable

State for the Sensor objects is accessible via the state attribute. Like configuration, the contents of the state object may be different for each Sensor type . Rules can be configured to react to sensor state changes. See sensor types for available state for all supported sensor types.

The following state attributes are available for all sensor types:

lastUpdated - Time the sensor state last changed

client.sensors.getById - Get sensor by id

A single sensor can be fetched by way of client.sensors.getById . If the sensor is available A Sensor object is returned if one matching the id is found, otherwise a huejay.Error is thrown.

client.sensors.getById( 1 ) .then( sensor => { console .log( 'Found sensor:' ); console .log( ` Sensor [ ${sensor.id} ]: ${sensor.name} ` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Could not find sensor' ); console .log(error.stack); });

client.sensors.create - Create a sensor

Want to register your own virtual sensor with the bridge? Use the client.sensors.create command to create a custom sensor.

let sensor = new client.sensors.Sensor; sensor.name = 'My temp sensor' ; sensor.modelId = 'Custom model id' ; sensor.softwareVersion = '0.0.1' ; sensor.type = 'CLIPTemperature' ; sensor.uniqueId = '00:11:22' ; sensor.manufacturer = 'Huejay' ; sensor.config.on = true ; sensor.state.temperature = 10.2 ; client.sensors.create(sensor) .then( sensor => { console .log( `New sensor [ ${sensor.id} ] created` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Issue creating sensor' ); console .log(error.stack); });

config and state attributes differ for each Sensor type . See above for more details.

client.sensors.save - Save a sensor

Sensor attributes, configuration, and state can be changed after registration with the bridge (either through client.sensors.scan or client.sensors.create ).

To save changes made to a Sensor object, pass the Sensor to client.sensors.save . Huejay is intelligent enough to save only changed attributes, config, and state.

client.sensors.getById( 8 ) .then( sensor => { sensor.name = 'My updated sensor' ; sensor.config.on = false ; sensor.state.temperature = 28.5 ; return client.sensors.save(sensor); }) .then( sensor => { console .log( `Sensor [ ${sensor.id} ] was saved` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

client.sensors.delete - Delete a sensor

Delete a sensor from the bridge by passing an id or Sensor object to client.sensors.delete .

client.sensors.delete( 8 ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Sensor was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Sensor may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Rules

After sensors are registered with the bridge, rules may be created to react to sensor state changes. For example, if the temperature changes on a sensor, or a button is pressed, you may want a light (or even a group of lights) to change color. Rules satisfy this.

client.rules.getAll - Get all rules

Use client.rules.getAll to retrieve all rules. This will eventually return an array of Rule objects.

client.rules.getAll() .then( rules => { for ( let rule of rules) { console .log( `Rule [ ${rule.id} ]: ${rule.name} ` ); console .log( ` Created: ${rule.created} ` ); console .log( ` Last Triggered: ${rule.lastTriggered} ` ); console .log( ` Times Triggered: ${rule.timesTriggered} ` ); console .log( ` Owner: ${rule.owner} ` ); console .log( ` Status: ${rule.status} ` ); console .log( ` Conditions:` ); for ( let condition of rule.conditions) { console .log( ` Address: ${condition.address} ` ); console .log( ` Operator: ${condition.operator} ` ); console .log( ` Value: ${condition.value} ` ); console .log(); } console .log( ` Actions:` ); for ( let action of rule.actions) { console .log( ` Address: ${action.address} ` ); console .log( ` Method: ${action.method} ` ); console .log( ` Body: ${ JSON .stringify(action.body)} ` ); console .log(); } console .log(); } });

Rule objects contain the following attributes:

id - Numerical id of the rule, assigned by the bridge on creation

- Numerical id of the rule, assigned by the bridge on creation name - Name of the rule, configurable

- Name of the rule, configurable lastTriggered - Date last time rule was triggered

- Date last time rule was triggered timesTriggered - Number of times rule was triggered

- Number of times rule was triggered owner - User who created the rule

- User who created the rule status - enabled or disabled , rule is triggerable on enabled , configurable

- or , rule is triggerable on , configurable conditions - An array of objects representing conditions, configurable

- An array of objects representing conditions, configurable actions - An array of objects representing actions, configurable

Rule conditions have the following attributes:

address - The sensor resource/state location for the condition

- The sensor resource/state location for the condition operator - The operator for the condition, described below

- The operator for the condition, described below value - The value used in conjunction with operator

Rule actions attributes:

address - The actionable resource location

- The actionable resource location method - Type of method for the action (e.g. GET, PUT)

- Type of method for the action (e.g. GET, PUT) body - The body of the action, an object

There are several operators available for use with conditions:

gt - Greater than: condition is satisfied when sensor state is greater than condition's value

- Greater than: condition is satisfied when sensor state is greater than condition's lt - Less than: condition is satisfied when sensor state is less than condition's value

- Less than: condition is satisfied when sensor state is less than condition's eq - Equal to: condition is satisfied when sensor state equals the condition's value

- Equal to: condition is satisfied when sensor state equals the condition's dx - Changed: condition is satisfied when sensor state changes to a different value

- Changed: condition is satisfied when sensor state changes to a different value ddx - Delayed changed: condition is satisfied when sensor delayed state changes to a different value

- Delayed changed: condition is satisfied when sensor delayed state changes to a different value stable - Stable: condition is satisfied when sensor state is stable for condition's value

- Stable: condition is satisfied when sensor state is stable for condition's not stable - Not stable: condition is satisfied when sensor state is not stable for condition's value

- Not stable: condition is satisfied when sensor state is not stable for condition's in - In: Condition is satisfied when time is within start/end time

- In: Condition is satisfied when time is within start/end time not in - Not in: Condition is satisfied when time is not within start/end time

Note: Huejay abstracts the raw operator values on creating conditions.

client.rules.getById - Get by id

Get a single rule with client.rules.getById . A Rule object is eventually returned if one is found with the provided id.

client.rules.getById( 3 ) .then( rule => { console .log( `Found: Rule [ ${rule.id} ] - ${rule.name} ` ); }) .catch( error => console .log(error.stack));

client.rules.create - Create a rule

Unlike other clients, Huejay reduces the complexity of creating rules on the bridge. Supply a Rule object to client.rules.create to create a brand new rule.

A rule must contain at least 1 condition and 1 action to be created. Use the addCondition method for adding conditions, and the addAction method to add actions (using the same actions available for schedules).

Promise .all([ client.sensors.getById( 31 ), client.groups.getById( 0 ), ]) .then( results => { let sensor = results[ 0 ]; let group = results[ 1 ]; group.on = false ; let rule = new client.rules.Rule; rule.name = 'My rule: All lights off on 42' ; rule.status = 'enabled' ; rule.addCondition(sensor).when( 'buttonEvent' ).equals( 42 ); rule.addCondition(sensor).when( 'lastUpdated' ).changes(); rule.addAction( new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group)); return client.rules.create(rule); }) .then( rule => { console .log( `Rule [ ${rule.id} ] created...` ); }) .catch( error => console .log(error.stack));

The addCondition helper method makes adding conditions to rules easy. This method returns a Condition object, which includes several chainable methods for configuring a condition. A Sensor object is required to use this helper due to the state field needing to be translated to the type's native field format.

rule.addCondition(sensor).when( 'state1' ).greaterThan( 10 ); rule.addCondition(sensor).when( 'state2' ).lessThan( 5 ); rule.addCondition(sensor).when( 'state3' ).equals( true ); rule.addCondition(sensor).when( 'state4' ).changes();

Note: Rules support a maximum of 8 conditions, and a maximum of 8 actions. A minimum of 1 condition and 1 action is required for creating and saving a rule.

client.rules.save - Save a rule

Need to make a modification to an existing rule? Use the client.rules.save command to save a rule. More conditions and actions can be added to a rule prior to saving as well.

client.rules.getById( 4 ) .then( rule => { rule.name = 'New rule name' ; rule.status = 'disabled' ; return client.rules.save(rule); }) .catch( error => console .log(error.stack));

The following Rule object attributes can be saved:

name

status

conditions

actions

It is possible to clear existing conditions and actions on a rule for providing a new set of conditions and actions.

client.rules.getById( 4 ) .then( rule => { rule.clearConditions(); rule.clearActions(); });

client.rules.delete - Delete a rule

To remove a rule, pass either a Rule object or a rule id to the client.rules.delete command.

client.rules.delete( 3 ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Rule was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Rule may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Want a way to group together various resources on the bridge? Resource Links are used to combine various resources (lights, groups, schedules, etc).

Note: Huejay's API for managing resource links is not yet finalized.

client.resourceLinks.getAll can be used to retrieve all resource links from the bridge, which will return a list of ResourceLink objects via a promise.

client.resourceLinks.getAll() .then( resourceLinks => { for ( let resourceLink of resourceLinks) { console .log( `Resource Link [ ${resourceLink.id} ]:` , resourceLink.name); console .log( ` Description: ${resourceLink.description} ` ); console .log( ` Type: ${resourceLink.type} ` ); console .log( ` Class Id: ${resourceLink.classId} ` ); console .log( ` Owner: ${resourceLink.owner} ` ); console .log( ` Recycle: ${resourceLink.recycle} ` ); console .log( ` Links: ${resourceLink.links} ` ); console .log(); } }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

To retrieve a single resource link, use client.resourceLinks.getById . This command will eventually a return a ResourceLink object if found by provided resource link id.

client.resourceLinks.getById( 12345 ) .then( resourceLink => { console .log( `Found: Resource Link [ ${resourceLink.id} ] - ${resourceLink.name} ` ); }) .catch( error => console .log(error.stack));

Create resource links using the client.resourceLinks.create command.

let resourceLink = new client.resourceLinks.ResourceLink; resourceLink.name = 'Resource link name here' ; resourceLink.description = 'Resource link description here' ; resourceLink.classId = 1 ; resourceLink.links = [ '/groups/1' ]; client.resourceLinks.create(resourceLink) .then( sensor => { console .log( `New resource link [ ${resourceLink.id} ] created` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Issue creating resource link' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Resource links can be modified. There is a limited set of attributes that can be saved on these objects. Use client.resourceLinks.save to save an existing resource link.

client.resourceLinks.getById( 12345 ) .then( resourceLink => { resourceLink.name = 'New resource link name' ; resourceLink.description = 'New description' ; resourceLink.links = [ '/groups/1' , '/groups/2' ]; return client.resourceLinks.save(resourceLink); }) .catch( error => console .log(error.stack));

The following ResourceLink object attributes can be saved:

name

description

links

Resource links can be deleted using the client.resourceLinks.delete command.

client.resourceLinks.delete( 12345 ) .then( () => { console .log( 'Resource link was deleted' ); }) .catch( error => { console .log( 'Resource link may have been removed already, or does not exist' ); console .log(error.stack); });

Capabilities

Get bridge resource limits and timezones.

Retrieve bridge light limits with the command client.capabilities.lights . This command will eventually return an object describe the limits of the bridge around the light resource.

client.capabilities.lights() .then( lights => { console .log( 'Lights:' ); console .log( ` Available light slots: ${lights.available} ` ); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error.stack); });

You can retrieve additional information about other bridge capabilities with the following commands:

client.capabilities.sensors

client.capabilities.groups

client.capabilities.scenes

client.capabilities.schedules

client.capabilities.rules

client.capabilities.resourceLinks

Retrieve a list of supported time zones by calling client.capabilities.getTimeZones .

client.capabilities.getAll() .then( timeZones => { for ( let timeZone of timeZones) { console .log(timeZone); } });

Time Zones

The Philips Hue bridge supports configuring a local time zone. This is useful for scheduling functions. Numerous time zones are registered on the bridge for retrieval.

client.timeZones.getAll - Get all time zones

You can retrieve a list of supported time zones by calling client.timeZones.getAll . This will return an array of string values.

client.timeZones.getAll() .then( timeZones => { for ( let timeZone of timeZones) { console .log(timeZone); } });

Examples

Want to see more examples? View them in the examples directory included in this repository.

Logo

Huejay's initial logo was designed by scorpion6 on Fiverr. Font used is Lato Bold.

Additional Resources

Looking for more Philips Hue resources?

License

This software is licensed under the MIT License. View the license.

Copyright © 2015-2016 Michael K. Squires