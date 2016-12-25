Huejay is the most in-depth Node.js client for the Philips Hue home lighting system.
Use Huejay to interact with Philips Hue in the following ways:
Philips Hue API version supported: 1.19.0
Huejay was written for Node.js 4+.
npm install --save huejay
Requiring the library is simple:
let huejay = require('huejay');
Most methods return a
Promise as a result. These are native Node.js promises.
Before interacting with your Hue system, you may want to know the availability
and IP addresses of your bridges. You can use Huejay's
discover method to find
them.
huejay.discover()
.then(bridges => {
for (let bridge of bridges) {
console.log(`Id: ${bridge.id}, IP: ${bridge.ip}`);
}
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(`An error occurred: ${error.message}`);
});
Huejay offers several strategies for bridge discovery:
To use a specific discovery strategy:
huejay.discover({strategy: 'upnp'})
.then(bridges => {
console.log(bridges);
});
Nearly all errors returned by Huejay are of type
huejay.Error. Use this to
check Huejay specific errors.
Errors originating from the bridge return an additional
type property.
This value is the error number as returned by the Philips Hue API.
You can use Huejay to retrieve and manipulate resources on your preferred bridge. Resources include users, lights, groups, scenes, and others.
To start, you must instantiate a client. The
Client class is available for
convenience via Huejay;
let client = new huejay.Client({
host: '123.0.12.34',
port: 80, // Optional
username: 'bridgeusername', // Optional
timeout: 15000, // Optional, timeout in milliseconds (15000 is the default)
});
If a username is not provided, nearly all commands will fail due to failure to authenticate with the bridge. Be sure to provide a valid username to use all client commands.
The timeout option applies to bridge commands. The default value is 15000 milliseconds (or 15 seconds).
Huejay provides several commands for managing users on Philips Hue bridges.
You can use Huejay to create users on the bridge. Creating a user requires the bridge's link button to be pressed. The link button is activated for roughly 30 seconds.
To create a user, instantiate a
User object and pass it to
client.users.create.
On successful creation, a brand new
User object is returned by way of a
Promise.
The
User object will contain a username generated by the bridge. You can use
this username to authenticate against the bridge going forward.
let user = new client.users.User;
// Optionally configure a device type / agent on the user
user.deviceType = 'my_device_type'; // Default is 'huejay'
client.users.create(user)
.then(user => {
console.log(`New user created - Username: ${user.username}`);
})
.catch(error => {
if (error instanceof huejay.Error && error.type === 101) {
return console.log(`Link button not pressed. Try again...`);
}
console.log(error.stack);
});
Note: The bridge does not permit supplying your own username.
Note: It is possible to use Huejay to toggle the link button if you are already
authenticated with the bridge. This may save you from walking over to the bridge
to physically press the link button. See
client.bridge.save and
Bridge
linkButtonEnabled.
If the username assigned to the client is legitimate, you can get the details for
this user by calling
client.users.get.
client.users.get()
.then(user => {
console.log('Username:', user.username);
console.log('Device type:', user.deviceType);
console.log('Create date:', user.created);
console.log('Last use date:', user.lastUsed);
});
Although the bridge does not provide an equivalent API for retrieving a user by username, Huejay provides a means to do so.
Simply pass in a string containing username to
client.users.getByUsername to
look up the user.
client.users.getByUsername('usernamehere')
.then(user => {
console.log(`Username: ${user.username}`);
});
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
If a user is not found with the provided username, a
huejay.Error is thrown.
Want to retrieve all users assigned to the bridge? You can use
client.users.getAll to do so. This method will return an array of
User
objects.
client.users.getAll()
.then(users => {
for (let user of users) {
console.log(`Username: ${user.username}`);
}
});
Deleting users using Huejay is simple. Provide either a username or
User
object to
client.users.delete to delete a user.
client.users.delete('usernamehere')
.then(() => {
console.log('User was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
Huejay supports retrieving and configuring the Philips Hue bridge. It supports testing connection and authentication to the bridge as well.
Use
client.bridge.ping to test connection to your preferred bridge. Failed
connection results in a thrown
huejay.Error.
client.bridge.ping()
.then(() => {
console.log('Successful connection');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Could not connect');
});
To ensure your supplied client username can authenticate to the bridge, use
client.bridge.isAuthenticated. Authentication or connection failure will
result
huejay.Error being thrown.
client.bridge.isAuthenticated()
.then(() => {
console.log('Successful authentication');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Could not authenticate');
});
Want to get bridge details? Use Huejay's
client.bridge.get
method. This will return a
Bridge object, which can be used for reading
and saving configuration.
client.bridge.get()
.then(bridge => {
console.log(`Retrieved bridge ${bridge.name}`);
console.log(' Id:', bridge.id);
console.log(' Model Id:', bridge.modelId);
console.log(' Model Name:', bridge.model.name);
});
Attributes available on the
Bridge object:
id - Unique
name - Name of the bridge
modelId - Model Id
model - A
BridgeModel object, containing details about the model
factoryNew - Whether or not the bridge is factory new
replacesBridgeId - Replaces bridge id (for migrating from old bridges)
dataStoreVersion - Data store version
starterKitId - Name of the starterkit created in the factory
softwareVersion - Software version of the bridge
apiVersion - API version of the bridge
zigbeeChannel - ZigBee channel (for communicating with lights)
macAddress - MAC address
ipAddress - IP address
dhcpEnabled - Whether or not DHCP is enabled
netmask - Netmask
gateway - Gateway
proxyAddress - Proxy address
proxyPort - Proxy port
utcTime - UTC time of the bridge
timeZone - Time zone
localTime - Local time of the bridge
portalServicesEnabled - Whether or not portal services are enabled
portalConnected - Whether or not portal is connected
linkButtonEnabled - Whether or not link button is enabled
touchlinkEnabled - Whether or not Touchlink is enabled
The
Bridge
model attribute returns a
BridgeModel object which contains
additional details about the model:
id - Model Id, typically the same value as
Bridge
modelId
manufacturer - Manufacturer (e.g. Philips)
name - Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue v1, Hue v2)
You can configure the bridge by changing values on the
Bridge object and
passing to the
client.bridge.save method. This method will return the same
Bridge for further manipulation.
client.bridge.get()
.then(bridge => {
// Change bridge's name
bridge.name = 'New bridge name';
return client.bridge.save(bridge);
})
.then(bridge => {
console.log(`Bridge is now named ${bridge.name}`);
});
The following
Bridge attributes are configurable:
name - Name of the bridge
zigbeeChannel - Preferred ZigBee channel
ipAddress - IP address
dhcpEnabled -
true to enable,
false to disable
netmask - Netmask
gateway - Gateway
proxyPort - Proxy port
proxyAddress - Proxy address
timeZone - Any value available in
client.timeZones.getAll
linkButtonEnabled -
true to toggle on temporarily
touchlinkEnabled -
true to toggle on temporarily
Use this command with an authenticated user to simulate pressing the link button. No need to physically press the button on your bridge for creating users and other actions.
client.bridge.linkButton()
.then(() => {
console.log('Link button was pressed');
});
Having issues pairing new lights to your bridge? Reset your bridge and can't seem to find your existing lights? Use Huejay to enable Touchlink and steal those lights back. This is commonly known in the community as "Lamp stealer".
Touchlink is enabled for roughly 30 seconds.
client.bridge.touchlink()
.then(() => {
console.log('Touchlink is enabled');
});
You can set
touchlinkEnabled on the
Bridge object and save to achieve
the same effect as this command.
The Philips Hue bridge allows connection to Philips' Meethue.com portal services. You can use Meethue.com to remotely configure numerous resources on your bridge, including lights, devices, and scenes.
Huejay provides a way to retrieve Meethue's portal connectivity details.
Use
client.portal.get to retrieve connectivity details. This method will
return a
Portal object.
client.portal.get()
.then(portal => {
console.log('Is signed on:', portal.signedOn);
console.log('Incoming:', portal.incoming);
console.log('Outgoing:', portal.outgoing);
console.log('Communication:', portal.communication);
});
Occasionally, Philips releases new updates for the bridge, lights, and devices. You can use Huejay to facilitate downloading and installation of updates.
To get software update details, use the
client.softwareUpdate.get method to
retrieve a
SoftwareUpdate object. This object provides details about any
pending updates to the bridge or other resources.
client.softwareUpdate.get()
.then(softwareUpdate => {
console.log('State:', softwareUpdate.state);
console.log('Release URL:', softwareUpdate.releaseUrl);
console.log('Release notes:', softwareUpdate.releaseNotes);
});
The following attributes are available on the
SoftwareUpdate object:
state - Update state, see below for values
checkingEnabled -
true if bridge is checking for updates,
false if not
bridge -
true if updates are available for the bridge,
false if not
lights - An array of light ids with available updates
sensors - An array of sensor ids with available updates
releaseUrl - Release URL
releaseNotes - Release notes
installNotificationEnabled - Whether or not the install notification is enabled
The following are possible
state values:
NO_UPDATE - There are no updates available
DOWNLOADING - Updates are being downloaded
READY_TO_INSTALL - Updates are ready to be installed
INSTALLING - Updates are installing
You can request the bridge to check for software updates. Call the
client.softwareUpdate.check method to have the bridge start checking for
updates. A
huejay.Error is thrown if the bridge is already checking.
client.softwareUpdate.check()
.then(() => {
console.log('Bridge is checking for software updates');
});
If there are any pending software updates, you can use
client.softwareUpdate.install
to install them. A
huejay.Error is thrown if there are no updates to install.
client.softwareUpdate.install()
.then(() => {
console.log('Installation has begun');
});
To disable the install notification (useful for mobile apps),
client.softwareUpdate.disableInstallNotification will allow you to turn off the
notification. This only works when the notification is enabled.
client.softwareUpdate.disableInstallNotification()
.then(() => {
console.log('Install notification is now disabled');
});
Interested in finding out what internet services are connected and functioning on your bridge?
Use this command for retrieving information about what internet services are connected.
client.internetServices.get()
.then(internetServices => {
console.log(`Internet: ${internetServices.internetConnected}`);
console.log(`Remote access: ${internetServices.remoteAccessConnected}`);
console.log(`Time sync: ${internetServices.timeSyncConnected}`);
console.log(`Software update: ${internetServices.softwareUpdateConnected}`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
The Philips Hue API exposes numerous endpoints for managing your lights. Huejay supports it all, from searching and installing new lights, to changing light attributes and state.
Hooked up a fresh Philips Hue bridge? Plugged in brand new bulbs or a fixture? Before you can interact with your new lights, you'll need to add them to your preferred bridge.
Huejay's
client.lights.scan will get your bridge to start scanning for new,
unregistered lights. Scans last roughly 30 seconds. New bulbs can then be
retrieved by using
client.lights.getNew.
client.lights.scan()
.then(() => {
console.log('Started new light scan');
});
Note: Make sure your bulbs are powered on for your bridge to find them.
When bulbs are freshly registered on the bridge, you can retrieve them using
client.lights.getNew. This command will ultimately return an array of
Light objects.
client.lights.getNew()
.then(lights => {
console.log('Found new lights:');
for (let light of lights) {
console.log(`Light [${light.id}]:`);
console.log(' Unique Id:', light.uniqueId);
console.log(' Model:', light.model.name);
console.log(' Reachable:', light.reachable);
}
});
More information on
Light objects is available in the following commands below.
Huejay's
client.lights.getAll will return a list of all registered lights on
the bridge. Like
client.lights.getNew, the result from the completed
Promise
will be an array of
Light objects.
client.lights.getAll()
.then(lights => {
for (let light of lights) {
console.log(`Light [${light.id}]: ${light.name}`);
console.log(` Type: ${light.type}`);
console.log(` Unique ID: ${light.uniqueId}`);
console.log(` Manufacturer: ${light.manufacturer}`);
console.log(` Model Id: ${light.modelId}`);
console.log(' Model:');
console.log(` Id: ${light.model.id}`);
console.log(` Manufacturer: ${light.model.manufacturer}`);
console.log(` Name: ${light.model.name}`);
console.log(` Type: ${light.model.type}`);
console.log(` Color Gamut: ${light.model.colorGamut}`);
console.log(` Friends of Hue: ${light.model.friendsOfHue}`);
console.log(` Software Version: ${light.softwareVersion}`);
console.log(' State:');
console.log(` On: ${light.on}`);
console.log(` Reachable: ${light.reachable}`);
console.log(` Brightness: ${light.brightness}`);
console.log(` Color mode: ${light.colorMode}`);
console.log(` Hue: ${light.hue}`);
console.log(` Saturation: ${light.saturation}`);
console.log(` X/Y: ${light.xy[0]}, ${light.xy[1]}`);
console.log(` Color Temp: ${light.colorTemp}`);
console.log(` Alert: ${light.alert}`);
console.log(` Effect: ${light.effect}`);
console.log();
}
});
The following
Light attributes are available:
id - Numerical id of the light as registered on the bridge
name - Configurable name for the light
type - Type of light (e.g. Extended Color Light, Dimmable Light)
uniqueId - Unique Id of the light
manufacturer - Name of the manufacturer
modelId - Model Id of the light, used for determining
LightModel
model - A
LightModel object, containing details about the model (not available in other Node.js clients!)
productId - Unique identifying hardware model (Note: Not available for all lights)
softwareVersion - Software version of the light
softwareConfigId - Software config id of the light (Note: Not available for all lights)
The following
Light state is available:
on -
true if the light is on,
false if not, configurable
reachable -
true if the light can be communicated with,
false if not
brightness - Configurable brightness of the light (value from 0 to 254)
colorMode - Color mode light is respecting (e.g. ct, xy, hs)
hue - Configurable hue of the light (value from 0 to 65535)
saturation - Configurable saturation of the light, compliments
hue (value from 0 to 254)
xy - Configurable CIE x and y coordinates (value is an array containing x and y values)
colorTemp - Configurable Mired Color temperature of the light (value from 153 to 500)
transitionTime - Configurable temporary value which eases transition of an effect (value in seconds, 0 for instant, 5 for five seconds)
alert - Configurable alert effect (e.g. none, select, lselect)
effect - Configurable effect (e.g. none, colorloop)
There are additional
Light state properties available for incrementing and
decrementing values:
incrementBrightness - Increment or decrement brightness value
incrementHue - Increment or decrement hue value
incrementSaturation - Increment or decrement saturation value
incrementXy - Increment or decrement xy values
incrementColorTemp - Increment or decrement color temperature value
Huejay is the only Node.js client that maintains a list of Philips Hue supported
models. The
Light
model attribute returns a
LightModel object which contains
additional details about the model:
id - Model Id, typically the same value as
Light
modelId
manufacturer - Manufacturer, typically the same value as
Light
manufacturer
name - Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue Spot GU10)
type - Type of light, typically the same value as
Light
type
colorGamut - The supported color gamut of the light
friendsOfHue -
true if Friends of Hue,
false if not
If only a single light is needed,
client.lights.getById can be used to fetch
a light by its bridge assigned id. A
Light object is returned if the light is
found, else a
huejay.Error is thrown.
client.lights.getById(1)
.then(light => {
console.log('Found light:');
console.log(` Light [${light.id}]: ${light.name}`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Could not find light');
console.log(error.stack);
});
After retrieving a
Light object through previous commands, you can configure
the light and save its attributes and state. This allows you to change a
light's name, color, effect, and so on. You can set various properties on a
Light object, and save them via
client.lights.save.
Huejay is smart and keeps track of changed attributes and state. The client will only send updated values to the Philips Hue bridge, as sending all configurable attributes and state can affect bridge and light performance.
To save a light, pass a
Light object to
client.lights.save. The light is
returned after saving for convenient chaining.
client.lights.getById(3)
.then(light => {
light.name = 'New light name';
light.brightness = 254;
light.hue = 32554;
light.saturation = 254;
return client.lights.save(light);
})
.then(light => {
console.log(`Updated light [${light.id}]`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Something went wrong');
console.log(error.stack);
});
The following
Light object attributes and state are configurable:
name
on
brightness
hue
saturation
xy
colorTemp
transitionTime
alert
effect
incrementBrightness
incrementHue
incrementSaturation
incrementXy
incrementColorTemp
Note: See further above for details on
Light attributes and state
Remove a light from the bridge with
client.lights.delete. This will accept
either an id or a
Light object.
client.lights.delete(4)
.then(() => {
console.log('Light was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Light may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
The Philips Hue bridge offers the convenience of grouping lights. Rather than setting individual light brightness, color, and other options, you can apply the same changes on a group and have it applied to all linked lights. Huejay provides a complete interface for managing groups on the bridge.
Groups may also represent multisource luminaires. Philips offers several products which consist of several color changing lights. Upon registering one of these products with the bridge, a new group is created which represents the logical grouping of the included lights. Huejay offers a simple means of retrieving luminaire production information, as well as configuration of these high-end fixtures.
Use
client.groups.getAll to retrieve all groups created on the bridge. This
command eventually returns an array of
Group objects. See further below for
Group object information.
client.groups.getAll()
.then(groups => {
for (let group of groups) {
console.log(`Group [${group.id}]: ${group.name}`);
console.log(` Type: ${group.type}`);
console.log(` Class: ${group.class}`);
console.log(' Light Ids: ' + group.lightIds.join(', '));
console.log(' State:');
console.log(` Any on: ${group.anyOn}`);
console.log(` All on: ${group.allOn}`);
console.log(' Action:');
console.log(` On: ${group.on}`);
console.log(` Brightness: ${group.brightness}`);
console.log(` Color mode: ${group.colorMode}`);
console.log(` Hue: ${group.hue}`);
console.log(` Saturation: ${group.saturation}`);
console.log(` X/Y: ${group.xy[0]}, ${group.xy[1]}`);
console.log(` Color Temp: ${group.colorTemp}`);
console.log(` Alert: ${group.alert}`);
console.log(` Effect: ${group.effect}`);
if (group.modelId !== undefined) {
console.log(` Model Id: ${group.modelId}`);
console.log(` Unique Id: ${group.uniqueId}`);
console.log(' Model:');
console.log(` Id: ${group.model.id}`);
console.log(` Manufacturer: ${group.model.manufacturer}`);
console.log(` Name: ${group.model.name}`);
console.log(` Type: ${group.model.type}`);
}
console.log();
}
});
As demonstrated in the example above, group attributes, state, and actions are available
via
Group objects.
Here are the following attributes and state available on
Group:
id - Group Id, generated automatically by the bridge
name - Configurable name for the group
type - Configurable type of group (e.g. LightGroup, Luminaire, LightSource, Room)
class - When
type is set to
Room, a class (see below) is available and configurable (e.g. Living room, Office)
lightIds - An array of light ids associated with the group
modelId - Available only for multisource luminaires, this is the model id of the fixture
uniqueId - Available only for multisource luminaires, this is the unique id of the fixture
model - Available when
modelId is present, a
GroupModel object that contains details about the model
anyOn - True if any lights in the group are on, false if none are on
allOn - True if all lights in the group are on, false if not
Similar to
Light objects,
Group objects provide action options for
the lights associated with the group:
on -
true for lights on,
false if not, configurable
brightness - Configurable brightness for the lights (value from 0 to 254)
colorMode - Color mode group is respecting (e.g. ct, xy, hs)
hue - Configurable hue of the lights (value from 0 to 65535)
saturation - Configurable saturation of the lights, compliments
hue (value from 0 to 254)
xy - Configurable CIE x and y coordinates (value is an array containing x and y values)
colorTemp - Configurable Mired Color temperature of the lights (value from 153 to 500)
transitionTime - Configurable temporary value which eases transition of an effect (value in seconds, 0 for instant, 5 for five seconds)
alert - Configurable alert effect (e.g. none, select, lselect)
effect - Configurable effect (e.g. none, colorloop)
scene - Configurable scene
Like
Light objects,
Group action properties are available for incrementing and
decrementing values:
incrementBrightness - Increment or decrement brightness value
incrementHue - Increment or decrement hue value
incrementSaturation - Increment or decrement saturation value
incrementXy - Increment or decrement xy values
incrementColorTemp - Increment or decrement color temperature value
Huejay maintains a list of Philips Hue supported luminaire models. The
Group
model attribute returns a
GroupModel object. This object contains more
information about the model:
id - Model Id, typically the same value as
Group
modelId
manufacturer - Manufacturer of the model (e.g. Philips)
name - Name of the model / product (e.g. Hue Beyond Table)
type - Type of group, typically the same value as
Group
type
When a
Group's
type is
Room, the following classes can be associated with the group:
|Class
|...
|Living room
|Gym
|Kitchen
|Hallway
|Dining
|Toilet
|Bathroom
|Front door
|Bedroom
|Garage
|Kids bedroom
|Terrace
|Nursery
|Garden
|Recreation
|Driveway
|Office
|Other
|Carport
Note: The
client.groups.getAll command does not return special group 0.
See
client.groups.getById for instructions on retrieving this special group.
Need a specific group?
client.groups.getById accepts a group id. If a group
exists with that id, a
Group object is returned, else a
huejay.Error is
thrown.
client.groups.getById(3)
.then(group => {
console.log('Found group:');
console.log(` Group [${group.id}]: ${group.name}`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Could not find group');
console.log(error.stack);
});
A special group is available which is accessible via group id 0. This group always contains all light ids registered on the bridge. Use this group to control all lights at once.
client.groups.getById(0)
.then(group => {
console.log('Special group 0');
console.log(' Light Ids:', group.lightIds.join(', '));
});
Creating a group is easy using Huejay. Instantiate a new
client.groups.Group
object and set both a name and list of light ids.
let group = new client.groups.Group;
group.name = 'New group';
group.lightIds = [2, 4, 5];
client.groups.create(group)
.then(group => {
console.log(`Group [${group.id}] created`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
Note: Action is not saved on group creation. You must save the group after creation if action is configured.
You can modify a
Group's attributes and action after creation/retrieval, and
then apply the changes on the bridge. Like
Light objects, Huejay will only
apply deltas when saving groups.
To apply changes, use
client.groups.save. The
Group object is returned upon
save completion.
client.groups.getById(6)
.then(group => {
group.name = 'Brand new name';
group.lightIds = [4, 6, 8];
group.on = true;
group.brightness = 254;
group.effect = 'colorloop';
return client.groups.save(group);
})
.then(group => {
console.log(`Group [${group.id}] was saved`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
The following
Group object attributes and action are configurable:
name
lightIds
on
brightness
hue
saturation
xy
colorTemp
transitionTime
alert
effect
incrementBrightness
incrementHue
incrementSaturation
incrementXy
incrementColorTemp
To delete a group from the bridge, pass a group id or
Group object to
client.groups.delete.
client.groups.delete(3)
.then(() => {
console.log('Group was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Group may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Note: It is not possible to delete multisource groups. Expect a
huejay.Error
to be thrown if attempting to do so.
Huejay makes it extremely simple to add scheduling to your bridge. Huejay is the only client that abstracts the complicated bits of configuring commands and timers for scheduled operations.
Retrieve all registered schedules on the bridge with
client.schedules.getAll.
This command eventually returns a list of
Schedule objects.
client.schedules.getAll()
.then(schedules => {
for (let schedule of schedules) {
console.log(`Schedule [${schedule.id}]: ${schedule.name}`);
console.log(` Description: ${schedule.description}`);
console.log(` Created: ${schedule.created}`);
console.log(` Local time: ${schedule.localTime}`);
console.log(` Status: ${schedule.status}`);
console.log(` Auto delete: ${Boolean(schedule.autoDelete)}`);
console.log(` Action:`);
console.log(` Method: ${schedule.action.method}`);
console.log(` Address: ${schedule.action.address}`);
console.log(` Body: ${JSON.stringify(schedule.action.body)}`);
console.log();
}
});
Schedule objects are composed of the following attributes:
id - Schedule Id, generated and assigned by the bridge on creation
name - Name for the schedule, configurable
description - Description for the schedule, configurable
created - Date when schedule was created
localTime - Configurable scheduled time, configurable, behavior differs by pattern
status -
enabled or
disabled, configurable
autoDelete -
true or
false, schedule is automatically deleted on expiration when
true, configurable
action - Hue native object representing the action to fire for the schedule, configurable
Use
client.schedules.getById to retrieve a single schedule by id. A
Schedule
object is eventually returned if found.
client.schedules.getById(12)
.then(schedule => {
console.log(`Found schedule [${schedule.id}]: ${schedule.name}`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Could not find schedule');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Huejay is the only Hue client that takes a lot of the guesswork out of manual schedule creation. Other clients require you to know how the Philips Hue schedules API works in order to create them.
client.lights.getById(1)
.then(light => {
light.brightness = 1;
let schedule = new client.schedules.Schedule;
schedule.name = 'Schedule name';
schedule.description = 'Sets light brightness to 1 on December 25, 2016 09:00pm';
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.AbsoluteTime('2016-12-25 21:00:00');
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeLightState(light);
return client.schedules.create(schedule);
})
.then(schedule => {
console.log(`Schedule [${schedule.id}] created`);
})
.then(error => console.log(error.stack));
To simplify configuring
localTime and
action attributes on
Schedule
objects, use Huejay's provided time patterns and actions.
Huejay provides a way to easily generating Hue compatible time patterns for
scheduling. Use these time pattern helpers for generating a compatible
localTime
to
Schedule objects. Be sure to configure your preferred time zone of choice
on the bridge.
Here are the time patterns available in Huejay:
Generate a specific date. When the bridge reaches this date, the scheduled action is invoked.
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.AbsoluteTime('2016-12-30 12:00:00');
Generate a specific date with a random element. When the bridge reaches this date, the scheduled action is invoked randomly between 0 and X seconds.
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.RandomizedTime(
'2016-12-30 12:00:00',
3600 // Seconds (3600 is one hour)
);
Generate a recurring weekly date. The bridge will invoke the action on each day configured, at the specific time set.
This time pattern accepts a list of days as a combined integer. Huejay provides human readable equivalents which can be combined via bitwise or.
// Run action on Mondays, Saturdays, Sundays at 09:00:00
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.RecurringTime(
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.MONDAY | client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEEKEND,
'09:00:00'
);
// Available days (these values may move in the future)
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.MONDAY; // Monday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.TUESDAY; // Tuesday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEDNESDAY; // Wednesday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.THURSDAY; // Thursday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.FRIDAY; // Friday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.SATURDAY; // Saturday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.SUNDAY; // Sunday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEEKDAY; // Monday through Friday
client.timePatterns.RecurringTime.WEEKEND; // Saturday and Sunday
Generate a timer with the option to repeat.
// Run action in 1 minute
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.Timer(60);
// Run action in 30 seconds, cycling through timer 5 times
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.Timer(30, 5);
Huejay assists in building actions for scheduling and rules. You can access
these actions via
client.actions.
The following are actions available in Huejay:
This action builds the necessary command for changing light state.
// Retrieve a Light object and change state
light.brightness = 254;
light.colorTemp = 160;
light.transitionTime = 0.5;
// Instantiate action for use with Schedule or Rule objects
// This will determine changed state for the action
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeLightState(light);
// Instantiate with optional argument to force retrieve state
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeLightState(light, ['brightness']);
This action helps build command for changing group action.
// Retrieve a Group object and change action
group.scene = '123456abc';
// Instantiate action for use with Schedule or Rule objects
// This will determine changed action for the action
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group);
// Instantiate with optional argument to force retrieve action
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group, ['scene', 'brightness']);
This action assists with changing sensor state.
// Retrieve a Sensor object and change state
sensor.state.status = 1;
// Instantiate action for use with Schedule or Rule objects
// This will determine changed action for the action
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeSensorState(sensor);
// Instantiate with optional argument to force retrieve state
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeSensorState(sensor, ['status']);
Schedules can be modified and saved. Pass a
Schedule object to
client.schedules.save to update schedule attributes.
client.schedules.getById(12)
.then(schedule => {
schedule.name = 'New schedule name';
schedule.localTime = new client.timePatterns.Timer(3600);
return client.groups.getById(5)
.then(group => {
group.scene = '123456abcd';
schedule.action = new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group);
return client.schedules.save(schedule);
});
})
.catch(error => console.log(error.stack));
The following attributes are modifiable:
All it takes to delete a schedule from the bridge is to provide either a
schedule id or a
Schedule object to the
client.schedules.delete command.
client.schedules.delete('12')
.then(() => {
console.log('Schedule was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Schedule may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Note: Schedules may be auto-deleted by the bridge. You can see which schedules
are configured to auto-delete via
Schedule object
autoDelete flag.
Huejay supports managing scenes on the Philips Hue. Scenes are the best way of storing and recalling commonly used light configurations in your home.
Note: To recall a scene, set the
scene attribute on a
Group object and save.
Alternatively, use the
client.scenes.recall command.
Retrieves all scenes from the bridge. This command returns an array of
Scene
objects.
client.scenes.getAll()
.then(scenes => {
for (let scene of scenes) {
console.log(`Scene [${scene.id}]: ${scene.name}`);
console.log(' Lights:', scene.lightIds.join(', '));
console.log();
}
});
Scene objects are composed of the following attributes:
id - User/application defined scene id (e.g. my-scene-id)
name - Configurable name
lightIds - Configurable array of associated light ids
owner - User who created the scene
recycle - Configurable option which will auto delete the scene
locked - If
true, scene is not deletable as it is being used by another resource
appData - A configurable object consisting of
version and
data properties
picture - Future field, probably storing picture URL
lastUpdated - Date when scene was last updated
captureLightState - Set to
true to capture current light state for the scene
transitionTime - Always
null on access, but can be configured
The following methods are available on
Scene objects:
getLightState(lightId) - Get light state by light id. Values only available by
getById.
setLightState(lightId, {property: 'value'}) - Set light state by light id.
Retrieve a single scene by id. If the scene is not available, a
huejay.Error
is thrown.
client.scenes.getById('123456abcdef')
.then(scene => {
console.log(`Scene [${scene.id}]: ${scene.name}`);
console.log(' Lights:', scene.lightIds.join(', '));
console.log();
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
Scene creation is a breeze. Instantiate a new
client.scenes.Scene, set a name,
lightIds, other attributes, and pass to
client.scenes.create.
let scene = new client.scenes.Scene;
scene.name = 'Scene name';
scene.lightIds = [1, 2, 3];
scene.recycle = false;
scene.appData = {version: 1, data: 'optional app data'};
scene.transitionTime = 2;
client.scenes.create(scene)
.then(scene => {
console.log(`Scene [${scene.id}] created...`);
console.log(' Name:', scene.name);
console.log(' Lights:', scene.lightIds.join(', '));
console.log(' Owner:', scene.owner);
console.log(' Recycle:', scene.recycle);
console.log(' Locked:', scene.locked);
console.log(' App data:', scene.appData);
console.log(' Picture:', scene.picture);
console.log(' Last Updated:', scene.lastUpdated);
console.log(' Version:', scene.version);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
These
Scene object attributes can be configured for creation:
name
lightIds
recycle
appData
captureLightState
Scene objects can be reconfigured and saved using
client.scenes.save. Light
states can be configured with this command.
client.scenes.getById('123456abcdef')
.then(scene => {
scene.name = 'New scene name';
scene.lightIds = [9, 10];
// Set light state for light id 9
scene.setLightState(9, {
brightness: 254,
colorTemp: 250,
});
// Set light state for light id 10
scene.setLightState(10, {
brightness: 128,
colorTemp: 300,
effect: 'colorloop',
});
return client.scenes.save(scene)
})
.then(scene => {
console.log(`Scene saved...`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
Recall a scene using the convenience command
client.scenes.recall. Pass a
Scene object or scene id to recall the scene.
client.scenes.recall('123456abcdef')
.then(() => {
console.log('Scene was recalled');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
To delete a scene, provide a scene id or
Scene object to
client.scenes.delete.
client.scenes.delete('123456abcdef')
.then(() => {
console.log('Scene was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Scene may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Note: Scenes being used or referenced by other resources may not be deleted.
Buy a Hue Tap or Dimmer Switch and want to configure these add-ons without the Philips Hue app? Want to create your own virtual sensors for customizable flags and values to invoke light effects? Use Huejay's set of sensor commands to do so.
This command is useful for finding new sensors/devices not yet registered with
your bridge. Remember to enable pairing mode on the device before calling
client.sensors.scan.
The bridge scans for new sensors for 30 seconds before stopping.
client.sensors.scan()
.then(() => {
console.log('Started new sensor scan');
});
After running
client.sensors.scan, you can use
client.sensors.getNew to
retrieve a list of newly registered sensors. An array of
Sensor objects is
returned.
client.sensors.getNew()
.then(sensors => {
console.log('Found new sensors:');
for (let sensor of sensors) {
console.log(`Sensor [${sensor.id}]:`);
console.log(' Unique Id:', sensor.uniqueId);
console.log(' Model:', sensor.model.name);
}
});
See below for more information on
Sensor objects.
Retrieve all sensors registered to the bridge with
client.sensors.getAll. This
command will eventually return an array of
Sensor objects.
client.sensors.getAll()
.then(sensors => {
for (let sensor of sensors) {
console.log(`Sensor [${sensor.id}]: ${sensor.name}`);
console.log(` Type: ${sensor.type}`);
console.log(` Manufacturer: ${sensor.manufacturer}`);
console.log(` Model Id: ${sensor.modelId}`);
console.log(' Model:');
console.log(` Id: ${sensor.model.id}`);
console.log(` Manufacturer: ${sensor.model.manufacturer}`);
console.log(` Name: ${sensor.model.name}`);
console.log(` Type: ${sensor.model.type}`);
console.log(` Software Version: ${sensor.softwareVersion}`);
console.log(` Unique Id: ${sensor.uniqueId}`);
console.log(` Config:`);
console.log(` On: ${sensor.config.on}`);
console.log(` State:`);
console.log(` Last Updated: ${sensor.state.lastUpdated}`);
console.log();
}
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
Sensor objects consist of the following attributes:
id - Numerical id of the sensor as registered on the bridge
name - Configurable name for the sensor
type - Sensor type (e.g. Daylight, CLIPTemperature, ZGPSwitch)
modelId - Model Id of the sensor, used for determining
SensorModel
model - A
SensorModel object, containing details about the model
productId - Unique identifying hardware model (Note: Not available for all sensors)
softwareVersion - Software version of the sensor
softwareConfigId - Software config id of the light (Note: Not available for all sensors)
uniqueId - Unique Id of the sensor (typically hardware id)
config - An object with configurable attributes (dependent on sensor type)
state An object with state attributes (dependent on sensor type)
The
model attribute on
Sensor objects include:
id - Model Id, typically the same value as
Sensor
modelId
manufacturer - Manufacturer, typically the same value as
Sensor
manufacturer
name - Name of the model / product
type - Type of the sensor, typically the same value as
Sensor
type
Support values for
Sensor
type includes the following:
Configuration for
Sensor objects is available via the
config attribute.
This object contains configurable attributes for the sensor, and may be different
for each
Sensor
type. See sensor types for available
configuration for each sensor type.
The following
config attributes are available for all sensor types:
on -
true to enable the sensor,
false to not, configurable
State for the
Sensor objects is accessible via the
state attribute. Like
configuration, the contents of the
state object may be different for each
Sensor
type. Rules can be configured to react to sensor state changes.
See sensor types for available state for all supported sensor
types.
The following
state attributes are available for all sensor types:
lastUpdated - Time the sensor state last changed
A single sensor can be fetched by way of
client.sensors.getById. If the sensor
is available A
Sensor object is returned if one matching the id is found,
otherwise a
huejay.Error is thrown.
client.sensors.getById(1)
.then(sensor => {
console.log('Found sensor:');
console.log(` Sensor [${sensor.id}]: ${sensor.name}`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Could not find sensor');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Want to register your own virtual sensor with the bridge? Use the
client.sensors.create command to create a custom sensor.
let sensor = new client.sensors.Sensor;
// Set base sensor attributes
sensor.name = 'My temp sensor';
sensor.modelId = 'Custom model id';
sensor.softwareVersion = '0.0.1';
sensor.type = 'CLIPTemperature';
sensor.uniqueId = '00:11:22';
sensor.manufacturer = 'Huejay';
// Set sensor configuration
sensor.config.on = true;
// Set sensor state
sensor.state.temperature = 10.2; // Temperature in Celsius
// Create the sensor
client.sensors.create(sensor)
.then(sensor => {
console.log(`New sensor [${sensor.id}] created`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Issue creating sensor');
console.log(error.stack);
});
config and
state attributes differ for each
Sensor
type. See above
for more details.
Sensor attributes, configuration, and state can be changed after registration
with the bridge (either through
client.sensors.scan or
client.sensors.create).
To save changes made to a
Sensor object, pass the
Sensor to
client.sensors.save.
Huejay is intelligent enough to save only changed attributes, config, and state.
client.sensors.getById(8)
.then(sensor => {
sensor.name = 'My updated sensor';
// Set sensor configuration
sensor.config.on = false;
// Set state
sensor.state.temperature = 28.5; // Temperature in Celsius
return client.sensors.save(sensor);
})
.then(sensor => {
console.log(`Sensor [${sensor.id}] was saved`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
Delete a sensor from the bridge by passing an id or
Sensor object to
client.sensors.delete.
client.sensors.delete(8)
.then(() => {
console.log('Sensor was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Sensor may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
After sensors are registered with the bridge, rules may be created to react to sensor state changes. For example, if the temperature changes on a sensor, or a button is pressed, you may want a light (or even a group of lights) to change color. Rules satisfy this.
Use
client.rules.getAll to retrieve all rules. This will eventually return
an array of
Rule objects.
client.rules.getAll()
.then(rules => {
for (let rule of rules) {
console.log(`Rule [${rule.id}]: ${rule.name}`);
console.log(` Created: ${rule.created}`);
console.log(` Last Triggered: ${rule.lastTriggered}`);
console.log(` Times Triggered: ${rule.timesTriggered}`);
console.log(` Owner: ${rule.owner}`);
console.log(` Status: ${rule.status}`);
console.log(` Conditions:`);
for (let condition of rule.conditions) {
console.log(` Address: ${condition.address}`);
console.log(` Operator: ${condition.operator}`);
console.log(` Value: ${condition.value}`);
console.log();
}
console.log(` Actions:`);
for (let action of rule.actions) {
console.log(` Address: ${action.address}`);
console.log(` Method: ${action.method}`);
console.log(` Body: ${JSON.stringify(action.body)}`);
console.log();
}
console.log();
}
});
Rule objects contain the following attributes:
id - Numerical id of the rule, assigned by the bridge on creation
name - Name of the rule, configurable
lastTriggered - Date last time rule was triggered
timesTriggered - Number of times rule was triggered
owner - User who created the rule
status -
enabled or
disabled, rule is triggerable on
enabled, configurable
conditions - An array of objects representing conditions, configurable
actions - An array of objects representing actions, configurable
Rule
conditions have the following attributes:
address - The sensor resource/state location for the condition
operator - The operator for the condition, described below
value - The value used in conjunction with
operator
Rule
actions attributes:
address - The actionable resource location
method - Type of method for the action (e.g. GET, PUT)
body - The body of the action, an object
There are several operators available for use with conditions:
gt - Greater than: condition is satisfied when sensor state is greater than condition's
value
lt - Less than: condition is satisfied when sensor state is less than condition's
value
eq - Equal to: condition is satisfied when sensor state equals the condition's
value
dx - Changed: condition is satisfied when sensor state changes to a different value
ddx - Delayed changed: condition is satisfied when sensor delayed state changes to a different value
stable - Stable: condition is satisfied when sensor state is stable for condition's
value
not stable - Not stable: condition is satisfied when sensor state is not stable for condition's
value
in - In: Condition is satisfied when time is within start/end time
not in - Not in: Condition is satisfied when time is not within start/end time
Note: Huejay abstracts the raw operator values on creating conditions.
Get a single rule with
client.rules.getById. A
Rule object is eventually
returned if one is found with the provided id.
client.rules.getById(3)
.then(rule => {
console.log(`Found: Rule [${rule.id}] - ${rule.name}`);
})
.catch(error => console.log(error.stack));
Unlike other clients, Huejay reduces the complexity of creating rules on the
bridge. Supply a
Rule object to
client.rules.create to create a brand new
rule.
A rule must contain at least 1 condition and 1 action to be created. Use the
addCondition method for adding conditions, and the
addAction method to add
actions (using the same actions available for schedules).
// Retrieve sensor and group for configuring rule
Promise.all([
client.sensors.getById(31),
client.groups.getById(0),
])
.then(results => {
let sensor = results[0];
let group = results[1];
// Configure group light state to off (this will be used for rule action)
group.on = false;
// Build rule
let rule = new client.rules.Rule;
rule.name = 'My rule: All lights off on 42';
rule.status = 'enabled'; // Optional, defaults to 'enabled'
// Add 2 conditions to the rule (both must be satisfied to trigger rule)
rule.addCondition(sensor).when('buttonEvent').equals(42);
rule.addCondition(sensor).when('lastUpdated').changes();
// Add an action to invoke when rule is triggered
rule.addAction(new client.actions.ChangeGroupAction(group));
return client.rules.create(rule);
})
.then(rule => {
console.log(`Rule [${rule.id}] created...`);
})
.catch(error => console.log(error.stack));
The
addCondition helper method makes adding conditions to rules easy. This
method returns a
Condition object, which includes several chainable
methods for configuring a condition. A
Sensor object is required to use
this helper due to the state field needing to be translated to the type's native
field format.
// Greater than (gt) operator
rule.addCondition(sensor).when('state1').greaterThan(10);
// Less than (lt) operator
rule.addCondition(sensor).when('state2').lessThan(5);
// Equals (eq) operator
rule.addCondition(sensor).when('state3').equals(true);
// Changes (dx) operator
rule.addCondition(sensor).when('state4').changes();
Note: Rules support a maximum of 8 conditions, and a maximum of 8 actions. A minimum of 1 condition and 1 action is required for creating and saving a rule.
Need to make a modification to an existing rule? Use the
client.rules.save
command to save a rule. More conditions and actions can be added to a rule
prior to saving as well.
client.rules.getById(4)
.then(rule => {
// Change rule name and disable
rule.name = 'New rule name';
rule.status = 'disabled';
return client.rules.save(rule);
})
.catch(error => console.log(error.stack));
The following
Rule object attributes can be saved:
name
status
conditions
actions
It is possible to clear existing conditions and actions on a rule for providing a new set of conditions and actions.
client.rules.getById(4)
.then(rule => {
// Clears conditions on the rule
rule.clearConditions();
// Clears actions on the rule
rule.clearActions();
// Add conditions and actions here.
});
To remove a rule, pass either a
Rule object or a rule id to the
client.rules.delete command.
client.rules.delete(3)
.then(() => {
console.log('Rule was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Rule may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Want a way to group together various resources on the bridge? Resource Links are used to combine various resources (lights, groups, schedules, etc).
Note: Huejay's API for managing resource links is not yet finalized.
client.resourceLinks.getAll can be used to retrieve all resource links from
the bridge, which will return a list of
ResourceLink objects via a promise.
client.resourceLinks.getAll()
.then(resourceLinks => {
for (let resourceLink of resourceLinks) {
console.log(`Resource Link [${resourceLink.id}]:`, resourceLink.name);
console.log(` Description: ${resourceLink.description}`);
console.log(` Type: ${resourceLink.type}`);
console.log(` Class Id: ${resourceLink.classId}`);
console.log(` Owner: ${resourceLink.owner}`);
console.log(` Recycle: ${resourceLink.recycle}`);
console.log(` Links: ${resourceLink.links}`);
console.log();
}
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
To retrieve a single resource link, use
client.resourceLinks.getById. This command
will eventually a return a
ResourceLink object if found by provided resource
link id.
client.resourceLinks.getById(12345)
.then(resourceLink => {
console.log(`Found: Resource Link [${resourceLink.id}] - ${resourceLink.name}`);
})
.catch(error => console.log(error.stack));
Create resource links using the
client.resourceLinks.create command.
let resourceLink = new client.resourceLinks.ResourceLink;
// Set resource link attributes
resourceLink.name = 'Resource link name here';
resourceLink.description = 'Resource link description here';
resourceLink.classId = 1;
resourceLink.links = ['/groups/1'];
// Create the resource link
client.resourceLinks.create(resourceLink)
.then(sensor => {
console.log(`New resource link [${resourceLink.id}] created`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Issue creating resource link');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Resource links can be modified. There is a limited set of attributes that
can be saved on these objects. Use
client.resourceLinks.save to save an
existing resource link.
client.resourceLinks.getById(12345)
.then(resourceLink => {
// Change resource link name, description, and link set
resourceLink.name = 'New resource link name';
resourceLink.description = 'New description';
resourceLink.links = ['/groups/1', '/groups/2'];
return client.resourceLinks.save(resourceLink);
})
.catch(error => console.log(error.stack));
The following
ResourceLink object attributes can be saved:
name
description
links
Resource links can be deleted using the
client.resourceLinks.delete command.
client.resourceLinks.delete(12345)
.then(() => {
console.log('Resource link was deleted');
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Resource link may have been removed already, or does not exist');
console.log(error.stack);
});
Get bridge resource limits and timezones.
Retrieve bridge light limits with the command
client.capabilities.lights.
This command will eventually return an object describe the limits of the bridge
around the light resource.
client.capabilities.lights()
.then(lights => {
console.log('Lights:');
console.log(` Available light slots: ${lights.available}`);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error.stack);
});
You can retrieve additional information about other bridge capabilities with the following commands:
client.capabilities.sensors
client.capabilities.groups
client.capabilities.scenes
client.capabilities.schedules
client.capabilities.rules
client.capabilities.resourceLinks
Retrieve a list of supported time zones by calling
client.capabilities.getTimeZones.
client.capabilities.getAll()
.then(timeZones => {
for (let timeZone of timeZones) {
console.log(timeZone);
}
});
The Philips Hue bridge supports configuring a local time zone. This is useful for scheduling functions. Numerous time zones are registered on the bridge for retrieval.
You can retrieve a list of supported time zones by calling
client.timeZones.getAll. This will return an array of string values.
client.timeZones.getAll()
.then(timeZones => {
for (let timeZone of timeZones) {
console.log(timeZone);
}
});
Want to see more examples? View them in the examples directory included in this repository.
Huejay's initial logo was designed by scorpion6 on Fiverr. Font used is Lato Bold.
Looking for more Philips Hue resources?
This software is licensed under the MIT License. View the license.
Copyright © 2015-2016 Michael K. Squires