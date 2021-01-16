🐝 1-click color picker
Link directly to Huebee files on unpkg.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/huebee@2/dist/huebee.min.css">
<script src="https://unpkg.com/huebee@2/dist/huebee.pkgd.min.js"></script>
npm:
npm install huebee --save
Bower:
bower install huebee --save
Initialize Huebee on an anchor element.
<input class="color-input" />
Huebee will open whenever the anchor is clicked or focused (for inputs and buttons).
// use selector string to initialize on single element
var hueb = new Huebee( '.color-input', {
// options
setBGColor: true,
saturations: 2,
});
// or use element
var colorInput = document.querySelector('.color-input');
var hueb = new Huebee( colorInput, {
// options
setBGColor: true,
saturations: 2,
});
You can initialize Huebee in HTML, without writing any JavaScript. Add
data-huebee attribute to an element.
<input class="color-input" data-huebee />
Options can be set in value of
data-huebee. Options set in HTML must be valid JSON. Keys need to be quoted, for example
"setBGColor":. Note that the attribute value uses single quotes
', but the JSON entities use double-quotes
".
<input class="color-input" data-huebee='{ "setBGColor": true, "saturations": 2 }' />
var hueb = new Huebee( '.color-input', {
// options
hues: 6,
// number of hues of the color grid
// default: 12
hue0: 210,
// the first hue of the color grid
// default: 0
shades: 7,
// number of shades of colors and shades of gray between white and black
// set to 0 to use only custom colors
// default: 5
saturations: 2,
// number of sets of saturation of the color grid
// 3 saturations => [ 100% saturation, 66% saturation, 33% saturation ]
// default: 3
notation: 'hex',
// the text syntax of colors
// values: shortHex, hex, hsl
// shortHex => #F00, hex => #FF0000, hsl => hsl(0, 100%, 50%)
// default: shortHex
setText: false,
// sets text of elements to color, and sets text color
// true => sets text of anchor
// string, '.color-text' => sets elements that match selector
// default: true
setBGColor: false,
// sets background color of elements
// and text color so text is visible on light or dark colors
// true => sets background color of anchor
// string, '.color-bg' => sets elements that match selector
// default: true
customColors: [ '#19F', '#E5A628', 'darkgray', 'hsl(210, 90%, 55%)' ]
// custom colors added to the top of the grid
staticOpen: true,
// displays open and stays open
// default: false
className: 'color-input-picker',
// class added to Huebee element, useful for CSS
});
Set the size of the color grid with by setting the size of
.huebee__cursor in CSS.
.huebee__cursor {
width: 25px;
height: 25px;
}
Style Huebee with your own CSS.
.huebee {
transition: none; /* disable reveal/hide transition */
}
.huebee__container {
background: #444;
border: 1px solid #222;
border-radius: 20px;
}
.huebee__cursor {
border: 2px solid #19F;
}
.huebee__close-button {
background: red;
}
.huebee__close-button__x {
stroke-width: 2;
}
Use
className option for specificity.
<div class="dark-swatch" data-huebee='{ "className": "dark-picker" }'></div>
<div class="light-swatch" data-huebee='{ "className": "light-picker" }'></div>
.dark-picker .huebee__container {
background: #222;
}
.light-picker .huebee__container {
background: #F8F8F8;
}
var hueb = new Huebee( element, options );
hueb.color // => #F00
// {String} - text color value
hueb.hue // -> 0
// {Number} - angle of hue of color, 0...360
hueb.sat // -> 1
// {Number} - saturation of color, 0...1
hueb.lum // -> 0.5
// {Number} - luminance of color, 0...1
hueb.open()
// opens Huebee
hueb.close()
// closes Huebee
hueb.on( 'change', function( color, hue, sat, lum ) {
console.log( 'color changed to: ' + color )
})
