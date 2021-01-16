Huebee

🐝 1-click color picker

Install

Download

CDN

Link directly to Huebee files on unpkg.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/huebee@2/dist/huebee.min.css" >

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/huebee@2/dist/huebee.pkgd.min.js" > </ script >

Package managers

npm: npm install huebee --save

Bower: bower install huebee --save

Usage

Initialize Huebee on an anchor element.

< input class = "color-input" />

Huebee will open whenever the anchor is clicked or focused (for inputs and buttons).

Initialize with JavaScript

var hueb = new Huebee( '.color-input' , { setBGColor : true , saturations : 2 , }); var colorInput = document .querySelector( '.color-input' ); var hueb = new Huebee( colorInput, { setBGColor : true , saturations : 2 , });

Initialize with HTML

You can initialize Huebee in HTML, without writing any JavaScript. Add data-huebee attribute to an element.

< input class = "color-input" data-huebee />

Options can be set in value of data-huebee . Options set in HTML must be valid JSON. Keys need to be quoted, for example "setBGColor" :. Note that the attribute value uses single quotes ' , but the JSON entities use double-quotes " .

< input class = "color-input" data-huebee = '{ "setBGColor": true, "saturations": 2 }' />

Options

var hueb = new Huebee( '.color-input' , { hues : 6 , hue0 : 210 , shades : 7 , saturations : 2 , notation : 'hex' , setText : false , setBGColor : false , customColors : [ '#19F' , '#E5A628' , 'darkgray' , 'hsl(210, 90%, 55%)' ] staticOpen : true , className : 'color-input-picker' , });

CSS

Set the size of the color grid with by setting the size of .huebee__cursor in CSS.

.huebee__cursor { width : 25px ; height : 25px ; }

Style Huebee with your own CSS.

.huebee { transition : none; } .huebee__container { background : #444 ; border : 1px solid #222 ; border-radius : 20px ; } .huebee__cursor { border : 2px solid #19F ; } .huebee__close-button { background : red; } .huebee__close-button__x { stroke-width : 2 ; }

Use className option for specificity.

< div class = "dark-swatch" data-huebee = '{ "className": "dark-picker" }' > </ div > < div class = "light-swatch" data-huebee = '{ "className": "light-picker" }' > </ div >

.dark-picker .huebee__container { background : #222 ; } .light-picker .huebee__container { background : #F8F8F8 ; }

API

var hueb = new Huebee( element, options );

Properties

hueb.color hueb.hue hueb.sat hueb.lum

Methods

hueb.open() hueb.close()

Events

hueb.on( 'change' , function ( color, hue, sat, lum ) { console .log( 'color changed to: ' + color ) })

MIT License

