A command line interface to philips hue

NOTE: A more complete and updated implementation of a Hue Management CLI can be found here https://github.com/bahamas10/hueadm

Installation

First, install Node.js, then:

npm install -g hue-cli

...and the executable will be installed globally as hue

Usage

Usage : hue [-c config] [-H host] [--json] [command] control philips hue over the command line examples hue config # view the hue config hue lights # get a list of lights hue lights 5 # get information about light 5 hue lights 5 , 6 , 7 on # turn lights 5 6 and 7 on hue lights on # turn all lights on hue lights 1 ff0000 # turn light 1 red hue lights 1 red # same as above hue lights 1 + 10 # increase the brightness by 10 (out of 254 ) hue lights 1 -10 # decrease the brightness by 10 (out of 254 ) hue lights 1 = 100 # set the brightness to 100 (out of 254 ) hue lights 1 + 10 % # increase the brightness by 10 % hue lights 1 -10 % # decrease the brightness by 10 % hue lights 1 = 100 % # set the brightness to 100 % hue lights 4 , 5 colorloop # enable the colorloop effect on lights 4 and 5 hue lights 4 , 5 alert # blink lights 4 and 5 for 30 seconds hue lights 4 , 5 clear # clear any effects on lights 4 and 5 hue lights 1 state # set the state on light 1 as passed in as JSON over stdin hue rename 1 light-name # set light 1 's name to the given string hue lights reset # reset all lamps to default (on, as if the bulb was just flipped on) hue lights 1 , 2 reset # reset just bulbs 1 and 2 hue help # this message hue register # register this app to hue hue search # search for hue base stations commands config, lights, help, register, search options -c, --config <file> config file, defaults to ~/.hue.json -h, --help print this message and exit -H, --host the hostname or ip of the bridge to control -j, --json force output to be in json -u, --updates check for available updates -v, --version print the version number and exit

Example

starting off

First, let's search for nearby base stations

$ hue search 1 stations found 1: 10.0 .1 .218

Pass in -j for json if you'd like

$ hue -j search [ "10.0.1.218" ]

Next, let's try to list the lights on that base station

$ hue -H 10.0 .1 .218 lights error: application not registered, run `hue register` first

This app isn't registered yet, let's go ahead and do that

$ hue -H 10.0 .1 .218 register please go and press the link button on your base station Hue Base Station paired!

listing lights

All you had to do was press the button on your base station to register, cool right? Let's re-run the lights command

$ hue -H 10.0 .1 .218 lights 1 Mike 1 2 Mike 2 3 Dave closet 4 Hallway 2 5 Hallway 1 6 Front hallway 7 Dave Ledge Left 8 Dave Ledge Right 9 Dave's Piano 10 Dave's Lamp 11 Balcony Mike 12 Balcony Dave 13 Balcony Living Room 14 Mike 3 15 Living room 3 16 Living room 1

Again, -j if you'd like json output.

Running with the command lights will give us a list of all the lights connected to the base station.

From here, we can get information about a single light like:

$ hue lights 1 1 on 141 Mike 1

141 in the above example is the brightness.

And -j for json

$ hue -j lights 1 { "state": { "on": true , "bri": 141 , "hue": 13122 , "sat": 211 , "xy": [ 0.5119 , 0.4147 ], "ct": 467 , "alert": "none" , "effect": "none" , "colormode": "ct" , "reachable": true }, "type": "Extended color light" , ... }

controlling the lights

Let's actually mess with the lights now. Let's turn on the light in my closet.

$ hue lights 3 on light 3 success

What about both lights in the hallway?

$ hue lights 4 ,5 on light 4 success light 5 success

What if we try to turn on a non-existent light?

$ hue lights 99 on light 99 failed: resource, /lights/99/state, not available

Cool, errors handled properly. Let's see some more examples

$ hue lights off light 1 success light 2 success light 3 success ...

This is shorthand for

$ hue lights all off

Where all is a recognized keyword for all lights in the system. You can also:

$ hue lights off

To quickly turn off all lights on the system

controlling colors

We can turn the lights on and off, that's great... what about colors?

How about hex

$ hue lights 4 ffffff light 4 success

We just set the light in the hallway to pure white, hex ffffff . Let's go crazy and turn all of the lights in the house red (this is where we need the all keyword)

$ hue lights all ff0000 light 1 success light 2 success ...

It's worth noting here that, because this tool is written in Node, all requests to the lights are done concurrently. This means we don't have to wait for light 1 to finish before we instruct light 2 to change, nor wait for light 2 to finish before we instruct light 3 to change, and so on.

Shorthand hex is also supported

$ hue lights 3 ,4 0f0 light 3 success light 4 success

Now lights 3 and 4 are green

Last but not least, any CSS name is supported for colors

$ hue lights 1 yellow light 1 success

Light 1 is now yellow. The full list of colors is available here http://xahlee.info/js/css_color_names.html

brightness

Brightness can also be changed using the = , + and - operators

$ hue lights 1 +20 light 1 brightness 200 -> 220 $ hue lights 1 -30 light 1 brightness 220 -> 190 $ hue lights 1 =150 light 1 brightness 150

effects

You can enable the colorloop effect on lamps by running

$ hue lights 4 ,5,6 colorloop light 4 success light 5 success light 6 success

and clear all effects with

$ hue lights 4 ,5,6 clear light 4 success light 5 success light 6 success

debugging

Last but not least, you can pass the state as JSON over stdin. The possible values are found at http://developers.meethue.com/1_lightsapi.html in section 1.6.

echo '{"bri": 240, "hue": 25500}' | hue lights 7 state

The state keyword tells hue to read from stdin

Config

A config file will be created at ~/.hue.json upon registration that looks like...

{ "host" : "1.2.3.4" , "colors" : { "myred" : "fe0000" , "myblue" : "0000fe" } }

host : the host to connect to (normally passed in as -H )

: the host to connect to (normally passed in as ) colors : a key-value pair of color aliases to their hex mapping, you can use these when changing the colors of a light

Credits

Philips hue: I assume you know what this is by now

hue.js: Node.js hue client

css-color-names: color aliases provided by this module

License

MIT