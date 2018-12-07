Hudson Taylor is a set of libraries for building automatically documented, well validated services.
HT is comprised of a server library for providing services with well documented and defined APIs with validation, and client libraries for calling services over a number of transports, HTTP, Websocket, TCP or in-process.
All service methods (should) have a schema that lets you dictate the type of data you want, so you can be sure of what you're receiving. This has the added benefit of being able to automatically generate documentation for these methods.
See Changelog here
Please visit https://hudson-taylor.github.io
One of the nice things about HT is that you can connect to a service via methods without having to change your service code in any way.
Hudson-Taylor is bundled with a couple of low-level transports such as:
Custom transports can be implemented easily, see /lib/transports/http.js for a documented example.
Hudson-Taylors schema library is no longer bundled directly, see ht-schema instead.
Proxy express requests to a particular service method.
See ht-express
Provides helpful decorators for working with HT
See ht-decorators