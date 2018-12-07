Hudson Taylor is a set of libraries for building automatically documented, well validated services.

HT is comprised of a server library for providing services with well documented and defined APIs with validation, and client libraries for calling services over a number of transports, HTTP, Websocket, TCP or in-process.

All service methods (should) have a schema that lets you dictate the type of data you want, so you can be sure of what you're receiving. This has the added benefit of being able to automatically generate documentation for these methods.

Documentation

Details

Methods of communicating between services

One of the nice things about HT is that you can connect to a service via methods without having to change your service code in any way.

Hudson-Taylor is bundled with a couple of low-level transports such as:

TCP: uses long-lived TCP sockets for communication between client & server

HTTP: uses HTTP requests

Local: in-process transport that communicates internally between client & server

Custom transports can be implemented easily, see /lib/transports/http.js for a documented example.

Schemas

Hudson-Taylors schema library is no longer bundled directly, see ht-schema instead.

Utils

Express Proxy

Proxy express requests to a particular service method.

ES7 Decorators

Provides helpful decorators for working with HT

