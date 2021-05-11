Hubspot Client API

A client wrapper for the HubSpot API at https://developers.hubspot.com/docs/overview.

Installation

npm install --save hubspot-api

Docs

Full documentation available at https://hubspotwebteam.github.io/hs-node-api/

Example

const HubSpotClient = require ( 'hubspot-api' ); const hs = new HubSpotClient({ hapikey }); async function getContact ( id ) { const contact = await hs.contacts.getById( 827398123 ); return contact } hs.contacts.getById( 827398123 ).then( contact => { console .log(contact); });

Entities available

Blogs

Blog posts

Blog authors

Blog topics

Contacts

Contacts Properties (partial implementation)

Companies

Calendar

Deals (partial implementation)

Domains

Email Events (partial implementation)

Engagements (partial implementation)

Forms (partial implementation)

HubDB (partial implementation)

Layouts

Page Publishing

Social (partial implementation)

Workflows

Please check out the full documentation available at https://hubspotwebteam.github.io/hs-node-api/

CORS

At the moment of writing the HubSpot APIs do not support CORS / AJAX requests due to security reasons, so you must use this library only on a Node.js server.

Authors and Contributors

Currently maintained by the lovely folks on HubSpot's Web Team, but we need your help. Please feel free to submit pull requests to add new functionality.

How to Contribute

Contributions are welcome. Please refer to the contributing guidelines