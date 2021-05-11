A client wrapper for the HubSpot API at https://developers.hubspot.com/docs/overview.
npm install --save hubspot-api
Full documentation available at https://hubspotwebteam.github.io/hs-node-api/
const HubSpotClient = require('hubspot-api');
const hs = new HubSpotClient({ hapikey });
// or const hs = new HubSpotClient({ accessToken });
// or const hs = new HubSpotClient(); # for public methods, eg. Forms, HubDB
async function getContact(id){
const contact = await hs.contacts.getById(827398123);
return contact
}
// Or using traditional thenable Promises.
hs.contacts.getById(827398123).then(contact => {
console.log(contact);
});
Entities available
Please check out the full documentation available at https://hubspotwebteam.github.io/hs-node-api/
At the moment of writing the HubSpot APIs do not support CORS / AJAX requests due to security reasons, so you must use this library only on a Node.js server.
Currently maintained by the lovely folks on HubSpot's Web Team, but we need your help. Please feel free to submit pull requests to add new functionality.
Contributions are welcome. Please refer to the contributing guidelines