Javascript / node.js wrapper for the HubSpot API

Installing

npm install hubspot

Instantiate client

const Hubspot = require ( 'hubspot' ) const hubspot = new Hubspot({ apiKey : 'abc' , checkLimit : false })

You can also authenticate via token:

const hubspot = new Hubspot({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN })

To change the base url:

const hubspot = new Hubspot({ accessToken : YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN, baseUrl : 'https://some-url' })

If you're an app developer, you can also instantiate a client with your app details and a refresh_token and obtain a new accessToken:

const hubspot = new Hubspot({ clientId : ..., clientSecret : ..., redirectUri : ..., refreshToken : ... }) return hubspot.refreshAccessToken() .then( results => { console .log(results.access_token) console .log(hubspot.accessToken) return hubspot.contacts.get() })

Changing rate limiter options

Bottleneck is used for rate limiting. To override the default settings, pass a limiter object when instantiating the client. Bottleneck options can be found here.

const hubspot = new Hubspot({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY, limiter : { maxConcurrent : 2 , minTime : 1000 / 9 , } })

Usage

All methods return a promise. The success case includes the returned object from the response. Use the API method via:

hubspot.contacts .get(options) .then( results => { console .log(results) }) .catch( err => { console .error(err) })

Samples

Please see repository with samples applications with common cases.

const contactObj = { "properties" : [ { "property" : "firstname" , "value" : yourvalue }, { "property" : "lastname" , "value" : yourvalue } ] }; const hubspot = new Hubspot({ apiKey : YOUR_API_KEY }); const hubspotContact = await hubspot.contacts.create(contactObj);

{EXAMPLE} If you need to insert multiple values

Each value must have a semi colon after each value

{ "property" : "foo" , "value" : "value1;value2;value3;value4" }

API limits

HubSpot has relatively stringent API limits (40,000 per day by default). To prevent from consuming it all-at-once, this library checks API quotas regularly and will fail requests if the total is too close to the max. By default

Available Methods

Companies

hubspot.companies.get(opts) hubspot.companies.getById(id) hubspot.companies.getRecentlyCreated(opts) hubspot.companies.getRecentlyModified(opts) hubspot.companies.getByDomain(domain) hubspot.companies.create(data) hubspot.companies.addContactToCompany(data) hubspot.companies.getContactIds(id, options) hubspot.companies.getContacts(id, options) hubspot.companies.update(id, data) hubspot.companies.updateBatch(data) hubspot.companies.delete(id)

Company properties

hubspot.companies.properties.get(query) hubspot.companies.properties.getByName(name) hubspot.companies.properties.create(data) hubspot.companies.properties.update(name, data) hubspot.companies.properties.upsert(data)

Company properties groups

hubspot.companies.properties.groups.get(query) hubspot.companies.properties.groups.create(data) hubspot.companies.properties.groups.update(name, data) hubspot.companies.properties.groups.upsert(data)

hubspot.contacts.get(opts) hubspot.contacts.getAll(opts) hubspot.contacts.getByEmail(email) hubspot.contacts.getByEmailBatch(emails) hubspot.contacts.getById(id) hubspot.contacts.getByIdBatch(ids) hubspot.contacts.getByToken(utk) hubspot.contacts.update(id, data) hubspot.contacts.create(data) hubspot.contacts.createOrUpdateBatch(data) hubspot.contacts.search(query) hubspot.contacts.getRecentlyCreated() hubspot.contacts.getRecentlyModified() hubspot.contacts.createOrUpdate(email, data) hubspot.contacts.updateByEmail(email, data) hubspot.contacts.delete(id) hubspot.contacts.merge(primaryId, secondaryId) hubspot.contacts.addSecondaryEmail(vid, secondaryEmail)

hubspot.contacts.properties.get() hubspot.contacts.properties.getByName(name) hubspot.contacts.properties.create(data) hubspot.contacts.properties.update(name, data) hubspot.contacts.properties.upsert(data) hubspot.contacts.properties.getGroups() hubspot.contacts.properties.createGroup({ name, displayName }) hubspot.contacts.properties.updateGroup(name, { displayName }) hubspot.contacts.properties.deleteGroup(name) hubspot.contacts.properties.delete(name)

CRM associations

hubspot.crm.associations.create(data) hubspot.crm.associations.createBatch(data) hubspot.crm.associations.delete(data) hubspot.crm.associations.deleteBatch(data)

Pages

hubspot.pages.get(opts)

Deals

hubspot.deals.get(opts) hubspot.deals.getRecentlyModified(opts) hubspot.deals.getRecentlyCreated(opts) hubspot.deals.getById(id) hubspot.deals.getAssociated(objectType, objectId, opts) hubspot.deals.deleteById(id) hubspot.deals.updateById(id, data) hubspot.deals.updateBatch(data) hubspot.deals.create(data) hubspot.deals.associate(id, objectType, associatedObjectId) hubspot.deals.removeAssociation(id, objectType, associatedObjectId)

Deals properties

hubspot.deals.properties.get(query) hubspot.deals.properties.getByName(name) hubspot.deals.properties.create(data) hubspot.deals.properties.update(name, data) hubspot.deals.properties.upsert(data)

Deals properties groups

hubspot.deals.properties.groups.get(query) hubspot.deals.properties.groups.create(data) hubspot.deals.properties.groups.update(name, data) hubspot.deals.properties.groups.upsert(data) hubspot.deals.properties.groups.delete(name)

Engagements

hubspot.engagements.create(data) hubspot.engagements.get(opts) hubspot.engagements.update(engagementId, data) hubspot.engagements.getRecentlyModified(opts) hubspot.engagements.getAssociated(objectType, objectId, opts) hubspot.engagements.getCallDispositions()

Owners

hubspot.owners.get(opts)

Pipelines

hubspot.pipelines.get(opts)

Lists

hubspot.lists.get(opts) hubspot.lists.getOne(id) hubspot.lists.getByIdBatch(ids) hubspot.lists.create(data) hubspot.lists.delete(id) hubspot.lists.getContacts(id, opts) hubspot.lists.getRecentContacts(id, opts) hubspot.lists.getRecentUpdates(opts) hubspot.lists.addContacts(id, contactBody) hubspot.lists.removeContacts(id, contactBody)

Files

hubspot.files.get() hubspot.files.getOne(id) hubspot.files.upload(fileDetails, overwrite, hidden) hubspot.files.uploadByUrl(fileDetails, overwrite, hidden)

Forms

hubspot.forms.get(opts) hubspot.forms.getById(id) hubspot.forms.getSingleField(guid, fieldname) hubspot.forms.getSubmissions(guid, opts) hubspot.forms.create(data) hubspot.forms.update(id, data) hubspot.forms.delete(id) hubspot.forms.submit(portalId, formId, data) hubspot.forms.getUploadedFileByUrl(url)

Email

hubspot.subscriptions.get(opts) hubspot.subscriptions.subscribeToAll(email) hubspot.subscriptions.unsubscribe(email)

Email Events

hubspot.campaigns.getById() hubspot.campaigns.get(opts) hubspot.campaigns.getOne(id) hubspot.campaigns.events(opts)

Marketing Email

hubspot.marketingEmail.get(opts) hubspot.marketingEmail.getById(id) hubspot.marketingEmail.create(data) hubspot.marketingEmail.update(id, data) hubspot.marketingEmail.clone(id, data) hubspot.marketingEmail.delete(id) hubspot.marketingEmail.versions(id) hubspot.marketingEmail.restore(id) hubspot.marketingEmail.hasBufferedChanges(id) hubspot.marketingEmail.statistics(opts) hubspot.marketingEmail.statisticsById(id)

Social Media

hubspot.broadcasts.get(opts)

Timelines

hubspot.timelines.createEventType(applicationId, userId, data) hubspot.timelines.updateEventType(applicationId, eventTypeId, data) hubspot.timelines.createEventTypeProperty( applicationId, eventTypeId, userId, data, ) hubspot.timelines.updateEventTypeProperty( applicationId, eventTypeId, propertyId, data, ) hubspot.timelines.createTimelineEvent(applicationId, eventTypeId, data)

NOTE: From the documentation for createTimelineEvent:

Returns a 204 response on success. Otherwise, you'll receive a 4xx error, with more details about the specific error in the body of the response.

So on success the body is empty or undefined and you will not get a result from the resolved promise.

Transactional Emails

hubspot.emails.sendTransactionalEmail(data)

Workflows

hubspot.workflows.getAll() hubspot.workflows.get(workflowId) hubspot.workflows.create(data) hubspot.workflows.delete(workflowId) hubspot.workflows.enroll(workflowId, email) hubspot.workflows.unenroll(workflowId, email) hubspot.workflows.current(contactId)

OAuth

hubspot.oauth.getAuthorizationUrl(opts) hubspot.oauth.getAccessToken(data) hubspot.oauth.refreshAccessToken() hubspot.oauth.getPortalInfo(token)

Obtain your authorization url

const params = { client_id : 'your_client_id' , scope : 'some scopes' , redirect_uri : 'take_me_to_the_ballpark' , } const uri = hubspot.oauth.getAuthorizationUrl(params)

Obtain an access token from an authorization_code

const hubspot = new Hubspot({ clientId : '' , clientSecret : '' , redirectUri : '' }) return hubspot.oauth.getAccessToken({ code : 'abc' }).then(...)

You can also pass the constructor directly as parameters (although with a slightly awkward case change)

const params = { code : 'abc' client_id : '' , client_secret : '' , redirect_uri : '' } const hubspot = new Hubspot(params) return hubspot.oauth.getAccessToken(params).then(...)

Tickets

const data = [ { name : 'subject' , value : 'This is an example ticket' }, { name : 'content' , value : 'Here are the details of the ticket.' }, { name : 'hs_pipeline' , value : '0' }, { name : 'hs_pipeline_stage' , value : '1' } ]; const ids = [ 176606 , 177919 ]; const properties = [ 'subject' , 'content' , 'hs_pipeline' ]; const newDataId = [ { objectId : 176606 , properties : [ { name : 'subject' , value : 'SUBJECT 001' }, { name : 'content' , value : 'TICKET 001' } ] }, { objectId : 177919 , properties : [ { name : 'subject' , value : 'SUBJECT 002' }, { name : 'content' , value : 'TICKET 002' } ] } ]; hubspot.tickets.create(data); hubspot.tickets.createBatch(data); hubspot.tickets.getAll(); hubspot.tickets.getAll(properties); hubspot.tickets.getById(id); hubspot.tickets.getById(id, properties); hubspot.tickets.getBatchById(ids); hubspot.tickets.getBatchById(ids, properties); hubspot.tickets.delete(id); hubspot.tickets.deleteBatch(ids); hubspot.tickets.update(id, newData); hubspot.tickets.updateBatch(newDataId);

Not wrapped endpoint(s)

It is possible to access the hubspot request method directly, it could be handy if wrapper doesn't have implementation for some endpoint yet. Using of exposed request method benefits by the bottleneck throttling, auth and request parsing and formatting already in place

hubspot.apiRequest({ method : 'PUT' , path : '/some/api/not/wrapped/yet' , body : { key : 'value' }, })

Also it is possible to overlap hubspot base API URL using overlapUrl parameter

hubspot.apiRequest({ method : 'GET' , overlapUrl : 'https://api.hubspot.com/some/alternative/api' , })

Typescript

You may use this library in your Typescript project via:

import Hubspot from 'hubspot' ; const hubspot = new Hubspot({ apiKey: YOUR_API_KEY });

License

MIT

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines

Development Workflow

After cloning this repo, run npm install to fetch dependencies. Then run the test suite with npm test . From master, this should be green. Our tests mock out requests to HubSpot's api using nock. We then recommend running the test suite without mocking api requests with NOCK_OFF=true npm run mocha . This should fail as you'll need some environment variables for real requests to pass.

If you haven't already, create a developer account on hubspot. You'll want to create an app and a test account as well. Then, create a new file, .env in the root of the repo. Inside you'll need to add an app id, a HubSpot user id, and an oauth access token, also you will need to provide api key and set some workflow id;

NOTE: Your HubSpot user ID; This can be found in the same place as your Developer HAPIkey in your Developer portal.

APPLICATION_ID=111111 USER_ID=2222222 ACCESS_TOKEN=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA_BBB_CCCC_____-D_EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE_fffffff-gggggg" HUBSPOT_API_KEY=1111-2222-3333-4444-5555 TEST_WORKFLOW_ID=333

To get an access token, you should follow the instructions here after cloning the oauth-quickstart-nodejs project. Make sure to modify index.js to include all the required scopes as shown in this pull-request.

Once you have a green test suite with mocking turned off (run NOCK_OFF=true npm run mocha to confirm) you can write a test for the new feature or bug fix hitting the live API. Once that test is passing try mocking out the endpoint using the fakeHubspotApi test helper.

Push to your fork. Write a good commit message. Submit a pull request.

Others will give constructive feedback. This is a time for discussion and improvements, and making the necessary changes will be required before we can merge the contribution.

Thank you to all our contributors.