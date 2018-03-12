Hubot test helper

Helper for testing Hubot script.

Install

npm install hubot-test-helper --save-dev

Usage

If you have a following hubot script:

module .exports = robot => robot.respond( /hi$/i , msg => msg.reply( 'hi' ))

You can test it like:

const Helper = require ( 'hubot-test-helper' ); const helper = new Helper( './scripts' ); const scriptHelper = new Helper( './scripts/specific-script.js' ); const co = require ( 'co' ); const expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; describe( 'hello-world' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { this .room = helper.createRoom(); }); afterEach( function ( ) { this .room.destroy(); }); context( 'user says hi to hubot' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { return co( function *( ) { yield this .room.user.say( 'alice' , '@hubot hi' ); yield this .room.user.say( 'bob' , '@hubot hi' ); }.bind( this )); }); it( 'should reply to user' , function ( ) { expect( this .room.messages).to.eql([ [ 'alice' , '@hubot hi' ], [ 'hubot' , '@alice hi' ], [ 'bob' , '@hubot hi' ], [ 'hubot' , '@bob hi' ] ]); }); }); });

HTTPD

By default Hubot enables a built in HTTP server. The server continues between tests and so requires it to be shutdown during teardown using room.destroy() .

This feature can be turned off in tests that don't need it by passing using helper.createRoom(httpd: false) .

See the tests for an example of testing the HTTP server.

Manual delay

Sometimes we can't access callback actions from a script. Just like in real use-case we may have to wait for a bot to finish processing before replying, in testing we may anticipate the delayed reply with a manual time delay.

For example we have the following script:

module .exports = robot => robot.hear( /(http(?:s?):\/\/(\S*))/i , res => { const url = res.match[ 1 ]; res.send( `ok1: ${url} ` ); robot.http(url).get()( ( err, response, body ) => res.send( `ok2: ${url} ` )); });

To test the second callback response "ok2: ..." we use the following script:

const Helper = require ( 'hubot-test-helper' ); const helper = new Helper( '../scripts/http.js' ); const Promise = require ( 'bluebird' ); const co = require ( 'co' ); const expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; describe( 'http' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { this .room = helper.createRoom({ httpd : false }); }); context( 'user posts link' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { return co( function *( ) { yield this .room.user.say( 'user1' , 'http://google.com' ); yield new Promise .delay( 1000 ); }.bind( this )); }); it( 'expects deplayed callback from ok2' , function ( ) { console .log( this .room.messages); expect( this .room.messages).to.eql([ [ 'user1' , 'http://google.com' ], [ 'hubot' , 'ok1: http://google.com' ], [ 'hubot' , 'ok2: http://google.com' ] ]); }); }); });

Note that yield and generators are part of ECMA6, so it may not work on older node.js versions. It will wait for the delay to complete the beforeEach before proceeding to the test it .

Testing messages sent to other rooms

You can also test messages sent by your script to other rooms through Hubot's robot.messageRoom(...) method.

Given the following script:

module .exports = robot => robot.respond( /announce otherRoom: (.+)$/i , msg => { robot.messageRoom( 'otherRoom' , "@#{msg.envelope.user.name} said: #{msg.msg.match[1]}" ); })

you could test the messages sent to other rooms like this:

const Helper = require ( '../src/index' ); const helper = new Helper( '../scripts/message-room.js' ); const expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; describe( 'message-room' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { this .room = helper.createRoom({ name : 'room' , httpd : false }); }); context( 'user asks hubot to announce something' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { return co( function *( ) { yield this .room.user.say( 'alice' , '@hubot announce otherRoom: I love hubot!' ); }.bind( this )); }); it( 'should not post to this channel' , function ( ) { expect( this .room.messages).to.eql([ [ 'alice' , '@hubot announce otherRoom: I love hubot!' ] ]); }); it( 'should post to the other channel' , function ( ) { expect( this .room.robot.messagesTo[ 'otherRoom' ]).to.eql([ [ 'hubot' , '@alice says: I love hubot!' ] ]); }); }); });

Testing events

You can also test events emitted by your script. For example, Slack users may want to test the creation of a message attachment.

Given the following script:

module .exports = robot => robot.respond( /check status$/i , msg => robot.emit( 'slack.attachment' , { message : msg.message, content : { color : "good" , text : "It's all good!" } }) )

you could test the emitted event like this:

const Helper = require ( 'hubot-test-helper' ); const helper = new Helper( '../scripts/status_check.js' ); const expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; describe( 'status check' , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( ) { this .room = helper.createRoom({ httpd : false }); }); it( 'should send a slack event' , function ( ) { let response = null ; this .room.robot.on( 'slack.attachment' , event => response = event.content); this .room.user.say( 'bob' , '@hubot check status' ).then( () => { expect(response.text).to.eql( "It's all good!" ); }); }); });

Development

Requirements

docker

docker-compose

Setup

git clone https://github.com/mtsmfm/hubot-test-helper cd hubot-test-helper docker-compose up -d docker-compose exec app bash yarn install

Run test

yarn run test

Debug

yarn run test-unit- debug

Above command will output:

yarn run v0. 18 . 1 $ mocha --inspect -- debug -brk --compilers coffee:coffee-script/register test Debugger listening on port 9229 . Warning: This is an experimental feature and could change at any time. To start debugging, open the following URL in Chrome: chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.html?experiments=true&v8only=true&ws=127.0.0.1:9229/59631086-0a0c-424b-8f5b-8828be123894