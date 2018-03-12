Helper for testing Hubot script.
npm install hubot-test-helper --save-dev
If you have a following hubot script:
module.exports = robot =>
robot.respond(/hi$/i, msg => msg.reply('hi'))
You can test it like:
const Helper = require('hubot-test-helper');
// helper loads all scripts passed a directory
const helper = new Helper('./scripts');
// helper loads a specific script if it's a file
const scriptHelper = new Helper('./scripts/specific-script.js');
const co = require('co');
const expect = require('chai').expect;
describe('hello-world', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
this.room = helper.createRoom();
});
afterEach(function() {
this.room.destroy();
});
context('user says hi to hubot', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
return co(function*() {
yield this.room.user.say('alice', '@hubot hi');
yield this.room.user.say('bob', '@hubot hi');
}.bind(this));
});
it('should reply to user', function() {
expect(this.room.messages).to.eql([
['alice', '@hubot hi'],
['hubot', '@alice hi'],
['bob', '@hubot hi'],
['hubot', '@bob hi']
]);
});
});
});
By default Hubot enables a built in HTTP server. The server continues between
tests and so requires it to be shutdown during teardown using
room.destroy().
This feature can be turned off in tests that don't need it by passing using
helper.createRoom(httpd: false).
See the tests for an example of testing the HTTP server.
Sometimes we can't access callback actions from a script. Just like in real use-case we may have to wait for a bot to finish processing before replying, in testing we may anticipate the delayed reply with a manual time delay.
For example we have the following script:
module.exports = robot =>
robot.hear(/(http(?:s?):\/\/(\S*))/i, res => {
const url = res.match[1];
res.send(`ok1: ${url}`);
robot.http(url).get()((err, response, body) => res.send(`ok2: ${url}`));
});
To test the second callback response "ok2: ..." we use the following script:
const Helper = require('hubot-test-helper');
const helper = new Helper('../scripts/http.js');
const Promise = require('bluebird');
const co = require('co');
const expect = require('chai').expect;
// test ping
describe('http', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
this.room = helper.createRoom({httpd: false});
});
// Test case
context('user posts link', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
return co(function*() {
yield this.room.user.say('user1', 'http://google.com');
// delay one second for the second
// callback message to be posted to @room
yield new Promise.delay(1000);
}.bind(this));
});
// response
it('expects deplayed callback from ok2', function() {
console.log(this.room.messages);
expect(this.room.messages).to.eql([
['user1', 'http://google.com'],
['hubot', 'ok1: http://google.com'],
['hubot', 'ok2: http://google.com']
]);
});
});
});
Note that
yield and generators are part of ECMA6, so it may not work on older node.js versions. It will wait for the delay to complete the
beforeEach before proceeding to the test
it.
You can also test messages sent by your script to other rooms through Hubot's
robot.messageRoom(...) method.
Given the following script:
module.exports = robot =>
robot.respond(/announce otherRoom: (.+)$/i, msg => {
robot.messageRoom('otherRoom', "@#{msg.envelope.user.name} said: #{msg.msg.match[1]}");
})
you could test the messages sent to other rooms like this:
const Helper = require('../src/index');
const helper = new Helper('../scripts/message-room.js');
const expect = require('chai').expect;
describe('message-room', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
this.room = helper.createRoom({name: 'room', httpd: false});
});
context('user asks hubot to announce something', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
return co(function*() {
yield this.room.user.say('alice', '@hubot announce otherRoom: I love hubot!');
}.bind(this));
});
it('should not post to this channel', function() {
expect(this.room.messages).to.eql([
['alice', '@hubot announce otherRoom: I love hubot!']
]);
});
it('should post to the other channel', function() {
expect(this.room.robot.messagesTo['otherRoom']).to.eql([
['hubot', '@alice says: I love hubot!']
]);
});
});
});
You can also test events emitted by your script. For example, Slack users may want to test the creation of a message attachment.
Given the following script:
module.exports = robot =>
robot.respond(/check status$/i, msg =>
robot.emit('slack.attachment', {
message: msg.message,
content: {
color: "good",
text: "It's all good!"
}
})
)
you could test the emitted event like this:
const Helper = require('hubot-test-helper');
const helper = new Helper('../scripts/status_check.js');
const expect = require('chai').expect;
describe('status check', function() {
beforeEach(function() {
this.room = helper.createRoom({httpd: false});
});
it('should send a slack event', function() {
let response = null;
this.room.robot.on('slack.attachment', event => response = event.content);
this.room.user.say('bob', '@hubot check status').then(() => {
expect(response.text).to.eql("It's all good!");
});
});
});
git clone https://github.com/mtsmfm/hubot-test-helper
cd hubot-test-helper
docker-compose up -d
docker-compose exec app bash
yarn install
yarn run test
yarn run test-unit-debug
Above command will output:
yarn run v0.18.1
$ mocha --inspect --debug-brk --compilers coffee:coffee-script/register test
Debugger listening on port 9229.
Warning: This is an experimental feature and could change at any time.
To start debugging, open the following URL in Chrome:
chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.html?experiments=true&v8only=true&ws=127.0.0.1:9229/59631086-0a0c-424b-8f5b-8828be123894
Then open
chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.html?experiments=true&v8only=true&ws=127.0.0.1:9229/59631086-0a0c-424b-8f5b-8828be123894 in Chrome.