hubot-tell

by hubot-scripts
1.2.4 (see all)

Hubot plugin to send a user a message the next time they are present in the room

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

hubot-tell

Hubot plugin to send a user a message the next time they are present in the room

Installation

Add hubot-tell to your package.json file:

"dependencies": {
  "hubot": ">= 2.5.1",
  "hubot-tell": "*"
}

Add hubot-tell to your external-scripts.json:

["hubot-tell"]

Run npm install

Usage

Assuming your hubot instance is called hubot, you can instruct it to relay a message as follows:

hubot: tell <recipients> <message>

The message will then be stored and relayed to the recipient(s) as soon as they enter the room. You can specifiy a comma-separated list to send your message to multiple users.

Case-insensitive prefix matching is used to match the recipients' nicknames. That way, you can make sure that your message will reach its destination, even if the recipient has a different nickname suffix. If you send a message to foo, and foo1 joins the room, the message will be delivered to them.

If your hubot has a persistent brain (e.g. with redis), messages will be preserved there even if you restart your life embetterment robot.

Configuration

By default, this script uses absolute timestamps to indicate when a message was sent. If you prefer relative timestamps of the form 2 hours ago over absolute ones like Mon Apr 21 2014 10:37:28 GMT+0200 (CEST), set the evironment variable HUBOT_TELL_RELATIVE_TIME.

Original Authors

Contributions to this script were made by Chris Christensen, Fabio Cantoni, Uwe L. Korn, BFGeorge9000, Josh Nichols, and Lorenz Hübschle-Schneider before it was migrated to this repository. This information was lost during the migration process from the github/hubot-scripts repository, so they shall be listed here instead.

