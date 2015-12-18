Hubot plugin to send a user a message the next time they are present in the room
Add hubot-tell to your
package.json file:
"dependencies": {
"hubot": ">= 2.5.1",
"hubot-tell": "*"
}
Add hubot-tell to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-tell"]
Run
npm install
Assuming your hubot instance is called
hubot, you can instruct it to relay a message as follows:
hubot: tell <recipients> <message>
The message will then be stored and relayed to the recipient(s) as soon as they enter the room. You can specifiy a comma-separated list to send your message to multiple users.
Case-insensitive prefix matching is used to match the recipients' nicknames. That way, you can make sure that your message will reach its destination, even if the recipient has a different nickname suffix. If you send a message to
foo, and
foo1 joins the room, the message will be delivered to them.
If your hubot has a persistent brain (e.g. with redis), messages will be preserved there even if you restart your life embetterment robot.
By default, this script uses absolute timestamps to indicate when a message was sent. If you prefer relative timestamps of the form
2 hours ago over absolute ones like
Mon Apr 21 2014 10:37:28 GMT+0200 (CEST), set the evironment variable
HUBOT_TELL_RELATIVE_TIME.
Contributions to this script were made by Chris Christensen, Fabio Cantoni, Uwe L. Korn, BFGeorge9000, Josh Nichols, and Lorenz Hübschle-Schneider before it was migrated to this repository. This information was lost during the migration process from the github/hubot-scripts repository, so they shall be listed here instead.