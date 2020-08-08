Hubot Telegram Adapter

Hubot adapter for interfacting with the Telegram Bot API

Installation & Usage

First of read the docs on how to create a new Telegram Bot. Once you have a bot created, follow these steps:

npm install --save hubot-telegram

Set the environment variables specified in Configuration

Run hubot bin/hubot -a telegram

Configuration

This adapter uses the following environment variables:

TELEGRAM_TOKEN (required)

The token that the BotFather gives you

TELEGRAM_INTERVAL (optional)

You can specify the interval (in milliseconds) in which the adapter will poll Telegram for updates. This option only applies if you are not using a webhook.

TELEGRAM_WEBHOOK (optional)

You can specify a webhook URL. The adapter will register TELEGRAM_WEBHOOK/TELEGRAM_TOKEN with Telegram and listen there.

Telegram Specific Functionality (ie. Stickers, Images)

The adapter will enhance the Response object with some custom methods with the same signature of the APIs. For example, sending an image:

module .exports = function ( robot ) { robot.hear( /send totoro/i , res => { const image = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/image.png' ) res.sendPhoto(res.envelope.room, image, { caption : 'Totoro!' }) }) }

Note: An example script of how to use this is located in the example/ folder

The list of methods exposed through a middleware to the response object is:

sendMessage

sendPhoto

sendAudio

sendDocument

sendMediaGroup

sendSticker

sendVideo

sendVideoNote

sendVoice

sendChatAction

If you want to supplement your message delivery with extra features such as markdown syntax or keyboard replies, you can specify these parameters on the options of sendMessage:

robot.respond( /(.*)/i , res => { res.sendMessage( res.envelope.room, 'Select the option from the keyboard specified.' , { reply_markup : { keyboard : [[ 'Start' , 'Stop' ]] } } ) })

inlineQuery are a way to reply without a conversation to the bot. That's why they don't really fit into the normal hear/respond flow of Hubot. To support inlineQuery you can listen to event on the telegram object exposed by the robot object.

module .exports = function ( robot ) { robot.telegram.on( 'inline_query' , async inlineQuery => { if (inlineQuery.query) { const searches = await google.search(inlineQuery.query, 50 ) const results = searches.map( result => ({ type : 'photo' , id : result.id, thumb_url : result[ 'thumbnail' ], photo_url : result[ 'url' ] })) robot.telegram.answerInlineQuery(inlineQuery.id, results) } }) }

Contributors