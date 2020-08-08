Hubot adapter for interfacting with the Telegram Bot API
First of read the docs on how to create a new Telegram Bot. Once you have a bot created, follow these steps:
npm install --save hubot-telegram
bin/hubot -a telegram
This adapter uses the following environment variables:
TELEGRAM_TOKEN (required)
The token that the BotFather gives you
TELEGRAM_INTERVAL (optional)
You can specify the interval (in milliseconds) in which the adapter will poll Telegram for updates. This option only applies if you are not using a webhook.
TELEGRAM_WEBHOOK (optional)
You can specify a webhook URL. The adapter will register TELEGRAM_WEBHOOK/TELEGRAM_TOKEN with Telegram and listen there.
The adapter will enhance the Response object with some custom methods with the same signature of the APIs. For example, sending an image:
module.exports = function (robot) {
robot.hear(/send totoro/i, res => {
const image = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/image.png')
// https://core.telegram.org/bots/api#sendphoto
res.sendPhoto(res.envelope.room, image, {
caption: 'Totoro!'
})
})
}
Note: An example script of how to use this is located in the
example/ folder
The list of methods exposed through a middleware to the response object is:
If you want to supplement your message delivery with extra features such as markdown syntax or keyboard replies, you can specify these parameters on the
options of sendMessage:
robot.respond(/(.*)/i, res => {
res.sendMessage(
res.envelope.room,
'Select the option from the keyboard specified.',
{
reply_markup: {
keyboard: [['Start', 'Stop']]
}
}
)
})
inlineQuery are a way to reply without a conversation to the bot. That's why they don't really fit into the normal hear/respond flow of Hubot.
To support
inlineQuery you can listen to event on the
telegram object exposed by the
robot object.
module.exports = function (robot) {
robot.telegram.on('inline_query', async inlineQuery => {
// Initially there is always a query with empty string
// Usually is to provide suggestions
if (inlineQuery.query) {
const searches = await google.search(inlineQuery.query, 50) // Max 50 results for inlineQuery
const results = searches.map(result => ({
type: 'photo',
id: result.id,
thumb_url: result['thumbnail'],
photo_url: result['url']
}))
robot.telegram.answerInlineQuery(inlineQuery.id, results)
}
})
}