Use Hubot to remind your team to do your standups.
In a chat room, you can ask Hubot to create a standup at a specific time. From then on, at that time every weekday, Hubot will post in the chat room reminding you to have your standup.
You can create as many standups as you like, across as many rooms as you like.
hubot standup help - See a help document explaining how to use.
hubot create standup hh:mm - Creates a standup at hh:mm (UTC) every weekday for this room
hubot create standup hh:mm at location/url - Creates a standup at hh:mm (UTC) every weekday for this chat room with a reminder for a physical location or url
hubot create standup hh:mm UTC+2 - As above, with a shift to account for UTC offset
hubot create standup Monday@hh:mm - Creates a standup at hh:mm (UTC) every Monday for this room
hubot list standups - See all standups for this room
hubot list all standups - See all standups in every room
hubot delete hh:mm standup - If you have a standup at hh:mm, deletes it
hubot delete Monday@hh:mm standup - If you have a standup on Monday at hh:mm, deletes it
hubot delete all standups - Deletes all standups for this room.
You can set
HUBOT_STANDUP_PREPEND to define a string that will be prepended to the alert messages Hubot sends. Typically, you'd use this to trigger an alert to everybody, for example, @here will alert everybody active in a Hipchat room, and @all does the same for Flowdock.
HUBOT_STANDUP_WEEKDAYS allows you to customize the days the standup check fires on. It defaults to
1-5 (Monday-Friday). Setting this to
0-4 will check for standup Sunday-Thursday. The syntax is the day of week specifier in the Linux cron format.
Currently, the time you specify must be the same timezone as the server Hubot resides on. You can check this with
hubot time. However, you can specify a UTC offset to compensate for any differences between Hubot's time and your local time.
Run the following command to install this module as a Hubot dependency
npm install hubot-standup-alarm --save
Confirm that hubot-standup-alarm appears as a dependency in your Hubot package.json file.
"dependencies": {
"hubot": "2.x",
"hubot-scripts": "2.x",
"hubot-standup-alarm": "*"
}
To enable the script, add the hubot-standup-alarm entry to the external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).
["hubot-standup-alarm"]
Feel free! Send a pull request :)