Use Hubot to remind your team to do your standups.

What does it do?

In a chat room, you can ask Hubot to create a standup at a specific time. From then on, at that time every weekday, Hubot will post in the chat room reminding you to have your standup.

You can create as many standups as you like, across as many rooms as you like.

Usage

hubot standup help - See a help document explaining how to use.

hubot create standup hh:mm - Creates a standup at hh:mm (UTC) every weekday for this room

hubot create standup hh:mm at location/url - Creates a standup at hh:mm (UTC) every weekday for this chat room with a reminder for a physical location or url

hubot create standup hh:mm UTC+2 - As above, with a shift to account for UTC offset

hubot create standup Monday@hh:mm - Creates a standup at hh:mm (UTC) every Monday for this room

hubot list standups - See all standups for this room

hubot list all standups - See all standups in every room

hubot delete hh:mm standup - If you have a standup at hh:mm, deletes it

hubot delete Monday@hh:mm standup - If you have a standup on Monday at hh:mm, deletes it

hubot delete all standups - Deletes all standups for this room.

Environment Variables

You can set HUBOT_STANDUP_PREPEND to define a string that will be prepended to the alert messages Hubot sends. Typically, you'd use this to trigger an alert to everybody, for example, @here will alert everybody active in a Hipchat room, and @all does the same for Flowdock.

HUBOT_STANDUP_WEEKDAYS allows you to customize the days the standup check fires on. It defaults to 1-5 (Monday-Friday). Setting this to 0-4 will check for standup Sunday-Thursday. The syntax is the day of week specifier in the Linux cron format.

Local Time

Currently, the time you specify must be the same timezone as the server Hubot resides on. You can check this with hubot time . However, you can specify a UTC offset to compensate for any differences between Hubot's time and your local time.

Installation via NPM

Run the following command to install this module as a Hubot dependency

npm install hubot-standup-alarm --save

Confirm that hubot-standup-alarm appears as a dependency in your Hubot package.json file.

"dependencies" : { "hubot" : "2.x" , "hubot-scripts" : "2.x" , "hubot-standup-alarm" : "*" }

To enable the script, add the hubot-standup-alarm entry to the external-scripts.json file (you may need to create this file).

[ "hubot-standup-alarm" ]

Contributing

Feel free! Send a pull request :)