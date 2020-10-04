openbase logo
A hubot script that tracks when/where users were last seen.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hubot-seen

A hubot script that tracks when/where users were last seen

See src/seen.coffee for full documentation.

Installation

In hubot project repo, run:

npm install hubot-seen --save

Then add hubot-seen to your external-scripts.json:

["hubot-seen"]

Configuration

Set HUBOT_SEEN_TIMEAGO to false in the environment to output an absolute time (like "Sat Feb 11 2017 03:12:39 GMT-0500 (EST)") instead of a relative one (like "less than a minute ago"). Defaults to true (i.e. relative times).

Sample Interaction

user1>> hubot seen wiredfool
hubot>> wiredfool was last seen in #joiito less than a minute ago

