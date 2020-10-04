A hubot script that tracks when/where users were last seen
See
src/seen.coffee for full documentation.
In hubot project repo, run:
npm install hubot-seen --save
Then add hubot-seen to your
external-scripts.json:
["hubot-seen"]
Set
HUBOT_SEEN_TIMEAGO to
false in the environment to output an absolute time (like "Sat Feb 11 2017 03:12:39 GMT-0500 (EST)") instead of a relative one (like "less than a minute ago"). Defaults to true (i.e. relative times).
user1>> hubot seen wiredfool
hubot>> wiredfool was last seen in #joiito less than a minute ago